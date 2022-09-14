ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton Bays, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 15, 2022

Albies invade the east end. Bluefish and mackerel blitzes might trick you, but keep after them. Weakfish bite continues to impress. Huge numbers of tuna offshore. Hundreds of sharks swarm the surf. Striper bite picks up more every day. Looking for the Western L.I. and NYC fishing report? Click here...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Mount Sinai South Nassau places one last steel beam

It’s a tradition dating back to some of the earliest days of modern construction. When a building is almost completed, the builders celebrate its construction by placing the last steel beam at the highest point in what’s known as a “topping out” ceremony. Mount Sinai South...
OCEANSIDE, NY
TBR News Media

Town of Smithtown goes gold for childhood cancer

Local officials joined together with the Daniela Conte Foundation, Thomas Scully Foundation, Smithtown Children‘s Foundation, Smithtown Central School District, local parent advocate Amy Beach, families and friends to kick off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the annual ‘Go Gold’ Tree lighting ceremony at Town Hall on Sept. 7.
SMITHTOWN, NY
Lifestyle
longisland.com

Go Ghost Hunting on Long Island This Weekend

Want to be a ghost hunter? The crew of the Long Island Paranormal Investigators is going to spend the night exploring two old homes on the East End of Long Island you’re invited to join them! Find out what it really takes to be a Paranormal Investigator. Get a chance to participate in experiments to test various paranormal theories, learn about the paranormal, hear great spooky stories and maybe even leave with one of your own.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
riverheadlocal

New SoBol opens on Route 58 in Riverhead

SoBol, the Long Island-based café franchise that serves fresh smoothies and acai bowls, celebrated the grand opening of a new store on Route 58 in Riverhead today. Joanna and TJ Murphy of Bay Shore, the married couple who owns the store, said they are excited to open and be a part of the Riverhead community. This is the second SoBol franchise they own and the 62nd SoBol store to open across the country, they said.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $27 Million Project to Improve Connectivity from Long Island Expressway to Crooked Hill Road in Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that construction is beginning on a $27 million project to modify Exit 53 of the Long Island Expressway to provide motorists quicker access to shopping, commerce and recreation on and near Crooked Hill Road. This project will provide a direct link from the Expressway to several shopping areas in Commack, industrial areas in Brentwood, Deer Park, and Hauppauge, the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, Brentwood State Park, and other local residences and businesses, while alleviating congestion on area local roads and the Long Island Expressway Service Roads. Visuals for the project can be viewed here.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Southern pine beetles killing thousands of trees across LI

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. -- An invasive beetle is forcing thousands of trees to be cut down on Long Island's East End.The Paris family of Sag Harbor bemoans majestic trees on their street are victims of the southern pine beetle feeding frenzy."It's terrible," Deborah Paris told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.The southern pine beetle is wreaking havoc across Suffolk County."It's terrible. It feels like a fire trap ready to happen," one person said."This beetle spreads everywhere," another person said.Homeowners are discovering treasured pine trees dead and dying. Now, they must come down, which can be costly at $1,300 per tree on average.The...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of September 15

Victor Leonel Udavevillalpando, 46, of Hampton Bays was arrested and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, on September 4 at 12:39 a.m. According to East Hampton Town Police, he was driving... more. Steven P. Thompson, 36, of Bay Shore was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 21, at 2:41...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Saving Small Homes and Equity Sharing Among High Hopes for Housing Fund

Officials who hope to have a new affordable housing funding source at their disposal starting in 2023 if voters approve the Community Housing Fund in November said this week that... more. Sag Harbor Village Justice Lisa Rana this week dismissed the charge of second-degree harassment filed ... 16 Sep 2022...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

‘Cocktails at Lunch’ Serves as LGBTQ-Friendly Haven

When Lobster Roll opened its Southampton location last winter, the restaurant set itself apart from its eponymous predecessor — an iconic seasonal shack, also known as LUNCH, on the Napeague... more. Officials who hope to have a new affordable housing funding source at their disposal starting ... 15 Sep...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for South Setauket larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a South Setauket store in August. Three men, including the man pictured on the right, entered Home Depot, located at 255 Pond...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Chief lifeguard turns in his whistle after 53 years

Paul Gillespie has been looking at the sea for 53 years, either from his perch on a lifeguard stand or while supervising others who save lives at the ocean. He will continue gazing at the water in the future, no doubt, but not quite the same way. This summer has been his last as the city’s chief lifeguard.
LONG BEACH, NY
midislandtimes.com

DogFest coming to town park Sept. 24

The Town of Oyster Bay has announced that the Town will host DogFest Long Island on Saturday, September 24th to benefit Canine Companions. The event, being held at Marjorie Post Park in Massapequa, runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. “September is National Service Dog Month, and what better way...
MASSAPEQUA, NY

