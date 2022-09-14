Read full article on original website
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 15, 2022
Albies invade the east end. Bluefish and mackerel blitzes might trick you, but keep after them. Weakfish bite continues to impress. Huge numbers of tuna offshore. Hundreds of sharks swarm the surf. Striper bite picks up more every day. Looking for the Western L.I. and NYC fishing report? Click here...
Mount Sinai South Nassau places one last steel beam
It’s a tradition dating back to some of the earliest days of modern construction. When a building is almost completed, the builders celebrate its construction by placing the last steel beam at the highest point in what’s known as a “topping out” ceremony. Mount Sinai South...
Town of Smithtown goes gold for childhood cancer
Local officials joined together with the Daniela Conte Foundation, Thomas Scully Foundation, Smithtown Children‘s Foundation, Smithtown Central School District, local parent advocate Amy Beach, families and friends to kick off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the annual ‘Go Gold’ Tree lighting ceremony at Town Hall on Sept. 7.
Construction to start on $27 million project to improve Long Island Expressway to Crooked Hill Road
A $27 million construction project will soon begin on the Long Island Expressway to provide a direct link from the to several shopping areas in Commack, industrial areas in Brentwood, Deer Park, and Hauppauge, the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College and Brentwood State Park. Crooked Hill...
Go Ghost Hunting on Long Island This Weekend
Want to be a ghost hunter? The crew of the Long Island Paranormal Investigators is going to spend the night exploring two old homes on the East End of Long Island you’re invited to join them! Find out what it really takes to be a Paranormal Investigator. Get a chance to participate in experiments to test various paranormal theories, learn about the paranormal, hear great spooky stories and maybe even leave with one of your own.
Cow seen wandering in Long Island country club sought by rescuers
MANORVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Rescuers on Saturday were looking for a cow that was caught on video wandering around a country club on Long Island. The 800-pound animal can be seen running about on a golf course in Pine Hills Golf & Country Club in Manorville. The video was provided by the Strong Island Animal […]
Town of Babylon unveils new pickleball courts for residents
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning for the unveiling at Zahn’s Park.
New SoBol opens on Route 58 in Riverhead
SoBol, the Long Island-based café franchise that serves fresh smoothies and acai bowls, celebrated the grand opening of a new store on Route 58 in Riverhead today. Joanna and TJ Murphy of Bay Shore, the married couple who owns the store, said they are excited to open and be a part of the Riverhead community. This is the second SoBol franchise they own and the 62nd SoBol store to open across the country, they said.
Governor Hochul Announces $27 Million Project to Improve Connectivity from Long Island Expressway to Crooked Hill Road in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that construction is beginning on a $27 million project to modify Exit 53 of the Long Island Expressway to provide motorists quicker access to shopping, commerce and recreation on and near Crooked Hill Road. This project will provide a direct link from the Expressway to several shopping areas in Commack, industrial areas in Brentwood, Deer Park, and Hauppauge, the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, Brentwood State Park, and other local residences and businesses, while alleviating congestion on area local roads and the Long Island Expressway Service Roads. Visuals for the project can be viewed here.
Southern pine beetles killing thousands of trees across LI
EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. -- An invasive beetle is forcing thousands of trees to be cut down on Long Island's East End.The Paris family of Sag Harbor bemoans majestic trees on their street are victims of the southern pine beetle feeding frenzy."It's terrible," Deborah Paris told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.The southern pine beetle is wreaking havoc across Suffolk County."It's terrible. It feels like a fire trap ready to happen," one person said."This beetle spreads everywhere," another person said.Homeowners are discovering treasured pine trees dead and dying. Now, they must come down, which can be costly at $1,300 per tree on average.The...
East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of September 15
Victor Leonel Udavevillalpando, 46, of Hampton Bays was arrested and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, on September 4 at 12:39 a.m. According to East Hampton Town Police, he was driving... more. Steven P. Thompson, 36, of Bay Shore was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 21, at 2:41...
Saving Small Homes and Equity Sharing Among High Hopes for Housing Fund
Officials who hope to have a new affordable housing funding source at their disposal starting in 2023 if voters approve the Community Housing Fund in November said this week that... more. Sag Harbor Village Justice Lisa Rana this week dismissed the charge of second-degree harassment filed ... 16 Sep 2022...
Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation and Operation Warrior Shield Gives Rescue Dogs the Chance to ‘Pay it Forward’
At the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, the mission is to find dogs their forever homes. Thanks to a new partnership, some of the dogs have also found a new forever... more. New York State’s Freedom of Information Law is designed to protect the public’s right to ... 16 Sep 2022...
‘Cocktails at Lunch’ Serves as LGBTQ-Friendly Haven
When Lobster Roll opened its Southampton location last winter, the restaurant set itself apart from its eponymous predecessor — an iconic seasonal shack, also known as LUNCH, on the Napeague... more. Officials who hope to have a new affordable housing funding source at their disposal starting ... 15 Sep...
Community mourns sudden death of 2022 Riverhead High School graduate
The Riverhead community is mourning the sudden death Saturday of a 2022 Riverhead High School graduate who had an apparent cardiac arrest following a seizure, according to his family. Eighteen-year old Denis Ruano came home around midnight after visiting his girlfriend, looking “completely normal,” his father Melvin Enrique Ruano said....
Houses Under Contract in Huntington
The Pesce & Lanzillotta Team provides a snapshot of property sales in Huntington.Here are current listings of properties that are under contract identified in their Huntington Market Report.
Businesses feel strain as fire forces Stony Brook community kitchen to temporarily close
Some Long Island food companies continue to struggle from a fire that shut down operations at a community kitchen.
Wanted for South Setauket larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a South Setauket store in August. Three men, including the man pictured on the right, entered Home Depot, located at 255 Pond...
Chief lifeguard turns in his whistle after 53 years
Paul Gillespie has been looking at the sea for 53 years, either from his perch on a lifeguard stand or while supervising others who save lives at the ocean. He will continue gazing at the water in the future, no doubt, but not quite the same way. This summer has been his last as the city’s chief lifeguard.
DogFest coming to town park Sept. 24
The Town of Oyster Bay has announced that the Town will host DogFest Long Island on Saturday, September 24th to benefit Canine Companions. The event, being held at Marjorie Post Park in Massapequa, runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. “September is National Service Dog Month, and what better way...
