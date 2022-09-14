ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CT

Windsor moves forward on multi-use trail

By Steve Smith, Hartford Courant
The Windsor Town Council voted to approve an appropriation of $310,000 for design of a section of multi-use trail, connecting the East Barber Street Boat Launch to the Windsor Center River Trail.

The town is also accepting a DEEP Connecticut Recreational Trails Program grant of $240,000 for the trail’s planning and design.

“This has long been part of the master plan,” said Town Manager Peter Souza.

The segment of the trail is 14,000 linear feet (approximately 2.65 miles), and will include water crossings and permitting for wetlands. The trail segment will connect cyclists and pedestrians from the town center to the trail that crosses the Bissell Bridge to South Windsor, without needing to ride/walk on streets.

“There’s quite a bit of work that will be done,” Souza said, adding that the funds will enable the town to get started on the design, and coordinate efforts with the state and the Metropolitan District Commission.

“This appropriation allows staff to finalize a grant agreement with DEEP, and proceed with soliciting design services,” he said.

Council member Kenneth Smith asked about the two potential routes for the trail, one of which encroaches on property of Loomis Chaffee School. Souza said the design will enable the town to present a more precise proposal to the school, and facilitate the decision of which path the trail will take.

Council Member Ronald Eleveld asked if the design would include an estimate on the project’s total cost.

“This will end up providing us an idea of the actual cost of the project, or is this like the intermediary step?” Eleveld asked.

“This will be able to get us a probable cost of construction,” Souza said, “as well as design plans. It does not bring us all the way through construction bidding, but it gets us through the majority of design and will get us through permitting, which will give us a good sense of what that cost will be.”

The motion passed unanimously.

For more information, visit www.windsor-ct.gov .

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Windsor Town Council#Loomis Chaffee School
