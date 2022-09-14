ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Amant, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Juveniles involved in fatal offroad vehicle crash, 1 dead

ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) — Two juveniles were involved in a fatal offroad vehicle crash on Point Clair Road on Saturday morning. According to St. Gabriel Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Point Clair Road at around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning. Two juveniles, ages 9 and 15, were riding an ATV at the time of the crash.
SAINT GABRIEL, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

St. James Parish jury indicts Lutcher man on first-degree rape charge

A St. James Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 36-year-old Lance Woodland of Lutcher on the charge of first-degree rape. As reported in a 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office news release, a woman entered the Gramercy Police Department Aug. 15 and reported she had been raped.
LUTCHER, LA
stmarynow.com

Hit-and-run, drunken-driving arrests reported by local police

Morgan City police made a hit-and-run arrest, and Berwick officers booked a man on a drunken-driving charge early Wednesday. St. Mary Parish deputies accused a man of obscenity Tuesday after an incident at a local business. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City...
MORGAN CITY, LA
L'Observateur

Update: LaPlace man issued summons for commercial littering

UPDATE: Javier Alexander Ramos Barrera of LaPlace was issued a misdemeanor summons for commercial littering. Through investigation and review of surveillance footage in the area, the SJSO developed Barrera as a suspect. Officers made contact with Barrera and he confessed to dumping the sofas. To report illegal dumping please call...
LAPLACE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Saint Amant, LA
Saint Amant, LA
Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation

Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Coast Guard arrests boater near Venice, Louisiana

Coast Guard Investigative Service arrested a boater near Venice, Louisiana, Friday who allegedly fired a weapon at a Coast Guard rescue helicopter. Coast Guard Eighth District watchstanders initially received a distress signal early Thursday morning from an activated emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) belonging to a 40-foot sailing vessel approximately 75 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 aircrew to respond.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
wbrz.com

9-year-old boy died in ATV crash Saturday morning; 15-year-old hurt

ST. GABRIEL - A 9-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl was hurt in an ATV accident Saturday morning. According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, the juveniles were riding along Point Clair Road around 10:15 a.m. when the off-road vehicle crashed. First responders airlifted the 15-year-old girl from...
SAINT GABRIEL, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Illegal Drugs#Guns#The Narcotics Unit#Psilocybin Possession
pelicanpostonline.com

St. Amant/5th Ward Fire Departments honorary team captains for SAHS game

So proud of the Volunteer Firefighters from the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department and 5th Ward Vol. Fire Dept. – Ascension, La., who were named Captains of the Friday Night game against B.T. Washington. These Volunteer Firefighters are a big part of what takes place on Friday Nights @ The Pit. Very blessed to have their dedication to St. Amant High School and St. Amant Booster Club.
SAINT AMANT, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana

What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Louisiana Illuminator

‘Lip service’: Judge blasts DEQ for approving Formosa project in St. James

Environmental groups in Louisiana are celebrating a state judge’s decision Wednesday to revoke permits for a massive $9.4 billion Formosa Plastics facility planned in the middle of Louisiana’s so-called Cancer Alley. The ruling comes after nearly three years of litigation on behalf of a community of Black residents in St. James Parish. Judge Trudy White […] The post ‘Lip service’: Judge blasts DEQ for approving Formosa project in St. James appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana

Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy