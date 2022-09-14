Read full article on original website
Fancy new fountain at downtown park gets this Dallas news roundup all wet
This roundup of news around Dallas comes replete with quantity, there are many items, the question is, are they quality items? There's a drop in violent crime. A proposal to turn one-way streets into two-way streets. There are grants for women, and parks for seniors. There's a meet-up with an author, a late night at the DMA, and a fancy new fountain at a downtown park.
Brewpub team drafts new spot with Texas-themed menu in Fairview
There's a new brewpub coming to Dallas-Fort Worth with not one but two locations. Called Boozie's Brewery & TX Fare, it's a full-service brewpub that will feature chef-driven food including Texas specialties, plus a fully functional brewery and full bar. It'll open in Fairview Town Center in Collin County; another...
Kendra Scott talks her new memoir and shining career ahead of Southlake appearance
Celebrated Texas jewelry star Kendra Scott’s ability to juggle a work-life balance is seriously impressive. The founder of her namesake billion-dollar brand is a newlywed, about to drop her first memoir, Born to Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy, and Build a Life You Love, and will be returning as a guest shark on the new season of Shark Tank.
Matthew McConaughey film about Dallas girls soccer team abruptly sidelined
A new film starring Matthew McConaughey as the coach of an inspirational girls soccer team from Dallas has been sidelined just six weeks before production. According to Deadline, Skydance Productions canceled Dallas Sting due to "an impropriety that Skydance and producers were aware of." McConaughey is also out, according to the outlet.
Home decor fair at Dallas Design District promises 3 days of eye-popping design
A California event that celebrates all things design-related is making its Dallas debut: Called WestEdge Dallas, it's coming to the Design District September 16-18 at Dallas Market Hall, where attendees can shop home furnishings brands, many new or cutting-edge, plus hobnob with designers and industry pros. The first WestEdge Design...
Chef-driven Tex Mex favorite to open in downtown Dallas' East Quarter
Downtown Dallas gets a new restaurant featuring a chef's take on Tex-Mex: Muchacho, the Mexican concept from local chef Omar Flores, will open in East Quarter, the downtown development from Todd Interests. According to a release, Muchacho will open at 2110 Jackson St. at the corner of Cesar Chavez Boulevard...
Oscar hopeful among first films announced for Dallas International Film Festival
Dallas Film has revealed the first 16 films for the 16th Dallas International Film Festival, which will take place October 14-20 at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Cedars and other locations. Among the notable films in the first batch are Armageddon Time, an Oscar hopeful directed by James Gray and starring Anthony...
Audacious over-the-top brunch spot from the Northeast debuts in Dallas
A New England-based brunch restaurant with some crazy, over-the-top food and drink is headed for Dallas: Called The Place 2 Be, it's a small chain from Connecticut opening its first location outside of the Northeast in Dallas' Victory Park, at 2401 Victory Park Ln., the space that used to be Dibs on Victory, the massive short-lived sports bar.
These are the 14 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
We told you before that September was packed full of big concerts, and this weekend is a prime example of that, as it features four concerts that made the list and two more that could have. There will also be a couple of big comedians in town, two Dallas Symphony concerts, ballet meets cirque, art openings and closings, and more.
Meaty newcomer downtown makes this Dallas restaurant news muy macho
This roundup of Dallas dining news has a surprising number of openings, either in the works or already here. There's also a slew of new menu items coming online, some of which are pumpkin in theme. There are some exciting new chefs in town. Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant...
Broadway Dallas intros accessibility upgrades for Music Hall at Fair Park
In an effort to make the 97-year-old Music Hall at Fair Park more comfortable and welcoming to all, Broadway Dallas recently announced a series of new accessibility upgrades for the 2022-23 season. These are in addition to the existing accessibility programs, which include:. Complimentary American Sign Language interpretation in a...
Frightful attraction returns to light up Frisco for Halloween 2022
The frights and lights that took over Frisco last Halloween season are back for another year. The family-friendly Halloween event Frights’n Lights Frisco, "where ghouls glow, spirits shine, and things go 'bump' in the light," is coming back to Riders Field, October 1-31. According to a release, the event...
Frisco goes cirque for the holidays with new acrobatic 'wonderland' show
The all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is decking the halls of Frisco's Comerica Center on Thursday, December 22 as part of its 2022 North American tour. According to a release from TCG Entertainment, Holiday Wonderland is a musical journey that will feature acrobats, aerialists, hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the grace and athleticism of great circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.
H-E-B opening date tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. H-E-B sets opening date for first supermarket in Dallas-Fort Worth. Mark it on...
Kroger reboots in Frisco just in time for great supermarket battle of 2022
The supermarket throwdown is on in Frisco, and Kroger is readying for battle. The grocery store chain just celebrated the re-opening its store at 3205 Main St. on September 9 with pomp and circumstance, including a performance by the Wakeland High School Marching Band, samples, gift card giveaways, and a $1,000 check to the WHS Band Boosters Association.
Fashionistas live la dolce vita at Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas events
Known as the unofficial opener of fall gala season in Dallas, Crystal Charity Ball's Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas event has become so popular that this year it was done in shifts. The traditional morning gathering at Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center was followed by an evening assembly, both of...
When and how to watch Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral from Dallas
The world will bid a final "goodbye and thank you, Ma'am" to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral on Monday, September 19 at London's Westminster Abbey. While the service for Her Majesty, who passed away September 8, will be attended by 2,000 family, friends, dignitaries, and heads of state, the event is expected to draw a record 4.1 billion viewers from around the world.
Texas Book Festival uncovers full literary lineup for 2022 event
With less than two months before the Texas Book Festival makes its fully in-person return this fall, the anticipation is building like your favorite thriller novel. After announcing the keynotes earlier this summer (including Arlington's Sandra Brown; Omar Epps, Angie Cruz, Michaela Goade, and more), the TBF has released its full author lineup.
The 11 glitziest galas no Dallas social butterfly should miss in fall 2022
Philanthropic Dallasites are ready to flex some fundraising muscle again, if this season's schedule of glamorous galas is any indication. For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, fall is filled with black-tie balls and benefits. But there are some new twists. For instance, an opulent Dallas Opera affair has pivoted to a more low-key evening. TACA's high-energy Party on the Green is now Glitz at the Ritz. Two x Two is spreading out over two weeks. And Cattle Baron's Ball is saddling up in a new location.
Only one Dallas spot makes Bon Appetit's list of best new restaurants
Texas restaurants are well-represented on Bon Appetit’s list of America’s 50 Best New Restaurants for 2022. Seven Lone Star State establishments earn the magazine's approval. They are:. Birdie’s, a counter service restaurant in Austin known for its seasonal menu and well-chosen list of natural wines. Canje, the...
