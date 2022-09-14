ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Fancy new fountain at downtown park gets this Dallas news roundup all wet

This roundup of news around Dallas comes replete with quantity, there are many items, the question is, are they quality items? There's a drop in violent crime. A proposal to turn one-way streets into two-way streets. There are grants for women, and parks for seniors. There's a meet-up with an author, a late night at the DMA, and a fancy new fountain at a downtown park.
These are the 14 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

We told you before that September was packed full of big concerts, and this weekend is a prime example of that, as it features four concerts that made the list and two more that could have. There will also be a couple of big comedians in town, two Dallas Symphony concerts, ballet meets cirque, art openings and closings, and more.
Frisco goes cirque for the holidays with new acrobatic 'wonderland' show

The all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is decking the halls of Frisco's Comerica Center on Thursday, December 22 as part of its 2022 North American tour. According to a release from TCG Entertainment, Holiday Wonderland is a musical journey that will feature acrobats, aerialists, hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the grace and athleticism of great circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.
When and how to watch Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral from Dallas

The world will bid a final "goodbye and thank you, Ma'am" to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral on Monday, September 19 at London's Westminster Abbey. While the service for Her Majesty, who passed away September 8, will be attended by 2,000 family, friends, dignitaries, and heads of state, the event is expected to draw a record 4.1 billion viewers from around the world.
Texas Book Festival uncovers full literary lineup for 2022 event

With less than two months before the Texas Book Festival makes its fully in-person return this fall, the anticipation is building like your favorite thriller novel. After announcing the keynotes earlier this summer (including Arlington's Sandra Brown; Omar Epps, Angie Cruz, Michaela Goade, and more), the TBF has released its full author lineup.
The 11 glitziest galas no Dallas social butterfly should miss in fall 2022

Philanthropic Dallasites are ready to flex some fundraising muscle again, if this season's schedule of glamorous galas is any indication. For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, fall is filled with black-tie balls and benefits. But there are some new twists. For instance, an opulent Dallas Opera affair has pivoted to a more low-key evening. TACA's high-energy Party on the Green is now Glitz at the Ritz. Two x Two is spreading out over two weeks. And Cattle Baron's Ball is saddling up in a new location.
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

