Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested in overnight Peoria aggravated assault

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man who they said pulled a gun on someone early Sunday morning, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. The suspect, 20-year-old Myriece L. Byrd, is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no FOID. At...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested after chase through Woodford County

EUREKA, Ill. – A Henry, Illinois man is in custody after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase Friday morning. Woodford County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dennis Tipsword says Robert Gibbs, 36, is jailed on several charges including Residential Burglary, Driving on a Suspended License, and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Oktoberfest returns to the Peoria Riverfront this weekend

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria’s Oktoberfest gets underway Friday evening on the Riverfront with German and Austrian food and music, and of course…BEER!. Throughout the weekend there’ll be log-sawing contests, dancing and a lot of guys in Lederhosen. For a list of Oktoberfest entertainment and activities through...
PEORIA, IL
Peoria, IL
Tennessee State
Peoria, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Tennessee, IL
Central Illinois Proud

What $100,000 from Peoria will do for the future of Passenger Rail

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After months of gathering community input, Peoria city leaders decided to spend $100,000 on a passenger rail study. “We know what happens when we don’t do the study, we get subtracted,” said Rid Ruckregiel. The $100,000 will allow the city of Peoria to...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

‘Treadmill selfie guy’ identified by Bloomington Police

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who was caught on camera damaging an apartment complex has been identified Friday. According to Bloomington Police Public Information Officer Brandt Parsely, 28-year-old Thomas Snyder was arrested for criminal damage to property. On Thursday, Bloomington police asked the public to help identify a...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
walls102.com

Man shot in Streator; pair with prior firearm charges sought

STREATOR – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two individuals they say were involved in an incident in Streator where one person was shot Saturday. Authorities say they are looking for 24-year-old Timothy M. Wheaton and 27-year-old Alyssa K. Shelton, who were allegedly involved in a shooting in the 1400 Block of South Cleveland Ave that left a male victim with non-life threatening injuries. The pair may be in a Purple 2018 Jeep Wrangler with a black top and neon green accents. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. They are advising the couple may be armed and dangerous, but that the incident itself is isolated. In May of this year the same pair were allegedly involved in another shooting incident in Streator. They were taken into custody for that incident on May 25th in Peru at a restaurant and charged at that time with Reckless Discharge of Firearm, a Class 4 Felony. Shelton and Wheaton were currently out on a $5000 bond each pending trial for those charges.
STREATOR, IL
1470 WMBD

Severe weather possible in Peoria Sunday evening

PEORIA, Ill. – The weekend is not going to end on a positive note weather-wise. 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says despite the storms of this morning, more severe storms will be on the way starting early this evening. “The best chance for severe storms is...
PEORIA, IL
Eliza Fletcher
Central Illinois Proud

One victim, no suspects in Wednesday shootings

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police responded to two Shot Spotter reports Wednesday night but have only discovered one victim and no suspects so far. Peoria Police Department officers responded first to a 20-round Shot Spotter alert at approximately at 9:13 p.m., which occurred at the 1900 block of Lincoln.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

McLean County looking to hire corrections officers

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean county sheriff’s office is looking to hire several new corrections officers by the end of the year. Currently, the department is short 13 officers within the jail. With minimum staffing requirements, many in corrections are working four to eight hours overtime.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woodford County deputy sent to hospital after chase, man arrested

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested and a Woodford County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to the hospital after a crash that involved a stolen vehicle Friday morning, according to Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Robert K. Gibbs of Henry, IL...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
#Police Dept#Central Illinois#Murder#Peoria Police Department
25newsnow.com

Pedestrian hit by car overnight in Peoria

UPDATE (25 News Now) - One person was hit by a car in South Peoria Friday morning. Peoria Police responded to the intersection of W. Lincoln Ave. and S. Western Ave. near the Western Ave. Liquor store at 12:05 a.m. The pedestrian is stable and sustained non-life threatening injuries and...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria preschoolers celebrate Mexican Independence Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Valeska Hinton Early Childhood Education Center in Peoria celebrated more than 200 years of Mexican independence in a creative way. Clad in cultural attire, more than 100 preschoolers marched in a parade to commemorate Mexican Independence Day on Friday. About one-third of Valeska Hinton students...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Overdose reversal box installed near East Bluff Community Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local harm reduction nonprofit organization is thinking outside the box to improve accessibility to drug overdose resources. JOLT Harm Reduction is making it easier to access naloxone, the opiate overdose-reversing drug. The nonprofit placed an overdose reversal box containing naloxone nasal spray kits next to the East Bluff Community Center in early September.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington home hit with gunshots Wednesday night

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A home on East Douglas Street was hit with gunfire Wednesday nights, said Bloomington police. Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Douglas around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located evidence to show that a house had been struck with bullets.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Truck fire blocks traffic in West Peoria

UPDATE (7:10 p.m.) — According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Kris Keyes the road has been reopened. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters are fighting a truck fire near West Farmington Road at Sterling Avenue Thursday. West Peoria and Limestone Fire Departments were both on the scene.
WEST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

The quest to replace Peoria’s drinking water lead pipes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMDB) — Illinois has unenviable status as the state with the most lead water pipes in the country, but now the state is leading the way to replace those pipes. There are nearly 700,000 drinking water lead pipes throughout the state, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

4 arrested after crashing through barricades, fleeing police on foot in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested an adult and three teenagers early Friday morning after they crashed a stolen vehicle and fled the scene, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Officers arrested 21-year-old Sadilya Y. Erving for criminal trespassing to vehicles and resisting/obstructing police. Three teens were...
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Football Recap for Sept. 16, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Scores from Week 4 games in central Illinois on Sept. 16, 2022, Peoria High def. Normal Community, 64-30 Richwoods def. Notre Dame, 48-35 Danville def. Bloomington, 28-14 Pekin def. Washington, 49-28 Canton def. East Peoria, 41-0 Dunlap def. Limestone, 41-0 Springfield def. U-High, 32-13 Tri-Valley beat Tremont, 40-6 El Paso-Gridley def. […]
PEORIA, IL

