Read full article on original website
Anarchy Exoticsss
3d ago
lot of food supply facilities going up in flames here recently. ever since the dems took control, russia invaded, and they are all saying a food shortage. they are going to create it.
Reply
2
Related
WALB 10
Construction of Lee Co. Medical Center could start mid-December
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Development Authority announced Friday it will issue bonds to pay for the Lee County Medical Center with construction approved to start after mid-December. A public hearing was held to announce the finance plan. The Lee County Development Authority approved the plan and will...
WCTV
Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash at N. Meridian Road near Summerbrooke Drive in Leon County has part of the street shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Officials said a silver Chevy truck collided with a tree around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. First responders have been working to get the driver out of the car, according to FHP.
One person dies in motorcycle accident in Gadsden County
One person died in a motorcycle accident on interstate 10 in Gadsden County Thursday night.
10NEWS
Authorities looking for woman with missing 2-year-old
MONTICELLO, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child alert was issued for a Jefferson County 2-year-old possibly last seen with an 18-year-old woman and an unknown man, according to a news release. Kyson Washington was last seen wearing a black shirt and a diaper in the area of the 1400...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
ROAD WORK ALERT: Decatur County SR 253 Spur resurfacing starting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Decatur County State Route (SR) 253 Spur resurfacing is scheduled to begin Friday. Road work will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weather permitting. Work days will be Monday through Friday, but may be done on Saturday if it...
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. transitional ministry home sparks community debate
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Concerns have been raised about the potential addition of an all men’s recovery home to a neighborhood in Lowndes County. Redeemed Living is expanding to Valdosta. The ministry will house men recovering from drug or alcohol abuse. The county planning committee approved the request for...
Albany officials dream big with bus station slated for opening in conjunction with MLK Jr. birthday
ALBANY — The wheels of the buses will be going ‘round and ‘round soon as they pass through a new Albany transportation center, with construction on schedule despite delays caused by what could perhaps best be described as “the summer of rain” in southwest Georgia.
WCTV
Tallahassee Fire Captain laid to rest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An emotional day for many at the Tallahassee Fire Department as they laid to rest one of their own. Dozens of firefighters and other first responders from across the big bend coming together to honor fallen Tallahassee Fire Captain, Brenden Rudy. Rudy’s funeral was held Thursday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10
1 wanted in Americus armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted armed robbery suspect. Jakeem Rashard Carter,23, of Americus is wanted for armed robbery, aggravated assault and battery. The charges stem from the assault and robbery of a male in the 400 block...
WALB 10
Albany man concerned over high utility bills
WALB News 10's Madison Foglio chats one-on-one with U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock. University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property.
Americus Police looking for suspect after shots fired into home, man injured
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was shot when a bullet came through the window of his home during an altercation involving individuals on the street outside nearby. According to police, the incident happened on Sept. 1, 2022, at around 5:45 p.m., in the area […]
WCTV
Two fallen firefighters to be laid to rest Thursday, Friday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The firefighting community across North Florida will come together to pay tribute to two firefighters, killed just hours apart in separate off-duty crashes this past weekend. Tallahassee Fire Captain Brenden Rudy’s funeral will be held at Wildwood Church at 11 Thursday morning. Friday, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALB 10
6 Albany heroes honored at AMA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, six Albany heroes were honored at the Albany Museum of Art’s Hometown Black Heroes’ Day. The day was formed to recognize those brave men and women who fought for justice and change in the Good Life City. Many who attended the event...
WCTV
City of Tallahassee investigating 11,550 gallon sewage spill
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Environmentalists are raising concerns after 11,550 gallons of sewage spilled in a neighborhood off West Tharpe St. in Tallahassee. The city says the spill Monday is the fourth major one so far this year. One resident, Braxten Marshall, said he was walking around his neighborhood Monday...
WALB 10
Black Medical Heroes Exhibit featured in Albany
Dept. of Public Health promising better protection with new COVID-19 booster. The Bi-valent COVID-19 vaccine is the newest booster DPH is giving. It’s been out for about a week, and DPH said the turnout for people getting it has been low.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. Health Department’s COVID testing kiosk up and running
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you want a fast and convenient COVID-19 testing option, the Department of Public Health has made it easy to get results. “It gives people in the community an opportunity to dispense COVID-19 test kits free of charge,” Meghan Herendeen, health department public information officer, said.
LCSO confirms new collective bargaining agreement with deputies
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has secured a new collective bargaining agreement with its deputies.
WCTV
Man accused of shooting two kids in Colquitt Co. had just been freed from prison
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot over the weekend in Moultrie. And now, the suspected shooter is back behind bars after getting out of jail two days before the shooting, according to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. 32-year-old Andrew Murphy is facing attempted murder...
Thomasville to host Feeding the Community event
The City of Thomasville is set to host a Feeding the Community event for those in need of a free meal.
Phoebe work on residential nursing center can move forward, Dougherty Superior Court judge rules
ALBANY – A Dougherty County Superior Court judge ruled on Friday that demolition of five buildings that was temporarily halted a week ago can proceed, clearing the way for work to resume on a residential nursing education center. Judge Victoria Darrisaw rejected the Albany-Dougherty Historic Preservation Commission’s challenge seeking...
Comments / 4