ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tarheelblog.com

UNC Football: Games to keep an eye on today

Normally on Saturday morning during football season, this would be our how to watch post that let’s you know how to check out North Carolina’s game that day. However, the Tar Heels are off this week, getting a bye before their matchup with Notre Dame next weekend. The “Week Zero” matchup against Florida A&M gave UNC an extra week for the 12 games to be spread across. As a result, the Heels will get two bye weeks this year, and we’re crossing one off the list this weekend.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Sports
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
balldurham.com

Duke football: Wallace Wade Stadium will be packed!

After a 2-0 start that includes a thrilling win on the road over Northwestern, people are taking notice of Duke football. The media is beginning to talk about them more and the ACC and a national award even recognized one player (Jaylen Stinson) for his performance last week. But most importantly, Duke Blue Devils fans have noticed in a big way. Wallace Wade Stadium is sold out for today’s game with North Carolina A&T.
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Recruiting: Another Reason To Hit Montverde

Duke has had some real success with Montverde lately: RJ Barrett and Dariq Whitehead both played there before heading to Durham. Future Blue Devil Sean Stewart is there now, as are the Flagg brothers, Cooper and Ace, and another potential target is too: 6-10 Asa Newell. He’s in the class...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday

Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu Tv#College Athletics#Slurs#Duke University#Byu Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
kjzz.com

Historic 2022 triple-digital temperatures may be sign of things to come

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah looks back on an historic late summer heat wave, a University of Utah professor said it’s a harbinger of things to come. “I would expect sometime in the future, in the next several years, that we’ll be talking about another heat wave that seemed absolutely ludicrous,” said Jim Steenburgh, a professor of atmospheric sciences. “That’s a reality of our warming climate.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
warrenrecord.com

Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam

Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

OPINION: Avent Ferry crimes seem out of hand, on the surface

Out of all the crime alerts we receive through NC State’s WolfAlert system, the majority seem to be occurring at or around Avent Ferry Road. This area houses numerous NC State undergrads, graduates and even non-student residents. So why are we now seeing an increase in alerts for this location?
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy