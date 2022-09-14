Read full article on original website
83ranger
3d ago
I noticed this is a theme around the country Democrats not wanting to debate or trying to make unfair rules for the debate means they're scared they have nothing to run on
127
Edward Little
3d ago
I was born and raised in California, as was my mother. The Democrats have completely ruined this state. It’s time to give the Republicans a chance. It might take a few more years, but November will be a good start.
91
Tinan
4d ago
And people will still vote for them anyway! They don’t even need to work for the votes, cause we’re all brainwashed idiots here in California
71
No on Proposition 30 leader discusses opposition to the divisive ballot measure
(Inside California Politics) — ‘Vote No on Proposition 30’ campaign manager Matt Rodriguez joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to explain why he believes Proposition 30 should fail. That proposition would fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives through a tax on Californians making more than $2 Million dollars. Governor Newsom this […]
SFGate
The California county where MAGA took control
REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
Gov. Gavin Newsom says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis using migrants as 'pawns'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took aim at California after Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a federal investigation into DeSantis' actions. "The governor of California sent a letter to the Department of Justice to investigate Texas and Florida governors and all I can say is, I think his hair gel is interfering with his brain function," the Florida governor said.In response, Newsom challenged DeSantis to a debate before Election Day. "Hey Governor Ron DeSantis clearly you're struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people's lives. Since you have only one overriding need -- attention --let's take this up & debate. I'll bring my...
Both parties ramping up efforts to reach Latino voters ahead of midterm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As we quickly approach the midterm election, both parties are ramping up efforts to reach Latino voters, which could be key in some of the Central Valley’s most competitive races. “You’re going to have to do a good job at reaching out to Latino voters,” Democratic political analyst Neel Sannappa said. […]
Gavin Newsom is basically untouchable, California poll says
No non-Democrat is going to win statewide office in California without garnering significant support from Democratic voters.
Temecula City Council member proposes citywide ban on abortions
The city of Temecula in southwest Riverside county is known for tourism. From its sprawling vineyards, to casino gaming to hot-air balloon rides. But it soon could become the first city in California to attempt to ban abortions
californiaglobe.com
What Ballot Initiatives Will Californians Face in the Nov. 8th Election?
California has 7 ballot initiatives qualified for the November 2022 General Election ballot. There is also colossal spending behind the measures. So what’s hot, what’s not and what’s toxic? The Globe checked in with Ballotpedia and the California Secretary of State for the breakdown:. November 8, 2022,...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newson Signs Bill on Juror Travel Reimbursement Pay Increase
A bill that would increase juror pay through more driving and public transportation reimbursement was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday. Assembly Bill 1981, authored by Assemblyman Alex Lee (D-San Jose), will change the 34 cents a mile reimbursement for jurors driving in from just one way into court to both coming into court and leaving court for the day. Those who use public transportation to get to the courthouse will also now be reimbursed for their travel. Courts will partner with with public transit operators to provide this no-cost service or to determine an alternate method of reimbursement up to a daily maximum of $12, as long as the courthouse is within a reasonable distance from the nearest public transit station.
California may permanently shrink discounts for low-income internet, cellular customers
DURING THE PANDEMIC, California took major steps to boost cell phone and internet access to vulnerable communities throughout the state, especially to low-income households. In July 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a $6 billion statewide plan to expand high-speed internet infrastructure in rural and other under-resourced regions. And...
NBC Bay Area
Newsom Signs California's Sweeping New Climate Change Package
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a suite of bills Friday intended to mitigate the effects of climate change, reduce pollution and hasten the state's transition to renewable energy use. California is now legally bound under a law Newsom signed to become sustainably carbon neutral by 2045 at the latest. As part...
Gov. Newsom signs first bill to regulate dog trainers
The first law ever to regulate dog trainers requires them to disclose any criminal convictions or civil judgments related to their business.
foxla.com
The Issue Is: Karen Bass and Dennis Prager
This week, Elex is joined by LA Mayoral Candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass as she discusses the break-in at her home and public safety in Los Angeles. Dennis Prager also stops by to discuss the state of the Republican Party in California and his nonprofit "Prager U."
indybay.org
Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused
Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused. Oakland - Welcome to the Twilight Zone? Breaking bad on policy he advanced earlier this year, California Governor Gavin (Gruesom) Newsom signed a bill Wednesday to create extremist courts attacking the unhoused to address mental health and homelessness issues with SB 1388 dubbed the Care Court, by forcing unhoused people accused of having schizophrenia or other illnesses to submit to so-called medical treatment.
Abbott campaign edits Beto O'Rourke audio for attack ad
Republican midterm attack ads criticizing their Democratic opponents over crime and policing are running around the country. CNN reporter Daniel Dale fact checks three ads from Texas, Ohio, and New Mexico.
Voiceof San Diego
The Group Seeking to Educate Conservatives to Influence Local Politics
Once a month The RMNNT, a conservative political activist organization, meets in a small room on the second floor of Awaken Church’s Balboa campus. The group is run by husband-and-wife duo Alana and Scott Sorensen, and its messaging is stark. The RMNNT’s website states it seeks to raise up an “army to effectively influence local politics” and “take back” the San Diego region by educating voters and training candidates to run for office. A video advertising the group warns that “America is either on the brink of destruction, or greatness. It will take a remnant to save her.”
Opinion: California’s New Fast Food Rules Headed for Ballot Measure Challenge
The California Legislature, at times dominated by progressive Democrats, and Gov. Gavin Newsom enact legislation that targets specific industries and the industries respond with ballot measures to overturn or modify what the politicians have wrought. It happened twice in 2020. Legislation was passed in 2018 to eliminate cash bail for...
Newsom signs bill creating CARE Court system into law
CARE Court – with “care” standing for community assistance, recovery and empowerment – is intended to make it easier for those who struggle with substance abuse or severe mental illness like schizophrenia to access treatment. People could be sent before a superior court judge via the...
California lifts vaccine mandate for school staff
Teachers and other school staff who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer have to be tested weekly to remain on campuses after this week. Tuesday State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon rescinded a public health order requiring that all school employees show proof of vaccination or be tested at least weekly. The new policy is effective Sept. 17.
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom officially urges no on Proposition 30, calls it a 'trojan horse'
Gov. Gavin Newsom has officially announced that he is against a measure on the November ballot that would tax millionaires in California to fund electric vehicles and other climate-related programs. In a television ad provided to KCRA 3 by the No on 30 campaign, the governor warned Proposition 30 is...
AZFamily
Governor hopeful Kari Lake has not spent money on TV ads since primary election
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake spent two decades on the television airwaves here in the Valley, but her TV time has been non-existent since winning the Republican nomination last month. In the six weeks following the Aug. 2 primary, Lake has spent no money on TV ads, her campaign confirmed on Tuesday. In contrast, the campaign for Lake’s opponent, Katie Hobbs, said they and the Democratic party have shelled out $6.5 million on TV, cable, and digital ads combined since the August primary.
