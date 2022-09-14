Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been a mammoth failure that has only bolstered the country’s adversaries, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, professional head of the British armed forces, said in an interview with the BBC on Sunday.“Putin is failing on all of his military strategic objectives. He wanted to subjugate Ukraine. That’s not going to happen…He wanted to break the international resolve. Well, actually, that’s strengthened over this period,” he said.Radakin further declared that pressure on the Russian president is intensifying. “His problems are mounting,” he said. “He hasn’t got sufficient manpower. His forces are thin on the ground.”The statements come...

