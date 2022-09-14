Read full article on original website
Related
Iran president rules out meeting with Biden, saying it won’t be beneficial
Iran’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, has ruled out a meeting with Joe Biden on the margins of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) this week, saying he saw no “changes in reality” from the Trump administration. Raisi underlined the firm position of his government and dampened hopes that a...
Former DHS secretary says Biden administration is being 'unfairly' viewed as 'lax' on border issues: 'We are sending back over 100,000 people a month'
Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson called the migrant relocation by GOP governors a "political stunt."
Comments / 0