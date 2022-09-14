Read full article on original website
Alamosa Valley Courier
Alamosa Chamber of Commerce Oktobrüfest set for Sept. 24
The 2022 Oktobrüfest will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Cole Park in Alamosa. The event will feature brewers and destillers from across, and beyond the valley. There will also be non-alcoholic offerings. The event is family-friend and features games, contests and live music from...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Second public hearing scheduled in grant application for La Puente-Atencio’s purchase
ALAMOSA — A second public hearing for a Community Block Development Grant (CDBG) to be used for the purchase of Atencio’s Market by La Puente has is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 28 at the regularly scheduled meeting of the Alamosa Board of the County Commissioners at its meeting room, 8900 Independence Way.
“Paqui” hot chips banned from Southern Colorado school district
HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. — Huerfano School District Re-1 announced on Wednesday that a brand of hot chips made popular by a viral challenge has been banned from all schools in their district. “Paqui” chips are a brand of spicy chips based on the Guinness record holder for hottest chili pepper in the world, the Carolina […]
Alamosa Valley Courier
SLRG a ‘deal reached in principle,’ negotiations continue
ALAMOSA – After operating for three years in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, there might finally be some movement in getting the San Luis and Rio Grande (SLRG) Railroad on track to being sold. According to William Brandt, founder and CEO of DSI and the trustee handling the sale, there is...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Part one: a conversation with interim DA Anne Kelly
Editor’s note: As the Alamosa District Attorney election draws near, the Valley Courier is taking a look at both candidates, giving readers the most information before casting their votes. This is the first in a two-part story about interim DA and Republican candidate Anne Kelly. ALAMOSA – Anne Kelly,...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Sanford Mustangs sweep Trinidad Miners
SANFORD – The Sanford High School volleyball team opened its Class 2A Southern Peaks League season on Thursday as it hosted Trinidad at the SHS gym. The Lady Mustangs got the league season going in the right direction as they scored a three-set sweep of the Lady Miners. “It...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Mustangs roll to 56-22 win over Fowler
SANFORD – After suffering its first loss of the season last week, the seventh-ranked Sanford High School football team was looking to get back into the win column as it hosted Fowler Friday at SHS Field. The Mustangs roared out to a 34-0 lead late in the first half....
