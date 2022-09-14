ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Penn State delivers Toomer's Corner-themed epic troll of Auburn

Penn State scored a huge win at Auburn, and the Nittany Lions delivered a troll worthy of the victory after the game. Using Auburn’s iconic Toomer’s Corner-themed celebration with toilet paper following big wins, Penn State shared on social media a “1-0” image using toilet paper.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Bryan Harsin’s status

Going into their game against Penn State, a lot of people thought this may be the coming out party for Bryan Harsin’s Auburn Tigers. That thought ended quickly when the Nittany Lions started strong and didn’t let up on the Tigers, eventually winning 41-12. It was Auburn’s worst...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State football: Time for the haters to hush up for a while

I know I look too much at social media. It makes me think less of my fellow man and my fellow fan. Some of them anyway. Well, it’s time for the sourpusses to swallow some crow and concede that James Franklin, his staff and his starting quarterback are not going to be the ruin of a once-proud program. Penn State is in some very capable hands right now.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn

At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Sean Clifford receives bone-jarring hit early in Penn State's game vs. Auburn

Sean Clifford and Penn State are in a tough road trip against Auburn, and the starting quarterback for the Nittany Lions was rocked on an early play against the Tigers. Scrambling for a potential first-down, Clifford tried to stay on his feet against the defense as opposed to sliding. He paid the price, getting leveled with a huge hit and fumbling in the process.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Penn State fans in full force at Auburn for Saturday’s game

AUBURN, Ala. (WTAJ) — Everywhere you look, blue and white is in sight in Auburn for Saturday’s game between the Nittany Lions and the Tigers. Thousands of Penn State alumni and fans made the nearly 900-mile trip to Alabama from Pennsylvania. WTAJ’s Jordan Tracy said he met fans from Happy Valley, Bedford County, New York, […]
AUBURN, AL
Bryan Harsin
riverregionsports.com

THURSDAY PREPS: Auburn slams homestanding Lee to stay unbeaten

It took two snaps for Robert E. Lee to learn its fate in the matchup with Auburn High School on Thursday. The Tigers, which were voted the top team in Class 7A this week by the Alabama Sportswriters Association, slammed the homesteading Generals, 58-7, scoring 37 first-half points at Cramton Bowl.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Chef opening new restaurant in Auburn in honor of mother

Randall Baldwin grew up cooking with his mother, Nancy, in Saraland down in Mobile County. He says she was a great cook of Southern coastal cuisine, and that she influenced him to become a chef. Now Baldwin is bringing the cuisine his mother taught him to the Plains when he...
AUBURN, AL
Digital Collegian

State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies

State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WRBL News 3

Teen dies days after Opelika shooting, charges expected to be upgraded

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A 17-year-old shot in the head in the area of Chester Avenue and East Street in Opelika on Thursday, September 15th, has died from his injuries after being hospitalized in Columbus, Georgia. Terrell Morgan died at 1:50 PM Central. A medical examiner will perform an autopsy. Opelika police arrested two individuals […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTAJ

PennDOT: Work halted on Friday for State College road project

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in or going through State College won’t have to worry about running into any roadwork for Friday on one of the city’s more busier streets. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update for it’s Atherton Street (Route 3014) project on Thursday and said that all lanes will be […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Two Arrests Made in Shooting of Teenager in Opelika

Opelika police say two people have been arrested in a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition. Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot at about 3PM Thursday in an area around Chester Avenue and Easy Street. He is in critical condition at a hospital in Columbus, Georgia. Investigators...
OPELIKA, AL
WTAJ

U.S. Marine Band to play free concert in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The U.S. Marine Band, known as “The President’s Own” is coming to State College. The band has been performing for every U.S. President since John Adams. The concert will take place on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the State College Area High Schools Performing Arts Center. The concert […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Opelika-Auburn News

Man hospitalized after early-morning shooting in Opelika on Sunday

Police responded to a shooting just after 3 a.m. Sunday in Opelika. Upon arrival to South Fourth Street, police found a man with a gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Opelika Police Department, and he was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This incident...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

One dead in two-vehicle wreck on Moores Mill Rd. in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Opelika. The incident happened on Moores Mill Road early Friday morning, September 16. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the victim has been identified as 57-year-old George P. Shapely of Valley. Officials say Shapely’s...
OPELIKA, AL

