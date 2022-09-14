I know I look too much at social media. It makes me think less of my fellow man and my fellow fan. Some of them anyway. Well, it’s time for the sourpusses to swallow some crow and concede that James Franklin, his staff and his starting quarterback are not going to be the ruin of a once-proud program. Penn State is in some very capable hands right now.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO