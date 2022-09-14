Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
SWLA arrest report - Sept. 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 16, 2022. Joseph Charles Flowers, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Angela Jolene Rodriguez, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; possession of a Schedule II drug. Louis Morgan Hebert, 35, Lafayette: Issuing worthless checks less than $1,000; instate...
KPLC TV
CPSO arrests woman for malfeasance in office
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Nov. 16, 2020, a complaint was made to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office of possible malfeasance in office. Investigators were told that Dani Bailey, 39, of Lake Charles, improperly used equipment that belonged to the parish office where she worked, according to Kayla Vincent, Calcasieu Parish Office spokeswoman.
KPLC TV
Fishing company searching for lost net full of fish
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Work underway at Capital One Tower
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Work is underway at the hurricane-damaged Capital One tower. Crews were out at Lake Charles’ tallest building today, removing the boards covering the broken windows from the mezzanine area. The building has sat vacant since Hurricane Laura two years ago, but the owner of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPLC TV
Man indicted for rape of 6-year-old
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man accused of raping a 6-year-old was indicted Thursday in state district court. Josue Manuel Soto-Rodriguez, 28, was indicted on a charge of first-degree rape of a juvenile under 13 years of age. The indictment says that the incident happened in early...
KPLC TV
Remains found in Beauregard Parish identified as missing Deridder man
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Sean Ardoin and LSU collaborate for a ground breaking album. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. KPLC brings...
KPLC TV
Analysts: Increase in traffic fatalities fueled by impaired, aggressive driving
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Data released this week shows that vehicle crashes in Louisiana killed 972 people in 2021, a 17-percent increase from the previous year, which analysts attribute to an upswing in impaired and aggressive driving. More people were killed on Louisiana roads in 2021 than in any...
KPLC TV
COVID-19 in SWLA: September 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 689 new cases. · 136 new reinfections (Per the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV
Crying Eagle hosts ‘No Man’s Land’ fest
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crying Eagle Brewing Company is hosting ‘No Man’s Land’ fest, providing good food, good music and a good time. The day-long festival is celebrating southwest Louisiana culture and heritage. The event is going on all day, open to all ages, and free...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Parish launches citizen survey
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury launched a citizen survey requesting feedback from people in the community. It aims to identify issues that need to be resolved in the parish. “We would imagine that this year the hurricane recovery is still one of those priorities that...
KPLC TV
Second Harvest Food Bank mobile market returns to SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank partnered with Comprehensive Care Center of SWLA to provide low-priced healthy food items to people in the community for the mobile market. The grocery store on wheels aims to tackle hunger in under served areas throughout southwest Louisiana. COVID-19 vaccinations and...
KPLC TV
‘He was my baby’: Ryan Heflin’s family mourns after remains found
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Remains found on a hunting lease have been identified as a man missing since January of this year. Ryan Heflin, 32, was reported missing by his family in January 2022. Now, they are thankful to have closure. “He was my baby,” Ryan’s mother, Gayla Heflin,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPLC TV
Citywide boil advisory issued for DeRidder
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder placed all customers under a boil advisory Friday afternoon. Crews are working to repair a water main break, city officials said.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Couple Isolated Sunday Storms, Hot and Dry Next Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we finish the weekend, we will continue to have warm temperatures and low rain chances. As an upper-level high pressure system begins to develop to the west, that will allow temperatures to reach 90 degrees once again for many parts of the area Sunday. There could be enough moisture still in place tomorrow for a couple pop-up storms in the afternoon, mainly forming off the sea breeze along and south of I-10. Anything that forms should move out quickly though, and outdoor plans still look like they can be held. You can track anything that pops up with the First Alert Weather App. With winds turning southeasterly later in the day, that will bring in higher dew points from the Gulf, making it feel muggier outside.
KPLC TV
Teacher Shortage
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. McNeese hosts first home night game in Cowboy Stadium since Hurricane Laura. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
La. company puts rice back on the menu for people with diabetes, celiac, hypertension
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rice is usually off the menu for people with diabetes, celiac disease or even high blood pressure. Now there is a new option that could be a game changer, and it is grown here in Louisiana. Low-glycemic rice was developed by scientists at the LSU...
KPLC TV
Low-glycemic rice
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Sean Ardoin and LSU collaborate for a ground breaking album. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. McNeese Spotlight:...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead, Warmer Next Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a comfortable week weather wise, a warm pattern is getting ready to take place. For our weekend, we will start off with high temperatures around 90 each day. The wind will have more of a southerly direction than earlier this week, meaning that will allow heat indices to return into the mid 90′s, with our low temperatures returning to normal as well in the low 70′s. As for rain, we have somewhat better but still limited moisture in place. As a result, a couple isolated storms are possible, but we are expecting to stay mainly dry this weekend. So if you have outdoor plans such as a boat ride or dinner plans, both days this weekend look good for them.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot & more humid this weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we wrap up the week, we’ll have a mainly quiet Friday, with only a couple isolated storms. As the stalled front in the gulf begins to lift a little further north and weaken, that will allow somewhat better moisture to work into the area and could trigger a couple afternoon showers and storms. It seems the best chance for any activity would be closer to the coast, as well as western portions of the area. Anything that does pop up should remain isolated, and most of the area will stay dry. This is good news for high school football games or outdoor plans Friday evening. With mostly dry weather will come high temperatures that once again reach the upper 80′s, and approach 90 degrees for parts of the area. Unlike earlier this week, it does look like low temperatures may start to rise Friday night as well. By this time, the wind may develop a more southerly component to it, allowing for lows to rise around 70 along and south of I-10, though they may still be somewhat cooler in the 60′s further north.
KPLC TV
Literacy Council of SWLA hosts literacy awareness day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Literacy Council of SWLA hosted a literacy awareness day program beginning Saturday morning. The council was set up from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Prien Lake Mall in the children’s play area. The first 100 children to show up received a...
Comments / 0