Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we wrap up the week, we’ll have a mainly quiet Friday, with only a couple isolated storms. As the stalled front in the gulf begins to lift a little further north and weaken, that will allow somewhat better moisture to work into the area and could trigger a couple afternoon showers and storms. It seems the best chance for any activity would be closer to the coast, as well as western portions of the area. Anything that does pop up should remain isolated, and most of the area will stay dry. This is good news for high school football games or outdoor plans Friday evening. With mostly dry weather will come high temperatures that once again reach the upper 80′s, and approach 90 degrees for parts of the area. Unlike earlier this week, it does look like low temperatures may start to rise Friday night as well. By this time, the wind may develop a more southerly component to it, allowing for lows to rise around 70 along and south of I-10, though they may still be somewhat cooler in the 60′s further north.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO