shorebeat.com
Revised Brick Beach Buggy Ordinance Adopted Without Comment
Brick council members this week unanimously voted to adopt a new ordinance governing the use of beach buggies – four-wheel drive access to the township’s beaches for the purposes of surf fishing during the fall and winter. A controversy erupted earlier this summer after it was revealed that...
shorebeat.com
Brick Passes Light Trespass Ordinance to Target ‘Detrimental’ Cases
Brick officials unanimously passed an ordinance this week prohibiting so-called “light trespass,” a condition that has proliferated with the advent of cheap and powerful LED lighting systems, combined with taller homes being built on lagoons and waterfront areas. Officials, in passing the ordinance, were quick to point out...
shorebeat.com
Despite IBSP ‘Freebie,’ Seaside Park Barely Beat Its Beach Budget
The announcement by Gov. Phil Murphy early this summer that state parks, including Island Beach State Park, would have no access fees this summer concerned Seaside Park officials in two ways – overcrowding on weekends when the park filled to capacity, and luring regular Seaside Park beachgoers southward with free access to the sand.
shorebeat.com
Pickleball Court? Skate Park? Seaside Park Weighs Options for Former School Playground
Seaside Park officials, at a work session meeting Thursday night, began weighing the best uses for the shuttered playground area of the former Seaside Park Elementary School. The park, which spans the block between 3rd and 4th avenues, consists of a playground, the equipment in which has deteriorated and is no longer compliant with safety protocols, plus a macadam surface that can serve as a basketball court or similar. Like the playground equipment, the surface has deteriorated to some extent, and may need to be completely replaced. But with space at a premium on a barrier island and a diverse array of demands for recreational opportunities, it appears that the future of the property will result from an agreement between the borough council and Board of Education of the non-operating district.
shorebeat.com
Giant Kites Will Be Flying Above A Local Beach This Saturday
Brick Township’s oceanfront will play host to some very big guests Saturday – and the community is welcome to join the fun either as a spectator or a participant. The township’s annual Kite Fest event will grow much larger this year, being presented by Sky Festival Productions. The company, which hosts kite-flying events in an array of different locations, will host this year’s festival at Brick Beach III, off Route 35 in South Mantoloking.
