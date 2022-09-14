ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costilla County, CO

Alamosa Valley Courier

Part one: a conversation with interim DA Anne Kelly

Editor’s note: As the Alamosa District Attorney election draws near, the Valley Courier is taking a look at both candidates, giving readers the most information before casting their votes. This is the first in a two-part story about interim DA and Republican candidate Anne Kelly. ALAMOSA – Anne Kelly,...
ALAMOSA, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

SLRG a ‘deal reached in principle,’ negotiations continue

ALAMOSA – After operating for three years in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, there might finally be some movement in getting the San Luis and Rio Grande (SLRG) Railroad on track to being sold. According to William Brandt, founder and CEO of DSI and the trustee handling the sale, there is...
ALAMOSA, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Alamosa Chamber of Commerce Oktobrüfest set for Sept. 24

The 2022 Oktobrüfest will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Cole Park in Alamosa. The event will feature brewers and destillers from across, and beyond the valley. There will also be non-alcoholic offerings. The event is family-friend and features games, contests and live music from...
ALAMOSA, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Mustangs roll to 56-22 win over Fowler

SANFORD – After suffering its first loss of the season last week, the seventh-ranked Sanford High School football team was looking to get back into the win column as it hosted Fowler Friday at SHS Field. The Mustangs roared out to a 34-0 lead late in the first half....
SANFORD, CO

