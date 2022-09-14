Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wina.com
Wanted suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot in Elliott Avenue incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police have released information on the fatal incident last night that closed portions of Elliott Avenue and 6th Street SE for 3 hours. It started shortly before 4:30 when a city police officer was out with a wanted suspect with whom he was familiar. A short time later, the suspect jumped into a vehicles and sped off… colliding with multiple vehicles as he fled.
wina.com
UVA Police Department squelches rumor of note near noose
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – It has been a week since the discovery of a noose on the Grounds of the University of Virginia in the early morning hours of September 8, 2022. The University of Virginia Police Department has been working tirelessly to identify the suspect responsible for this act. As is common in the investigation of a potential hate crime, we are working with our local FBI partners to enhance the video and develop information related to the incident. In the past few hours, we have fielded questions regarding the possibility of a note being left behind by the person responsible. In fact, there was no substantive note that reflected any threats, motive, or information that warranted notification to our community. We are in the process of evaluating items that were left behind to determine what value they have with respect to our investigation. Anyone who has any information regarding this investigation or the person responsible is asked to contact the University of Virginia Police Department at 434-924-7166 or email police@virginia.edu.
wina.com
BOV approves one-time credit for in-state undergrads
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 16, 2022 –The University of Virginia Board of Visitors today approved a one-time $690 credit to in-state undergraduate students for the 2022-2023 academic year. The credit is equivalent to the 4.7% increase in tuition that was adopted in 2021 for this academic year. Tuition and mandatory...
Comments / 0