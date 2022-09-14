ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Batman’ Writer Mattson Tomlin, Artist Lee Bermejo Team for Time Traveling Assassin Story ‘A Vicious Circle’ (Exclusive)

By Borys Kit
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQGIB_0hvMREM200

In 2020, after Mattson Tomlin was reported as being a screenwriter working on what would become the Warner Bros. hit, The Batman , he was approached via social media and other channels by what he calls a “flurry” of folks from the comic industry.

One of those folks was Lee Bermejo, the artist known for his grim and gritty work on DC books such as Batman: Damned and Before Watchmen: Rorschach .

“I was posting frames from movies I was watching on Instagram and he saw them,” Tomlin recalls. Bermejo started a conversation that eventually moved to a meeting, the first of many, on Skype. “’We should do a book together,’ we said to each other.”

Now, almost three years later, that book is ready to be unveiled.

Tomlin, who has since become one of the town’s big genre scribes as well as a burgeoning director, and Bermejo, an American illustrator who lives in Italy, have teamed up for A Vicious Circle , a three-issue prestige miniseries. The first issue will be published in December.

The story centers on two men cursed to roam across time and space in a unending cycle of violence and revenge. One of the men, named Shawn Thacker, is a trained assassin from the future who seeks revenge on the only other man with his affliction. Each hit they make forces them both to involuntarily travel between vastly different past and future eras. The story will take them men from 22nd century Tokyo to 1950s New Orleans to the Cretaceous Era and beyond, as they become locked in a battle of wills that spans millions of years.

Bermejo will at times diverge from his usual art style to take inspiration from the times and artists of the period in which the characters find themselves.

“The concept is one thing but we really wanted to harness the medium of comics so Lee took it upon himself to change his art style every time we go to a new time and place,” Tomlin says. “So on one hand it’s this high octane action story, there is this other component that is a love letter to the medium. You’re going to see images that you would never have expected to come out of that guy.”

The comic will be published in an oversized format to really highlight the art. And it will feature editions not only with cover art by Bermejo but illustrators such as Alex Garner ( Batman ), Jae Lee ( Grim ), Rafael Grampá ( BRZRKR ), among others.

The book has been in the works in secret since the early meeting between the two back in 2020.

“It was the most organic situation possible,” describes Tomlin.  “Going to ‘date’ creatively somebody new, there is always this feeling of ‘Is this going to be a disaster, do our tastes and value align?’ We both have this deep love for this movie I Saw the Devil and we said, ‘Let’s do something hard-hitting like that.’ And this was born out of that.”

Once that clicked, Tomlin says, he wrote an outline from ideas they both came up with. “I was shocked how quickly everything formed together. It was off to the races, and we were pitching it to publishers within a month or two.”  Boom! snapped it up.

Since then, both Tomlin’s and Bermejo’s stock has risen. Tomlin is now writing a film adaptation of Boom!’s hit comic, BRZRKR that has Keanu Reeves attached to star (Reeves also co-created the comic) and is working with Reeves on the sequel to The Batman . He also made his comic writing debut in 2021 with Batman: The Imposter , a prestige mini-series for DC that was pitched and produced after he and Bermejo began working on Vicious Circle .

“It is a meditation on violence,” Tomlin says of his first creator-owned work. “The meaning of violence and also the cost of it. It isn’t must a story that is violence for violence’s sake. It really gets into the question of why are human beings violent. And it tells that story over time and space in a head trippy way.”

Meditate on the art below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12mU0I_0hvMREM200
A Vicious Circle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4218DZ_0hvMREM200
A Vicious Circle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04mQuX_0hvMREM200
A Vicious Circle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYjNu_0hvMREM200
A Vicious Circle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKJ84_0hvMREM200
A Vicious Circle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mqk56_0hvMREM200
A Vicious Circle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQhp9_0hvMREM200
A Vicious Circle
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Murmur’ Review: An Unscary Horror Film for TikTok Attention Spans

Mark Polish, the less prolific filmmaking twin of Michael Polish, has little nice to say about today’s youngsters in Murmur, which aims to be a Blair Witch for digital natives. Throwing a half-dozen annoying social-media producers into the forest with only their cell phones and a deeply dubious game they won’t stop playing, it might’ve looked like a cautionary fable if only it maintained any sort of distance from its protagonists. Instead, it’s wholly on board for screens-based storytelling and TikTok attention spans, the result being that most viewers not addicted to such stuff will find it insufferable from its...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expanding their family. Lively attended the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday, where she revealed her baby bump in a sequined dress. The 35-year-old star is pregnant and expecting the couple’s fourth child, a source confirms to The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Welcome to Wrexham' Review: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Try to Save a Soccer Team in Feel-Good FX DocuseriesRyan Reynolds' Maximum Effort Productions Strikes First-Look Unscripted Deal With FuboTVChrissy Teigen and John Legend Expecting Baby Nearly Two Years After Pregnancy Loss The couple, who recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, met...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Kerry Washington Dazzles in 3D Floral Elie Saab Couture Gown at Emmy Awards

Kerry Washington made an elegant arrival on the 74th annual Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday. The actress is nominated for the award ceremony’s Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Category as Executive Producer of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.” Washington chose a white Elie Saab gown from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection. It featured a sarong-like hemline, ruched gathering across the bodice, floral appliqué at the shoulder and hip, and a train. More from WWDEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the LooksToronto...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Anna Faris Is Supporting a Memoir by Her Husband’s Ex-Wife

Stars aligned on the night of Sept. 13 at NeueHouse Hollywood when actress Anna Faris interviewed Natasha Sizlo, an estates agent at The Agency, about her new, magical memoir, All Signs Point to Paris: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Destiny (Mariner Books, $28.99). The two share much in common (Faris’ husband, cinematographer Michael Barrett, is Sizlo’s ex-husband) and spoke candidly about love, growth and the beauty of having a blended family. Sizlo’s book follows her experiences navigating grief and lost love — including her divorce, her father’s death and a passionate romance followed by heartbreak when reality set in — and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Cathedral’ Review: Ricky D’Ambrose’s Artful Restraint Yields a Shattering Family Saga

If, as Tolstoy put it, happy families are all alike, that’s probably because they’re opaque to the rest of us, for whom friction and rifts are as much a part of the kindred experience as love. Jesse, the hyper-observant only child at the center of Ricky D’Ambrose’s The Cathedral, takes in all the specifics of his unhappy family — not just his parents’ divorce when he’s 10, not just his father’s ongoing struggles, financial and otherwise, but the awkward silences and generational baggage, the rite-of-passage celebrations straining toward grace. The writer-director-editor’s microbudgeted sophomore film, now streaming on Mubi, juxtaposes remembered...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo Film Festival Names Julie Taymor as Jury President

The 35th Tokyo International Film Festival has named acclaimed stage and film director Julie Taymor as the president of its main competition jury. Taymor will be the festival’s third consecutive female jury chief, following French screen icon Isabelle Huppert in 2021 and Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi in 2019 (the festival didn’t hold a competition in 2020 due to the pandemic).  Taymor is perhaps best known on an international basis as the director of the wildly successful stage musical version of The Lion King, which has played continuously for 25 years in over 100 cities in 20 countries. As a filmmaker, she has directed the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Comcast, Verizon, AT&T Sued for Failing to Stop Movie Piracy

The production companies behind Dallas Buyers Club, I Feel Pretty and Colossal are taking internet service providers to court for allegedly facilitating mass piracy of their movies. Verizon Wireless, AT&T and Comcast were hit with copyright lawsuits accusing them of turning a blind eye to customers who illegally distribute and download pirated films. The production companies seek to force the internet providers to implement policies that provide for the termination of accounts held by repeat offenders and to block certain piracy websites.More from The Hollywood ReporterCharter CEO On Political Ad Spending: "The More Contentious the Elections, the Better"Sky Cuts Queen Elizabeth...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

