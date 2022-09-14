ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

DOJ: Indy man gets 15 years for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl

By Joe Hopkins
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to trafficking over 1 kilogram of a heroin mixture, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

According to court documents, the Drug Enforcement Administration identified Derrick Outlaw, age 48, as a heroin distributor in April of 2021 while investigating a drug trafficking organization operating in Indianapolis.

On April 20 of 2021, officers stopped Outlaw at an Indianapolis gas station after seeing him drive different vehicles to various locations in and around the city. The DOJ said Outlaw agreed to speak to officers and admitted to having heroin inside the vehicle, where officers found 1.36 kilograms of a heroin and fentanyl mixture and two cellphones.

Fishers police issue warning about rainbow fentanyl

“According to the DEA, as little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and past usage,” the DOJ said in a press release.

Outlaw admitted he drove to Camby that day to pick up 1.5 kilograms of heroin for which he was to receive $70,000 in U.S. currency, the DOJ added.

A search warrant was executed at Outlaw’s apartment, where authorities said they found $26,521 in rubber-banded cash and multiple cellphones.

The DOJ noted that Outlaw had previously served a 10-year sentence in federal prison for trafficking cocaine.

WISH-TV

Docs: Indy man sentenced to 24 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to over 24 years prison for trafficking 500 grams of methamphetamine. According to court documents, an investigation involving narcotics was held for Hamilton on Aug. 25. During the investigation, court documents say Hamilton was seen leaving his home and traveling to a fast-food restaurant near east 21st Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Suspect in deadly daycare shooting previously charged for multiple felonies

INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect of the deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping her kids off at daycare, is not facing his first offense, however, one of many. Hours after the shooting, around 10:20 a.m., police encountered the suspected gunman near 10th and Delaware streets after someone saw a car matching the description of his vehicle. Police shot the man, who was taken to an area hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Rash of overdoses raise concerns about fentanyl

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County health officials are keeping their eye out for a new kind of illegal drug targeting children. County health officer Dr. Greg Loomis says "rainbow fentanyl" is similar in appearance to candy but contains a powerful and addictive opiate. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Traffic stop for no headlights leads to the discovery of drugs

INDIANAPOLIS- An Indianapolis man was arrested on drug and gun charges this morning after a Trooper spotted him driving with no headlights on. At 6:26 a.m. Master Trooper Justin Hobbs was driving on I-465 near U.S. 31 on the south side of Indianapolis when a Dodge Ram pick-up truck approached him from behind with no headlights on. It was still dark and there was fog in the area, so Trooper Hobbs got behind the truck and pulled it over.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

ISP finishes investigation into Greenfield officer-involved shooting

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Based on the findings of an Indiana State Police investigation, the Hancock County Prosecutor has determined an officer was justified in the use of deadly force during a July shooting that left a man dead. On the morning of July 31, Greenfield Police officers were called to the Keystone Subdivision on […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

Greenfield police see ‘significant’ increase in arrests

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department has arrested almost twice as many people in the first half of this year as they had in the same period last year. Overall, Greenfield Police Chief Brian Hartman said it’s an 87% increase in arrests when you compare January to July in 2022 to the same six […]
GREENFIELD, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WISH-TV

Reacting to the arrests in the death of cab driver Abdukadir Filanwaa

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Police made two arrests in the death of Somali cab driver Abdukadir Filanwaa, but community leaders say the homicide has shaken up the community. Ahmed Alamine, the imam and director of the Indianapolis Muslim Community Association, said, “Knowing this was a cab driver, every cab...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Attempted Murder Arrest in Mass Ave Standoff

INDIANAPOLIS--Attempted murder is one charge against one of the men accused of holding cops off from inside a business on Massachusetts Ave. at 34th and Arlington, in Indianapolis. Police say they were shot at when approaching that business to serve a search warrant. “As officers with the IMPD SWAT team...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

PHOTOS: Inside the business where suspect is accused of shooting at IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has shared photos inside the business where a man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at IMPD officers who were executing a search warrant early Thursday. The business, which has not been named, is in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. As previously reported, IMPD investigators […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

