Simsbury selectmen proclaim the town as a recovery-friendly community, designate September as Suicide Awareness Month

The Simsbury Board of Selectmen has proclaimed the town as a recovery-friendly community.

The board also designated September as Suicide Awareness Month; the two action at its recent meeting are intended to help address the mental health of local residents.

A resident who is a member of local nonprofit organization Honor Connor/Hold Onto Hope had reached out to the town regarding Suicide Prevention Month, an effort that aims to reduce the stigma surrounding suicide, encourage communication regarding mental health, and to educate the public about potential signs of suicide. The organization’s goals also focus on providing “hope & healing” to people who have had loved ones die by suicide.

The town manager’s office, in conjunction with the town’s social services and the Farmington Valley Health District, is sponsoring staff QPR (question, persuade, refer) training during the month, and mental health first aid staff training during September and October.

On Oct. 10, QPR training will also be offered to the public. Those interested should contact Social Services Assistant Dana Olson, at dolson@simsbury-ct.gov or 860-658-3283.

The measure also will put emphasis on letting people know about the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (formerly the National Suicide Hotline).

“We also thought that, in addition to the proclamation, that this would be an opportunity for our staff to share more information with the public about the 988 number,” said Town Manager Maria Capriola.

In a show of unity, each selectman read a line from the proclamation, which included facts such as that suicide is the 15th leading cause of death in Connecticut, but the third leading cause for people ages 15 to 24 and the second leading cause for people between the ages of 25 and 34.

Eno Hall, which houses the town’s senior center, will be illuminated with purple light for the remainder of the month, to honor Suicide Prevention Month.

At the urging of another local nonprofit, A Promise to Jordan, the selectmen approved a motion making Simsbury a Recovery Friendly Community. Lisa Gray, founder of A Promise to Jordan, had presented at previous meetings, advocating for the town to provide guidance to local businesses to become more recovery friendly.

Capriola said she and her staff have begun distributing toolkits to Simsbury businesses.

One of the toolkits is from the state Department of Labor, Department of Public Health, and the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. The other is from the Peer Recovery Center of Excellence, based at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

The materials include facts about employees in recovery who receive adequate support, including that they miss fewer work days, take less leave time, and have lower healthcare costs than those with an active substance use disorder, and stay with their employers at the same rate as other workers.

The toolkits also supply suggestions for employers in order to become more more recovery friendly, including sharing the available health and wellness programs and resources, working with local organizations for recovery coaching services, and supporting employees who seek treatment, hospitalization, or leave, as well as developing return-to-work plans.