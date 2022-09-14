India: Injured man carried to hospital in bucket of digger

A man tired of waiting for an ambulance was taken to hospital in the bucket of a digger in India .

Mahesh Burman was left needing medical attention after two bikes collided head-on in the district of Katni in Madhya Pradesh .

But when an ambulance failed to arrive after 30 minutes of waiting, digger driver Pushpendra Vishwakarma offered to help.

He drove Burman to the hospital, keeping him “safe” in the vehicle’s bucket.

The incident happened on Tuesday 13 September, according to SWNS .

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.