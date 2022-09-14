Read full article on original website
Man left stunned after passenger takes his suitcase by mistake after flight – only to return it completely destroyed
A MAN was left stunned after a passenger took his suitcase by mistake - only to return it completely destroyed. The man said he was travelling with Delta when he had to put his carry on luggage in the overhead lockers far from his seat. He said it was around...
Passenger fuming after paying for legroom seats only for airline to give them to mum and baby – but people are divided
A PASSENGER has sparked debate online after they were forced to change seats on a plane, despite paying for the extra legroom. The person revealed that the pair had forked out for bulkhead seats at the front of the cabin so they could stretch their legs out during the 10-hour flight.
Plane Passenger's Method to Get More Leg Room on Flight Outrages Internet
"Generally speaking, I hate people," one user said as the internet turned against the space-grabbing passenger.
Air travel secrets every passenger should know
Slide 1 of 21: Traveling by air is one of the great luxuries of the modern age. It can also be one of the great trials, what with crowded airports, overbooked flights and questionable food. To make your next flying experience more enjoyable, we’re letting you in on air travel secrets every passenger should know. Whether it’s getting through security faster or knowing which part of plane it’s best to sit in during turbulence, we’ve got you covered.
Gruesome death of baggage handler, 26, ‘scalped’ after her hair got trapped in conveyor belt as she unloaded flight
A BAGGAGE handler has died after her hair got trapped on an airport conveyor belt. Jermani Thompson, 26, an employee at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, was caught up in the horror moment on Tuesday night. Thompson, of Louisiana, was offloading a Frontier Airlines plane that landed at around...
Delta told father he had not picked up his unaccompanied child from an airport a week after her flight
Richard Fritz said Delta told him his 13-year-old daughter was "never released" from the gate when he went to check her in for her return flight.
Plane runs out of fuel and drops out of the sky in Florida
A Florida resident captured the dramatic moment a light aircraft ran out of fuel, plummetting out of the sky and into a busy road on Friday afternoon.The pilot survived the crash, which occurred at around 4pm on 19 August, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The light aircraft dropped from the sky and nose-dived into a driveway along Orlando’s University Boulevard.Alarmed motorists watched in horror as the single-engine Cessna 182 hurtled towards the road, with one car passenger filming the crash on their phone camera. Video shows the moment a small plane crash-landed onto a busy Florida road. Footage...
Jetstar Passengers Applaud Woman Being Kicked Off Flight After Fight Over Window Seat
A Jetstar flight of passengers came together to cheer one woman who was removed from the flight after fighting over a window seat. The New York Post reported that an Australian woman was filmed lashing out at passengers during a flight from Phuket to Sydney. She was upset that she was seated in an aisle seat, not the window. In a rage, the woman started hurling insults at the crowd.
Boss Praised for Firing Worker Driving His Truck to Work: 'No Exceptions'
The worker received complaints from three customers after turning up in a truck with political stickers on and parking it outside their house.
A congressman was barred from his flight after airline staff thought his power wheelchair violated safety regulations
Airline staff said the lithium-ion batteries in his wheelchair were a safety issue, per a report. FAA and international regulations state otherwise.
Man tells girlfriend off for ‘ruining flight’ after eating lasagne on plane – but people are divided
A MAN has slammed his girlfriend after she bought a whole lasagne onto a plane - but not everyone agrees with him. The passenger explained how his girlfriend's meal choice received comments from flight attendants who said that everyone could smell the food. The man took this as an indication...
The wing of a United Airlines plane hit another jet after 2 inexperienced airport workers misjudged the gap, report says
Ramp workers used a tow tug to push back the United plane, but the winglet clipped a jet's horizontal stabilizer, The Wall Street Journal reported.
American Airlines passengers were stuck on an Atlantic island for 20 hours after their plane was diverted when pilots smelled smoke in the cockpit, report says
Passengers were left for 20 hours in an airport after American diverted a flight from Miami to London, per PA. American told PA it had to divert the flight to Bermuda because of a possible mechanical breakdown. One passenger told PA the captain announced on the flight there was a...
An American Airlines passenger says a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg — where she hadn't visited and American doesn't fly to
An American Airlines passenger said a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg even though the airline doesn't fly there and she hadn't visited Germany. Michelle and Christopher May were scheduled to fly from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on July 2, with connecting flights to New York and then Charlotte, North Carolina. British Airways operated the first two flights, and American operated the third.
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines took it, checked it without telling her, then lost it anyway
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag on a flight without telling her, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she...
You should never wear leggings on a flight – it could even prove fatal
THEY'RE the obvious choice of clothing for millions of female holidaymakers, but next time you're heading on a break, you should think twice about wearing leggings for your flight. According to one aviation expert, they are one of the most dangerous things a passenger could wear if an emergency occurs...
Worker at New Orleans airport dies after becoming stuck in baggage machinery
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A baggage handler working at the main airport in New Orleans died after her long hair apparently became stuck in a piece of machinery, authorities said. Officials said the handler, Jermani Thompson, was unloading a Frontier flight at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on earlier this week when the accident occurred.
Here’s what to pack in a carry-on bag every time you travel
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. By this point, I’ve mentioned several times that I am firmly team carry-on and will very rarely check a bag. However, even if...
2 Southwest workers looked after a passenger's pet fish for 4 months after it was banned from her flight
Two Southwest employees cared for a passenger's pet fish for nearly 4 months when it couldn't fly. Customer service agent Ismael and fiancee Jamee looked after Kira's fish Theo over the summer. Kira was reunited with Theo this week after returning to college in Tampa, Southwest said. Two Southwest Airlines...
First class passengers convicted for ‘unruly’ American Airlines attack on flight diverted from LA to Phoenix
A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison and three years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to interference with flight crew members. Kelly Pichardo, 32, from the Bronx in New York City, was also ordered to pay American Airlines $9,123, according to the Arizona US Attorney’s Office. Pichardo and co-defendant Leeza Rodriguez “engaged in unruly and intimidating behavior while traveling first class” from Dallas, Texas to Los Angeles, California, prompting the plane to be diverted to Phoenix, Arizona, the Department of Justice said in a statement. Rodriguez is set to be sentenced on...
