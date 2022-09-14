ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Jarvis

Air travel secrets every passenger should know

Slide 1 of 21: Traveling by air is one of the great luxuries of the modern age. It can also be one of the great trials, what with crowded airports, overbooked flights and questionable food. To make your next flying experience more enjoyable, we’re letting you in on air travel secrets every passenger should know. Whether it’s getting through security faster or knowing which part of plane it’s best to sit in during turbulence, we’ve got you covered.
The Independent

Plane runs out of fuel and drops out of the sky in Florida

A Florida resident captured the dramatic moment a light aircraft ran out of fuel, plummetting out of the sky and into a busy road on Friday afternoon.The pilot survived the crash, which occurred at around 4pm on 19 August, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The light aircraft dropped from the sky and nose-dived into a driveway along Orlando’s University Boulevard.Alarmed motorists watched in horror as the single-engine Cessna 182 hurtled towards the road, with one car passenger filming the crash on their phone camera. Video shows the moment a small plane crash-landed onto a busy Florida road. Footage...
Black Enterprise

Jetstar Passengers Applaud Woman Being Kicked Off Flight After Fight Over Window Seat

A Jetstar flight of passengers came together to cheer one woman who was removed from the flight after fighting over a window seat. The New York Post reported that an Australian woman was filmed lashing out at passengers during a flight from Phuket to Sydney. She was upset that she was seated in an aisle seat, not the window. In a rage, the woman started hurling insults at the crowd.
Dan Jarvis
Business Insider

American Airlines passengers were stuck on an Atlantic island for 20 hours after their plane was diverted when pilots smelled smoke in the cockpit, report says

Passengers were left for 20 hours in an airport after American diverted a flight from Miami to London, per PA. American told PA it had to divert the flight to Bermuda because of a possible mechanical breakdown. One passenger told PA the captain announced on the flight there was a...
Business Insider

An American Airlines passenger says a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg — where she hadn't visited and American doesn't fly to

An American Airlines passenger said a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg even though the airline doesn't fly there and she hadn't visited Germany. Michelle and Christopher May were scheduled to fly from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on July 2, with connecting flights to New York and then Charlotte, North Carolina. British Airways operated the first two flights, and American operated the third.
msn.com

Here’s what to pack in a carry-on bag every time you travel

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. By this point, I’ve mentioned several times that I am firmly team carry-on and will very rarely check a bag. However, even if...
The Independent

First class passengers convicted for ‘unruly’ American Airlines attack on flight diverted from LA to Phoenix

A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison and three years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to interference with flight crew members. Kelly Pichardo, 32, from the Bronx in New York City, was also ordered to pay American Airlines $9,123, according to the Arizona US Attorney’s Office. Pichardo and co-defendant Leeza Rodriguez “engaged in unruly and intimidating behavior while traveling first class” from Dallas, Texas to Los Angeles, California, prompting the plane to be diverted to Phoenix, Arizona, the Department of Justice said in a statement. Rodriguez is set to be sentenced on...
