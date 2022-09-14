ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snooze under the stars at this DJed solstice sleepover atop Rockefeller Center

The British may gather at Stonehenge to mark the solstice, but New Yorkers have their own very Manhattan way to mark the changing of the seasons this fall. In celebration of the fall equinox, an overnight Star Party at Top of the Rock’s The Weather Room will feature an eight-hour exploration of ambient and environmental sound by Shigeto to complement the visual splendor of the nighttime skyline transforming into day.
See if you can make it out of this artful three-acre corn maze in Queens

Add this one to your fall bucket list: Get into the fall spirit by seeing if you can navigate this three-acre corn maze at a farm in Queens. Called The Amazing Maize Maze, this plant puzzle at the Queens County Farm Museum lives up to the hype. This year, the maze pays homage to Georgia O’Keeffe’s iconic “Ram’s Head, Blue Morning Glory” painting, and it was developed in collaboration with Georgia O’Keeffe Museum.
Here’s what’s going on at Time Out Market New York this week

As New Yorkers settle in for fall in NYC, Time Out Market New York is gearing up with a busy schedule to keep the fun rolling through the chillier months. The market has had an ongoing happy hour from 4 to 7pm during the week (what’s not to love about $6 select draught beers, $9 specialty cocktails and $8 select wines?), but there’s much more going on this autumn.
The oldest gay bar in NYC may soon officially become a landmark

The oldest continuously operating gay bar in New York City, Julius' in the West Village, will likely soon become a landmark. Yesterday, the Landmarks Preservation Commission voted to "calendar" the location, which means that officials will schedule a public hearing to discuss the significance of the site in the near future. That would be the first step to officially designating it a landmark.
The iconic Astor Wines & Spirits is now owned by its employees

Virtually every respectable New Yorker has a story to tell about Astor Wines & Spirits, the iconic store that sits on the corner of Lafayette and East 4th Street. Although until now known for its free wine tastings and in-store events, the shop has just earned another claim to fame: the Fisher family that has owned it until now just sold the store to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, which allows employees to hold shares of the company and, therefore, earn a portion of the profits.
Bring your own weed at this awesome cannabis expo 45 minutes outside NYC

Following New Jersey residents' vote to legalize marijuana, it was only a matter of time that the state would play host to a massive expo focusing on all things cannabis. Activist and comedian Tommy Chong is hosting 420 Expo, the first ever bring-your-own-cannabis consumer event in New Jersey. The happening will take place at the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center, a 45-minute drive from midtown Manhattan, next weekend, from September 16 through 18.
15 uniquely New York habits people pick up after living here

Before anyone moves to NYC, they have a preconceived notion about what a New Yorker is like, what they do and what their lives are like on a daily basis. We all know those clichés—yelling “I’m walkin’ here” at offensive drivers, wearing all black (which is admittedly true), jaywalking in front of on-coming traffic—and other behaviors we’ve all seen New Yorkers doing that somehow they thought they might be exempt from once they move here.
Believe it or not, New York raccoons are about to get vaccinated

In today’s local animal news: New York City raccoons are the subject of the latest vaccine drive to eradicate rabies. According to city officials, a total of 18 NYC animals have tested positive for the deadly virus—and not just raccoons. Two skunks in the Bronx were infected, as were a couple of bats and a cat on Staten Island. COVID-19, move away: rabies is back in town!
New Yorkers will soon be able to take a new non-stop flight from Newark to Dubai

It's a super-long trip but it's certainly worth the effort: the first-ever direct flight from Newark to Dubai, a 14-hour-long affair, will officially launch on March 25, 2023. The offering is a partnership between United Airlines and Emirates, connecting Newark Liberty International Airport and Dubai International Airport. The 6,852-mile flight will depart New Jersey at 10:15pm and land in the United Arab Emirates at 7:30pm the next day. The return flight, on the other hand, will leave Dubai at 2:15am and arrive that same day in Newark at 9:05am.
