ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

FDA recalls millions of sleep apnea machines due to safety concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 17 million sleep apnea machines are currently being recalled due to safety concerns. These CPAP and BiPAP machines are from Philips Respironics. According to the Food & Drug Administration, the magnets in the mask can affect the function of the implanted metallic devices, such as brain stents, aneurysm clips, and pacemakers. The FDA says you can continue to use the products if you don't have implanted metal objects in your body. However, for those that do, the FDA has a list of next steps and recommendations, as well as a full list of affected devices, on their website at this link. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
AboutLawsuits.com

Medtronic Breathing Tube Recall Issued After Patient Deaths, Injuries: FDA

Nearly 400,000 Medtronic surgical breathing tubes have been recalled, following reports of multiple patient deaths and injuries linked to ventilation failures that were caused by airway obstructions. Officials reported that between March 31, 2020, and March 31, 2022, at least 15 complaints of problems with the Medtronic breathing tubes were...
HEALTH
massdevice.com

FDA approves new research around Abiomed Impella heart pumps

Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) said today that FDA has approved clinical research into using Impella heart pumps in severe heart attack patients with cardiogenic shock. The FDA has approved the on-label Recover IV randomized controlled trial involving acute myocardial infarction (AMI) cardiogenic shock patients. The two-arm trial will assess whether Impella support before percutaneous coronary intervention is superior to PCI without Impella.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Associated Press

Unloading with Impella for 30 Minutes Before PCI Associated with Reduced Infarct Size in STEMI Patients

Results of a new per-protocol analysis of the ST-segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction Door-To-Unload (STEMI DTU) pilot trial data show significantly reduced infarct size in patients who received left ventricular (LV) unloading with Impella CP for 30 minutes prior to their percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) compared to patients who received LV unloading followed by immediate PCI. The data were presented today during the 2022 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference in Boston by Navin K. Kapur, MD, executive director of the Cardiovascular Center for Research and Innovation (CVCRI) at Tufts Medical Center and the principal investigator for the STEMI DTU pivotal randomized...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Boston

Philips Respironics recalls more than 17 million CPAP masks

BOSTON – Philips Respironics is recalling more than 17 million CPAP masks used by patients with sleep apnea. Magnets connect and hold the pieces of the mask in place, but the FDA said those magnets can impact any implanted medical devices that contain metal, including pacemakers.There have been more than a dozen reports of serious injuries.Anyone who does not have implanted metal objects can continue using the masks. 
BUSINESS
MedicalXpress

New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis

In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medtronic#Medical Device#The Recall#The Tubes#Nim Emg
scitechdaily.com

Popular Medicines Including Ibuprofen Have Been Linked to Heart Failure in Diabetics

Researchers discover new side effects of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. According to a study presented at ESC Congress 2022, short-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) is linked to a first-time hospitalization for heart failure in individuals with type 2 diabetes. NSAIDs are the most common form of anti-inflammatory medication. The...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Verge

The DEA is investigating Done over ADHD drug prescriptions

Telehealth startup Done, which prescribes ADHD medication like Adderall, is under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, The Wall Street Journal reported. The investigation is part of an ongoing crackdown on mental health companies using telemedicine to prescribe controlled substances, a category that includes stimulants like Adderall and addictive painkillers like OxyContin. The DEA is also investigating telehealth company Cerebral over its prescribing practices. That company announced it would stop prescribing drugs in that category in May.
PHARMACEUTICALS
verywellhealth.com

Is It Multiple Sclerosis or Connective Tissue Disease?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) and connective tissue diseases (CTD) are autoimmune diseases that share many of the same symptoms. MS is a tissue-specific autoimmune disease that affects the myelin sheath (the fatty tissue surrounding nerves in the brain and spinal cord). MS has similar features to connective tissue diseases, which are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
aarp.org

Philips Recalls 17 Million Sleep Apnea Masks

A recall was issued on 17 million sleep apnea masks manufactured by Philips that contain magnetic clips. Those clips have reportedly interfered with medical metallic implants or objects in the body such as pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators and neurostimulators. The recalled CPAP and BiPAP (also known as Bilevel PAP) therapy clips...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
MedicalXpress

Medical cannabis tied to higher risk for new heart rhythm disorders

People with chronic pain who use medical cannabis have a higher risk for heart rhythm disorders versus nonusers, according to a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain. Anders Holt, M.D., from Gentofte University Hospital in Hellerup, Denmark,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
American Council on Science and Health

The Devil You Know - Neurontin's Massive Flop as an Opioid Alternative

Ask any chronic pain patient about gabapentin (Neurontin) as a replacement for opioids and you'll probably get one of two reactions: Laughter or tears. Yet, the drug, originally intended to treat seizures, and subsequently found to be useful for controlling nerve pain and restless leg syndrome has been pushed (along with miscellaneous other useless drugs and techniques) as a safe and effective alternative to legitimate opioid analgesics drugs. It is neither. A new JAMA article makes this painfully obvious.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Healthline

Magnesium and Ventricular Arrhythmias: Is There a Relationship?

Arrhythmias are heart conditions that happen when you have an erratic, or irregular, heartbeat. They can start in the atria or the ventricles, which are your heart’s upper and lower chambers, respectively. Arrhythmias can cause your heart to beat either too slow (bradycardia) or too fast (tachycardia). An arrhythmia...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LiveScience

The vagus nerve: Your body's communication superhighway

The vagus nerve serves as the body's superhighway, carrying information between the brain and the internal organs and controlling bodily functions in times of rest and relaxation. The large nerve originates in the brain and branches out in multiple directions to the neck and torso, where it's responsible for actions such as carrying sensory information from the skin of the ear, controlling the muscles that you use to swallow and speak and influencing your immune system.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Dr Amresh Raina Discusses How Heart Failure and Pulmonary Hypertension Intersect

Amresh Raina, MD, is director of the Advanced Heart Failure and Pulmonary Hypertension Program at Allegheny General Hospital and the Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Amresh Raina, MD, is director of the advanced heart failure and pulmonary hypertension program at Allegheny General Hospital and the Allegheny Health Network in...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy