Olympic Valley, CA

7-Eleven Clerk Has Hilarious Interaction With Big Ol’ Grizzly Bear In California: “Get The F*ck Out, You’re A Thief, Man”

By Brady Cox
 4 days ago
When you work at a convenience store, you always have to keep an eye out on possible shoplifters that could walk in the store at any point in the day.

However, what do you do when a massive, 500-pound brown bear walks into your store and tries to take some food home with him?

That’s ballgame for me. Go ahead, have anything you want (as I curl up in the corner of the store in the armadillo position).

This exact situation happened to a California 7-Eleven employee, when the unwanted guest just strolled right in like he owned the place.

The wild event happened around 1:30 AM on June 9th at the Olympic Valley franchise.

54-year-old cashier Christopher Kinson decided to film the wild instance, and you can see in the video the brown bear stroll right in and take a candy bar from the front of the store.

According to the New York Post, Kinson said:

“Initially, I was surprised. I see the door open, and I don’t see a torso, and I am like, ‘Oh my god. It’s a bear.’

The videos really don’t do it justice. The bear was about 20% to 30% bigger in real life.”

Of course, the bear meant no harm and was just looking for some food to eat, but Kinson knew he had to get it out of there, and finally was able to scare it off after multiple attempts.

Although the bear wasn’t looking for blood, he wasn’t about to leave until he had as much food as he could handle.

And speaking of handles, he snapped a mop handle in half trying to get in the door… NOPE.

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
Bald Eagle Swoops In And Attacks An Adult Alaskan Grizzly Bear

This seems like a bit of a mismatch to me. A grizzly weighs on average 500-600 pounds while a bald eagle only up to 15-pounds at their largest. Both of these animals are known killers. Eagles for their amazing sight, seeing 4 to 5 times better than humans. While grizzlies are known for great sense of smell and ability to out muscle just about every animal out there.
Lifestyle
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified when she learns cockroaches are feeding on spilled soda pop and trash in her tenant's apartment: 'Gross'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Being a homeowner is difficult. My parents learned this the hard way after they bought their first home. It was a three-family home, and they lived on the first floor while renting out the top two floors to tenants.
Big Black Bear Gets Dropped By Electric Fence

In bear country, it’s not uncommon to see an electric fence used as a bear deterrent, whether it’s a portable one you put around your campsite, one used to protect your livestock or crops (or honey), and sometimes, folks are just looking to bear-proof their home (and garbage).
