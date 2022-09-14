With the summer behind us (on the calendar at least), the arts in Austin beckon with exhibits to entice all sensibilities and seduce the senses. Starting with major star power, the Harry Ransom Center reveals their Robert Di Niro collection encapsulating costumes, props, film, and video in the exhibit, “Stories to Tell.” Meanwhile 28,000 stemmed spheres subtly lit by solar powered fiber-optics will illuminate the Arboretum at the Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center with Bruce Munro’s “Field of Light.” From works by the first female industrial photographer of India on display at Link & Pin, to artist Jenn Hassin who transforms military uniforms and more into beautiful, raw memorials, there is much to sustain the soul artistically this September.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO