Read full article on original website
Related
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Celebrate the flavors and sounds of the city with a packed agenda in the days ahead. Lift your spirits at Hotel ZaZa’s tasting series, or enjoy German beers during St. Elmo’s Oktoberfest party. For those who prefer foodie fun, Bento Picnic and Hey Cupcake! have the most palatable programming. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, to go our calendar.
7 things to know in Austin food right now: San Francisco ramen shop noodles into town
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. One of the most popular of many San Francisco ramen restaurants, Marufuku Ramen,...
Austin restaurant stars set opening date for anticipated San Antonio concept
The Historic Pearl neighborhood in San Antonio continues to grow, celebrating what seems like a new, highly anticipated restaurant opening every week. First, Potluck Hospitality debuted the delightful Carriqui, and now an Austin group is bringing Ladino, set to open on Monday, September 19. Touted as a Mediterranean grill house...
3 Austin companies make Forbes list of best employers in Texas
A new list from Forbes and Statista places three Austin-based companies among the state’s major employers, both those based in Texas and those with a significant presence here. Perhaps unsurprisingly, all three were tech companies, including Google (No. 14), Dell Technologies (No. 29), and NXP Semiconductors (No. 30). NASA...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin icon Kendra Scott talks new memoir, shining career, and Texas roots
Celebrated Texas jewelry star Kendra Scott’s ability to juggle a work-life balance is seriously impressive. The founder of her namesake billion-dollar brand is a newlywed, a returning guest shark on the upcoming season of Shark Tank, and she's about to drop her first memoir, Born to Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy, and Build a Life You Love.
Barton Creek: Homes for every taste and style, with activities to go with
--- Sixth-generation native Texan Debbie Lowe has lived in Austin for more than 20 years with her husband Chris, who is a native Austinite. Chris and Debbie, with some other partners, began building spec homes in the Barton Creek neighborhoods in 2013. But it was when her close friends asked...
The London bar that revolutionized shuffleboard is electrifying Austin
Shuffleboard isn’t usually the focus of the evening — or anything, really — but that’s the point: It’s unobtrusive enough to schedule just about any outing around it. Electric Shuffle, a bar and games venue out of London, is coming to Austin to hold that space and more this fall.
Austin goes cirque for the holidays with new acrobatic 'wonderland' show
The all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is decking the halls of the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park on Saturday, December 24, as part of its 2022 North American tour. According to a release from TCG Entertainment, Holiday Wonderland is a musical journey that will feature acrobats, aerialists, hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the grace and athleticism of great circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Austin restaurant sizzles as best diner in Texas, says food website
Austin serves up a virtual buffet of diners that whip up breakfast, brunch, lunch, and even dinner. But only one of those diners can lay claim to being the best in Texas, at least in the estimation of one food website. Lovefood.com just crowned the best diner in each state,...
Prickle of baby porcupines arrives at Austin Nature and Science Center
KVUE — There are new residents at the Austin Nature and Science Center: a prickle of baby porcupines. The prickle — which is a group of three or more porcupines — has taken up residency in the newly renovated Small Worlds Exhibit at the center, located at 2389 Stratford Drive.
Austinites invited to sign book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II this week
After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Texans joined those around the world in mourning the death of the longest-serving monarch in United Kingdom’s history. Now, those wishing to express their condolences in written form are invited to sign a book of condolences coming to Austin on Thursday, September 15.
Austin startup developing lab-grown brisket earns national spotlight
Brisket, a barbecue staple in Texas, is as synonymous with the Lone Star State as the Alamo and oil wells. An Austin company recently recognized as the state’s most innovative startup wants to elevate this barbecue staple to a new high-tech level. BioBQ is working on technology to bring...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Austin bar pops the cork on 2 immersive fairytale cocktail experiences
Falling through a mirror or being held hostage in a castle is, frankly, a lot of commitment. But getting dressed for another casual bar night is, on the other hand, a little boring. Wanderlust Wines is teaming up with local events company Hidden to host two fantastical pop-ups that will turn a simple night out into a celebration of whimsy. And you can’t beat the glassware in these two stories.
Camila Alves McConaughey leads H-E-B's state-wide celebration of literacy
Texas' favorite grocery store and the state's unofficial first lady are joining forces to promote literacy and a love of reading. Scheduled for September 30, H-E-B and New York Times best selling author Camila Alves McConaughey will host the Read 3 Big Texas Read-in both virtually and in-person at select locations.
2 Austin hot spots land on Bon Appetit's prestigious best new restaurants list
Texas restaurants are well-represented on Bon Appetit’s list of America’s 50 Best New Restaurants for 2022. Seven Lone Star State establishments earn the magazine's approval, including two in Austin:. Birdie’s, a counter service restaurant in Austin known for its seasonal menu and well-chosen list of natural wines.
Gruene Music and Wine Fest brings more good times to a historic venue
Wine, music, and super-old dance halls are the best offerings of Central Texas. Texas’ oldest dance hall, in fact, Gruene Hall, is bringing both wine and music together at the 36th Annual Gruene Music and Wine Fest from October 6 to 9. In collaboration with KNBT 92.1 FM Radio, ticket and drinks sales from the four-day event in New Braunfels will benefit United Way of Comal County, which in 2021 received nearly $148,000 from the event.
3 choose-your-own-adventure San Antonio vacations to book this fall
And just like that, summer is over. Kidding, kidding — we have months of 90-degree temperatures left. Still, school is back in session and with September's arrival, it’s time to start booking those fall vacations. This year, with airlines flailing and the economy doing whatever it is the...
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Amy's Ice Creams rolls into Round Rock
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. Amy’s Ice Creams mean more chances at seeing the best rotating flavors, and...
Former Longhorn and pro football star transforms reading spaces in AISD
There’s much to discover at the library, and now Austin Independent School District kids are getting a specially dedicated space, thanks to the Defend the Dream Foundation. Derrick Johnson, a former Texas Longhorn who played with the Kansas City Chiefs and garnered prestige in both positions, started Defend the Dream in 2012 to connect low-income and inner city youths with better resources and opportunities. He moved back to Austin in 2019, and committed to supporting the nonprofit even further.
Embrace the fall with these 8 enticing Austin exhibits
With the summer behind us (on the calendar at least), the arts in Austin beckon with exhibits to entice all sensibilities and seduce the senses. Starting with major star power, the Harry Ransom Center reveals their Robert Di Niro collection encapsulating costumes, props, film, and video in the exhibit, “Stories to Tell.” Meanwhile 28,000 stemmed spheres subtly lit by solar powered fiber-optics will illuminate the Arboretum at the Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center with Bruce Munro’s “Field of Light.” From works by the first female industrial photographer of India on display at Link & Pin, to artist Jenn Hassin who transforms military uniforms and more into beautiful, raw memorials, there is much to sustain the soul artistically this September.
CultureMap Austin
Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://austin.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0