ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CultureMap Austin

Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Celebrate the flavors and sounds of the city with a packed agenda in the days ahead. Lift your spirits at Hotel ZaZa’s tasting series, or enjoy German beers during St. Elmo’s Oktoberfest party. For those who prefer foodie fun, Bento Picnic and Hey Cupcake! have the most palatable programming. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, to go our calendar.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

3 Austin companies make Forbes list of best employers in Texas

A new list from Forbes and Statista places three Austin-based companies among the state’s major employers, both those based in Texas and those with a significant presence here. Perhaps unsurprisingly, all three were tech companies, including Google (No. 14), Dell Technologies (No. 29), and NXP Semiconductors (No. 30). NASA...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Braunfels, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Arlington, TX
City
New Braunfels, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin goes cirque for the holidays with new acrobatic 'wonderland' show

The all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is decking the halls of the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park on Saturday, December 24, as part of its 2022 North American tour. According to a release from TCG Entertainment, Holiday Wonderland is a musical journey that will feature acrobats, aerialists, hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the grace and athleticism of great circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.
CEDAR PARK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Waterparks#Amusement Park#The 24th#Travel Destinations#Texans#Cedar Fair Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
CultureMap Austin

Austin bar pops the cork on 2 immersive fairytale cocktail experiences

Falling through a mirror or being held hostage in a castle is, frankly, a lot of commitment. But getting dressed for another casual bar night is, on the other hand, a little boring. Wanderlust Wines is teaming up with local events company Hidden to host two fantastical pop-ups that will turn a simple night out into a celebration of whimsy. And you can’t beat the glassware in these two stories.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Gruene Music and Wine Fest brings more good times to a historic venue

Wine, music, and super-old dance halls are the best offerings of Central Texas. Texas’ oldest dance hall, in fact, Gruene Hall, is bringing both wine and music together at the 36th Annual Gruene Music and Wine Fest from October 6 to 9. In collaboration with KNBT 92.1 FM Radio, ticket and drinks sales from the four-day event in New Braunfels will benefit United Way of Comal County, which in 2021 received nearly $148,000 from the event.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CultureMap Austin

Former Longhorn and pro football star transforms reading spaces in AISD

There’s much to discover at the library, and now Austin Independent School District kids are getting a specially dedicated space, thanks to the Defend the Dream Foundation. Derrick Johnson, a former Texas Longhorn who played with the Kansas City Chiefs and garnered prestige in both positions, started Defend the Dream in 2012 to connect low-income and inner city youths with better resources and opportunities. He moved back to Austin in 2019, and committed to supporting the nonprofit even further.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Embrace the fall with these 8 enticing Austin exhibits

With the summer behind us (on the calendar at least), the arts in Austin beckon with exhibits to entice all sensibilities and seduce the senses. Starting with major star power, the Harry Ransom Center reveals their Robert Di Niro collection encapsulating costumes, props, film, and video in the exhibit, “Stories to Tell.” Meanwhile 28,000 stemmed spheres subtly lit by solar powered fiber-optics will illuminate the Arboretum at the Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center with Bruce Munro’s “Field of Light.” From works by the first female industrial photographer of India on display at Link & Pin, to artist Jenn Hassin who transforms military uniforms and more into beautiful, raw memorials, there is much to sustain the soul artistically this September.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

CultureMap Austin

Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://austin.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy