Bureaucrats at President Joe Biden’s Department of Education are the new schoolyard bullies. In July, the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights proposed a rule that gives federal bureaucrats broad powers to bully and exclude students and teachers who don’t share the government’s beliefs. Instead of following the rules set in the Constitution and passed by Congress, unelected bureaucrats are rewriting the law to allow them to engage in behaviors used by bullies.

