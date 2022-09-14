ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kamala Harris attacks Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for Roe remarks

Vice President Kamala Harris criticized Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday for his portion of the Supreme Court ruling that reversed Roe v. Wade. During a political event in Chicago for Gov. J. B. Pritzker, Harris claimed that same-sex marriage and contraception were the Republicans' next target if they won back the House or Senate in the midterm elections.
AOC lashes out at Republicans, accuses them of 'crimes against humanity' over migrant busing

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lashed out at Republicans Friday, accusing politicians of committing "crimes against humanity" after transporting immigrants to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris this week. Without specifically naming the politicians, Ocasio-Cortez said the "trafficking" of the immigrants who illegally crossed the southern border of the United...
District Attorney Gascon accused of vindictively charging LA sheriff's official with crime

District Attorney George Gascon has criminally charged a Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant as punishment after Gascon was criticized in the media over lax prosecution standards against international drug cartels, Sheriff Alex Villanueva says. “Justice is supposed to be blind, but with Gascon in office, anything goes,” Villanueva said....
Liberals finally discover illegal immigration is a humanitarian crisis

Democrats and liberal pundits are wailing over GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending about 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but they still can’t explain why sending illegal immigrants to accepting liberal areas is so cruel. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said her state “is fully capable...
Durham argues Danchenko’s lies about dossier mattered to FBI investigation

John Durham pushed back on attempts to dismiss his case against Igor Danchenko, arguing his alleged lies about Christopher Steele’s discredited dossier mattered and that the falsehoods affected the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation. Danchenko, a Russian-born, U.S.-based lawyer, has been charged by Durham with five counts tied to alleged...
Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of kicking activist

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is being accused of kicking an activist who confronted her as she was walking away from the Capitol on Thursday. Marianna Pecora, deputy communications director for the activist group Voters of Tomorrow, posted a short video to Twitter claiming that the congresswoman had struck her with her foot.
Soros DA thrown off another case

It’s encouraging to see a “Soros DA” get her comeuppance, especially when it’s for malicious prosecution of parents who assert their rights. It happened earlier this month in Loudoun County, Virginia, but it doesn’t happen often enough. All across the county, district attorneys elected with...
Trump’s lawyers dance around declassification claims but score special master win

Lawyers for Donald Trump have not directly claimed in legal filings that he declassified records seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago, despite the former president's repeated assertions that he did, but they nevertheless scored a win in the special master saga. A federal judge denied the Justice Department’s motion for...
Top Biden official met with Soros activists ahead of border crisis discussions: Report

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas held private meetings with border activists linked to liberal megadonor George Soros just before commiserating with Texas Border Patrol agents last year over the out-of-control migrant crisis, Judicial Watch has reported. The meetings occurred during an August 2021 visit promoted by the Biden administration...
Department of Education takes a Title IX hammer to freedom

Bureaucrats at President Joe Biden’s Department of Education are the new schoolyard bullies. In July, the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights proposed a rule that gives federal bureaucrats broad powers to bully and exclude students and teachers who don’t share the government’s beliefs. Instead of following the rules set in the Constitution and passed by Congress, unelected bureaucrats are rewriting the law to allow them to engage in behaviors used by bullies.
WATCH: Bill Maher says Trump 'is guilty' and should be punished by Merrick Garland

Late-night talk show host Bill Maher insisted former President Donald Trump is guilty of violating the Espionage Act on his latest show. Maher hosted a panel with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham and reporter Julia Ioffe. He asked their opinions on what could happen to Trump’s legal problems after the midterm elections. He was referring to the paused criminal investigation into the documents taken from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and a civil investigation into his real estate company. Maher was met with a long silence.
