Most major transit services are cutting back on routes
Just like the ferries, Sound Transit and King County Metro are reducing some of their services this fall due to staffing shortages. King County Metro changes begin today, Sept. 17, and will roughly affect one-third of its routes. “Service levels following Sept. 17 will be comparable to where they are...
West Seattle Bridge passes strength tests, will reopen Sunday as planned
Some critical tests were conducted on the West Seattle Bridge this week to determine if the reopening will happen as 30 months have passed to get it to this point, and on Thursday, the Seattle Department of Transportation confirmed that the bridge is safe and ready to reopen as planned on Sunday, Sept. 18.
New SDOT head hits the streets looking to expand transit so it’s ‘safe and convenient for everybody’
“High tempo, with a lot of ideas.” That’s how the new head of the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) Greg Spotts describes himself. Sitting at a table, munching on a donut and with a cup of coffee and water, SDOT’s new head man spoke informally to a small group of transportation reporters Wednesday. My initial impressions?
Weekend traffic problems expected across Puget Sound region
Think of it as traffic spaghetti this weekend. Just when you have your noodles around one fork, another meatball drops in. The big traffic event of the weekend is, of course, the opening of the West Seattle Bridge on Sunday. It has been more than 900 days since traffic flowed...
KC Metro’s ‘workforce shortage’ reduces service by over 250 trips
Starting Saturday, Sept. 17, King County Metro buses will be making 250+ fewer trips getting people to work, attend school, out to bars and restaurants, or visit family during the week. The change comes as a part of Metro’s semi-annual service change, which they do to “improve reliability and to...
Sound Transit, Amtrak narrowly dodge service interruption as rail unions reach deal
President Biden has announced that a tentative contract agreement has been reached among railroad workers threatening to strike and their employers. The threat of a railway strike had commuters worried if they would be able to travel by train; businesses wondered how they would get important materials and products for sale; and economists speculated about the billions of dollars at stake.
Commuters dodge headaches as freight-rail strike averted
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A deal reached Thursday between freight rail companies and their workers has ensured that commuter rail systems that also would have been affected can serve customers unimpeded. That’s good news for commuters on the Virginia Railway Express outside the nation’s capital, which will continue the...
Snohomish County transit permits shopping carts on buses under ‘equity lens’
Community Transit, the public transit authority for Snohomish County, has permitted shopping carts on certain buses after performing an equity analysis. The transit agency’s rules of conduct note that “personal carts, grocery carts, and bicycle trailers are allowed, provided they can be stored between seats without blocking the aisle.”
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Father, Lyft driver killed in Belltown as community mourns
A 48-year-old father of six, who was a Lyft driver, was shot and killed in Seattle Sunday night. Mohamed Kediye worked out of Sea-Tac airport and was fatally shot after picking someone up and driving into Seattle. The shooting happened near the Amazon Spheres. His friend, Mohamud Adan, says Kediye’s...
Snohomish County prepares for waste facility closures due to railway transportation issues
Issues with regional railway transportation and container shortages are again leading to an excess of solid waste in Snohomish County, as the county announced Wednesday that it is preparing for a possible temporary closure of its solid waste division. The county says the issue is similar to one it faced...
Officials suggest wearing helmet after aggressive owl reported at SeaTac park
The city of SeaTac is warning people about a “very aggressive owl” at a park and offered some unique ways for people to protect themselves from the bird while in the area. The owl was spotted at North SeaTac Park at the corner of Des Moines Memorial Drive South and South 128th Street.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Bellevue to be testing ground for self-driving cars
You might have to keep a keen eye open soon if you are driving in Bellevue as a tech giant is bringing autonomous vehicles to the area for testing and chose the region for its rainy conditions. The Puget Sound Business Journal reports Alphabet Inc.’s self-driving project, Waymo, will be...
Narcan to be installed in Pierce County vending machines for free
Pierce County is looking to install three vending machines which will contain Narcan, for free, for those dealing with opioid addiction as part of a $200,000 initiative through Tacoma Needle Exchange. Narcan is a nasal spray prescription medicine used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency. Significant breathing...
Effort to raise floatplane wreckage off Whidbey Island to begin Sept. 26
The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy have announced the recovery plan for the floatplane that crashed Sept. 4 off Whidbey Island, according to a media release. Preparations for the recovery of the wreckage is ongoing, with the main recovery effort to begin Sept. 26. A work class...
2 cross-state highways – US 2 and SR 20 – closed amid wildfire, mudslides
Two cross-state highways — U.S. 2 and state Route 20 — are closed over their passes, leaving drivers with fewer options to cross the Cascades. US 2 over Stevens Pass has been closed since Saturday after the Bolt Creek Fire erupted north of Skykomish. The fire above the highway has burned out trees and loosened rocks, spilling them onto the road.
Evacuations eased for Index, Washington, as wildfire slows
INDEX, Wash. (AP) — The growth of a wildfire northeast of Seattle near Stevens Pass has slowed, allowing mandatory evacuations to be eased for the town of Index, Washington, days after the blaze sent residents and hikers scrambling to leave. Officials said Tuesday afternoon that movement of the Bolt...
WSP pursues leads to take down ‘rock thrower’ damaging cars on SR-900
Washington State Patrol (WSP) is actively searching for an individual (or group of individuals) allegedly throwing debris at drivers on SR-900 between Issaquah and Renton. Over the last month, five cars were reportedly hit with rocks and bottles along that approximately one-mile-stretch of highway, according to state troopers. Many windows were shattered alongside other damages to the vehicle’s exterior.
Westbound I-90 down to 1 lane east of Issaquah for road repairs
Drivers on westbound Interstate 90 between Snoqualmie and Issaquah will want to plan ahead during a pavement repair project. A three-lane section of westbound I-90 just east of Issaquah will be reduced to one lane for four consecutive days and five nights. Work began at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
Gas line rupture secured in Bellevue after summoning ‘large fire response,’ evacuating buildings
Emergency crews sorted out reports of a gas line rupture near downtown Bellevue, which has now been secured. Roads are blocked South of Main Street on 106th AVE SE. All buildings in the area are currently being evacuated and streets are closed from NE 2nd Street to NE 4th Street from Bellevue way NE to 108th Ave.
Mudslides, falling debris next big worry after Bolt Creek Fire
The Bolt Creek Fire is looking much better this weekend due to the efforts of different fire agencies around Puget Sound coming together, along with cool, wet weather and an end to high winds. At a little more than 14,000 square miles — about the size of Mercer Island —...
