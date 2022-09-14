ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest

Most major transit services are cutting back on routes

Just like the ferries, Sound Transit and King County Metro are reducing some of their services this fall due to staffing shortages. King County Metro changes begin today, Sept. 17, and will roughly affect one-third of its routes. “Service levels following Sept. 17 will be comparable to where they are...
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Traffic
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
State
Washington State
MyNorthwest

Sound Transit, Amtrak narrowly dodge service interruption as rail unions reach deal

President Biden has announced that a tentative contract agreement has been reached among railroad workers threatening to strike and their employers. The threat of a railway strike had commuters worried if they would be able to travel by train; businesses wondered how they would get important materials and products for sale; and economists speculated about the billions of dollars at stake.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Commuters dodge headaches as freight-rail strike averted

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A deal reached Thursday between freight rail companies and their workers has ensured that commuter rail systems that also would have been affected can serve customers unimpeded. That’s good news for commuters on the Virginia Railway Express outside the nation’s capital, which will continue the...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Harrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Lanes#Construction Maintenance#Sdot#Yale University#Search Committee
MyNorthwest

Evacuations eased for Index, Washington, as wildfire slows

INDEX, Wash. (AP) — The growth of a wildfire northeast of Seattle near Stevens Pass has slowed, allowing mandatory evacuations to be eased for the town of Index, Washington, days after the blaze sent residents and hikers scrambling to leave. Officials said Tuesday afternoon that movement of the Bolt...
INDEX, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
MyNorthwest

WSP pursues leads to take down ‘rock thrower’ damaging cars on SR-900

Washington State Patrol (WSP) is actively searching for an individual (or group of individuals) allegedly throwing debris at drivers on SR-900 between Issaquah and Renton. Over the last month, five cars were reportedly hit with rocks and bottles along that approximately one-mile-stretch of highway, according to state troopers. Many windows were shattered alongside other damages to the vehicle’s exterior.
RENTON, WA
MyNorthwest

Westbound I-90 down to 1 lane east of Issaquah for road repairs

Drivers on westbound Interstate 90 between Snoqualmie and Issaquah will want to plan ahead during a pavement repair project. A three-lane section of westbound I-90 just east of Issaquah will be reduced to one lane for four consecutive days and five nights. Work began at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy