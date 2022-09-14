Read full article on original website
Ann McKinney
4d ago
This is horrible to do to a helpless animal.Need to find out who did it and prosecute to the fullest !
Debbb
3d ago
Praying for this dogs health and praying the trash that dumped this poor baby gets his punishment as well.
Christina Ovalle
3d ago
This is disgusting that poor baby. So glad that a sanitation worker took the time to see what was going on with the trash bag, kudos to you. And for the owner? You could not have just surrendered this poor baby? You had to go to the extent of what you did? I hope you rot in h*ll, yes I said it! This is a living creature like you and I and deserved to be treated better than what you did. I hope you fail in life you piece of trash.
Beaumont Animal Care asking for help after dog was dumped, abandoned in the rain
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Animal Care is asking for help the community’s help after a dog was, “dumped in the rain, without even a second glance.”. The entire incident was caught on video by a shelter security camera. In the video, a vehicle drives up and lets a dog out on the side of the building, according to a Beaumont Animal Care release.
At least two injured after car crashes into Port Arthur store, suspect 'will face charges'
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police said a man will face charges after a Saturday night crash left two people injured. The suspect crashed into the La Michoacana Tradicional: Paleteria Neveria Ice Cream & More in Port Arthur. The store is located in the 4900 block of Gulfway Drive.
Woman dead after shooting at Port Arthur night club
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a night club in Port Arthur. It happened at the French Connection night club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue. A 32-year-old woman was shot to death, according to Justice of the Peace...
Man in custody, expected to face charges after chase in Orange County ends in Louisiana
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A man is in the custody and could possibly face charges after chase that started in Orange County and ended in Louisiana. It happened on Saturday. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a report about a reckless driver on shortly around 12:55 p.m., Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
Port Arthur News
Alleged robber strikes victim with vehicle while fleeing Port Arthur convenience store, police say
A Jefferson County grand jury indicted a Port Arthur man who reportedly stole a wallet from the counter convenience store, then struck the victim in the leg with a vehicle before fleeing the scene. On Aug. 5, Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to M&D Store in reference to a...
Port Arthur News
Police release photo of man suspected of shooting, killing 22-year-old woman in Port Arthur
Port Arthur Police released a photo of the man detectives believe shot and killed an innocent 22-year-old woman in the pre-dawn hours Sept. 5. A social media post made by authorities Friday afternoon included a picture of 36-year-old Alejo Mendoza-Chavez. Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to the 4600 block...
Port Arthur Police release picture of man wanted for murder after deadly September shooting
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police released the picture of a man they are looking for after an early September shooting claimed the life of a woman. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a September 6, 2022 newscast.) The deadly shooting happened on September 5, 2022. Port...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WOMAN KILLED AFTER FALLING OUT OF TRUCK
Just after 2 am Saturday morning MCHD responded to a call for a woman that had fallen out of a truck on SH 99 at FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene and found a Ford pickup parked in the u-turn lane. A female was on the ground with persons performing CPR. Medics determined the 26-year-old female was deceased. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held the scene until DPS arrived. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit was also notified and responded. According to DPS, the male acquaintance of the female was making a u-turn under SH 99 at FM 1485 when he told officials the female fell out of the passenger door. DPS did a field sobriety test on the male driver and determined he was intoxicated. He was placed in custody. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Milstead Wrecker and taken to the District Attorney’s Secure Inbound for further investigation. The 26-year-old female victim has been identified as Ashley Dix of Humble. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Chiu of Huffman. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
None injured after US Postal Service vehicle catches fire following Saturday accident
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — No one was injured and a United States Postal Service delivery truck was destroyed after single-vehicle accident. It happened on Saturday. Firefighters with the Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to CR 323 after learning about a single-vehicle accident. The accident involved a United States...
Man found not guilty of murder following deadly 2020 shooting at Beaumont apartment complex
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was found not guilty of murder after a 2020 shooting claimed the life of another man. Davion Mason was standing trial and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Tevin Moore. Moore was shot and killed on his birthday.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
POLICE CHASE ENDS-SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
A Splendora unit spotted a stolen Toyota truck on FM 3083 at Exxon Road. When they attempted to stop it a chase took place. FM 3083 to FM 2090 to 59 to Creekwood and back north through Liberty County neighborhoods. As the driver came back out onto I-69 in Cleveland a Splendora unit performed a pi maneuver and put an end to the chase. Suspect in custody. Additional details shortly.
Man facing felony charge following theft at trucking company in Kirbyville
KIRBYVILLE, Texas — A man accused of stealing from a trucking company in Kirbyville is facing a felony charge. It happened on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to the Ellis Trucking Company in Kirbyville after receiving a call about a theft. Deputies...
Port Arthur Police Officer honored with award, certificate after saving life of 6-month-old baby girl
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An officer with the Port Arthur Police Department won the 2022 Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT) Officer of the Year award. Officer Gloria Gonzalez also received a certificate of recognition from the House of Representatives, presented by Texas Rep Mary Ann Perez. Officer...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont Police Department working to fill dispatcher positions
BEAUMONT — The job of emergency dispatchers is one of the most stressful jobs anyone can hold. Their response is crucial in saving lives. Beaumont Police Department is dealing with a demand for 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers know filling the vacancies won't happen overnight. However, in the meantime, many of...
Mystery casket found buried on woman’s property in Texas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A mysterious casket was found buried on a woman’s property in Crosby, Texas. According to KHOU, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Texas EquuSearch are working together to investigate how a casket ended up buried on Miriam Soza’s property. Soza noticed what she...
Click2Houston.com
Grave mystery: Officials seek answers after casket found buried on woman’s property in Crosby
CROSBY, Texas – It was a defining moment Tuesday morning when, using ground penetration radar, Texas EquuSearch uncovered the first hard evidence of something buried below the surface of the ground on a piece of land in Crosby that one woman purchased for her family. Miriam Soza said what...
12newsnow.com
Vidor 17-year-old arrested in Beaumont Wednesday for meth possession
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Wednesday traffic stop for speeding in Beaumont resulted in a 17-year-old Vidor teen going to jail on a meth possession charge. Seth Joseph Binning, 17, of Vidor, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found what they suspect to be methamphetamine during a traffic stop according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.
Casket mysteriously buried and adorned on woman's property next to cemetery in Crosby, HCSO says
The property the casket was found buried on is right next to a cemetery, but a representative said they have all of the plots accounted for. So, who does it belong to?
bluebonnetnews.com
Gigantic 14-foot alligator captured at RV park in Anahuac
In Chambers County, Texas, where the alligator population outnumbers the human population almost 3 to 1, a 14-foot-long alligator has been captured from the waters off of Alligator Alley RV Park in Anahuac. The alligator is just three inches shy of the state record. David Fontenot, a 56-year-old resident of...
Police find 800 grams of heroin, stolen gun during traffic stop in Beaumont's north end
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 43-year-old Beaumont man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges after police found more than 30 small baggies of heroin during a traffic stop. Officers patrolling the area of Concord Rd and East Lucas Dr just after 5 p.m. Tuesday pulled over Glenn Lewis, 43, of Beaumont, for a traffic stop according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
