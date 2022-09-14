ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments

Ann McKinney
4d ago

This is horrible to do to a helpless animal.Need to find out who did it and prosecute to the fullest !

Reply
14
Debbb
3d ago

Praying for this dogs health and praying the trash that dumped this poor baby gets his punishment as well.

Reply
10
Christina Ovalle
3d ago

This is disgusting that poor baby. So glad that a sanitation worker took the time to see what was going on with the trash bag, kudos to you. And for the owner? You could not have just surrendered this poor baby? You had to go to the extent of what you did? I hope you rot in h*ll, yes I said it! This is a living creature like you and I and deserved to be treated better than what you did. I hope you fail in life you piece of trash.

Reply
4
12NewsNow

Woman dead after shooting at Port Arthur night club

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a night club in Port Arthur. It happened at the French Connection night club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue. A 32-year-old woman was shot to death, according to Justice of the Peace...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WOMAN KILLED AFTER FALLING OUT OF TRUCK

Just after 2 am Saturday morning MCHD responded to a call for a woman that had fallen out of a truck on SH 99 at FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene and found a Ford pickup parked in the u-turn lane. A female was on the ground with persons performing CPR. Medics determined the 26-year-old female was deceased. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held the scene until DPS arrived. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit was also notified and responded. According to DPS, the male acquaintance of the female was making a u-turn under SH 99 at FM 1485 when he told officials the female fell out of the passenger door. DPS did a field sobriety test on the male driver and determined he was intoxicated. He was placed in custody. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Milstead Wrecker and taken to the District Attorney’s Secure Inbound for further investigation. The 26-year-old female victim has been identified as Ashley Dix of Humble. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Chiu of Huffman. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

POLICE CHASE ENDS-SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

A Splendora unit spotted a stolen Toyota truck on FM 3083 at Exxon Road. When they attempted to stop it a chase took place. FM 3083 to FM 2090 to 59 to Creekwood and back north through Liberty County neighborhoods. As the driver came back out onto I-69 in Cleveland a Splendora unit performed a pi maneuver and put an end to the chase. Suspect in custody. Additional details shortly.
SPLENDORA, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont Police Department working to fill dispatcher positions

BEAUMONT — The job of emergency dispatchers is one of the most stressful jobs anyone can hold. Their response is crucial in saving lives. Beaumont Police Department is dealing with a demand for 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers know filling the vacancies won't happen overnight. However, in the meantime, many of...
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Vidor 17-year-old arrested in Beaumont Wednesday for meth possession

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Wednesday traffic stop for speeding in Beaumont resulted in a 17-year-old Vidor teen going to jail on a meth possession charge. Seth Joseph Binning, 17, of Vidor, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found what they suspect to be methamphetamine during a traffic stop according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.
BEAUMONT, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Gigantic 14-foot alligator captured at RV park in Anahuac

In Chambers County, Texas, where the alligator population outnumbers the human population almost 3 to 1, a 14-foot-long alligator has been captured from the waters off of Alligator Alley RV Park in Anahuac. The alligator is just three inches shy of the state record. David Fontenot, a 56-year-old resident of...
ANAHUAC, TX
12NewsNow

Police find 800 grams of heroin, stolen gun during traffic stop in Beaumont's north end

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 43-year-old Beaumont man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges after police found more than 30 small baggies of heroin during a traffic stop. Officers patrolling the area of Concord Rd and East Lucas Dr just after 5 p.m. Tuesday pulled over Glenn Lewis, 43, of Beaumont, for a traffic stop according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
