Destin Log
History Mystery: Who founded the community just east of Destin?
We’ve all heard the story of Leonard Destin and his founding of the unique fishing village of Destin, Florida. Our History Mystery this month is about the family that started the farming community of Shoals, Florida, which was just east of Destin and is known as Miramar Beach today.
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 9-17-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2 When: Sep 16 – Sep 18 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: […]
fox35orlando.com
Here's why Michael Myers was strolling through a Florida beach
ORLANDO, Fla. - Halloween came early this year as beach goers spotted a man dressed up as Michael Myers strolling a Florida beach over Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter said he was at Panama City Beach over Labor Day weekend when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building.
niceville.com
Taylor Dayne to perform concert in Destin
DESTIN, Fla.– Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) will present Taylor Dayne live in concert in Destin on Thursday, October 13 at 7 p.m., the MKAF has announced. The concert, rescheduled from the 2022 Spring Concerts in the Village series, is at the MKAK Cultural Arts Village in Destin. Previously purchased tickets have been automatically transferred to this new date.
Santa Rosa Co. Commission welcomes new Aldi store, expansions across Gulf Coast
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Commission welcomed a new addition to the Pace/Pea ridge area. Members attended the grand opening of a new Aldi store Thursday, Sept. 15. This is the first Aldi location built in the Pace/Pea Ridge area, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County […]
Race for Destin mayor: Bobby Wagner
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — After joining City Council in 2021, Destin businessman and non-profit director Bobby Wagner is hoping to become Destin’s new mayor. “The reason I’m running to become the next mayor of Destin is because I want to revive, reclaim, and sustain our community,” said Wagner. The first-year councilman said jumping to the […]
matadornetwork.com
These Pensacola Airbnbs Let You Live Your Best Beach Life
Vacation time is calling, and Pensacola is the place to go for a place that suits every type of traveler. This westward city on the Florida Panhandle is known for bay beaches, barrier islands, and a laid-back lifestyle that caters to those looking to step away from the madness of Florida’s bigger cities. Check out these Airbnbs in Pensacola that put you near the best that the city has to offer.
Best suburbs to live in Escambia County, Fla., according to Niche.com
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is the westernmost and oldest county in the State of Florida. Its largest city, Pensacola, is the home to the Blue Wahoos, the Blue Angels and sunny beaches. Here is a list of the best suburbs to live in the county, according to Niche.com: Ferry Pass – 108th […]
Destin Log
Sinfonia Gulf Coast launches 2022-2023 season
Sinfonia Gulf Coast continues its tradition of “redefining” the symphony experience as it enters its 17th annual season. With a mission to entertain, educate and inspire the Northwest Florida Gulf coast, the region’s only fully professional symphony orchestra led by Music & Artistic Director Demetrius Fuller, presents a stellar lineup of scintillating concerts for 2022-2023.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Pensacola, FL (with Photos & Maps)
In Pensacola, there are no shortages of delicious places to eat. There are so many places to eat in Pensacola, FL that it can be challenging to choose from. In order to make it easier for you, here are 20 of the best restaurants in Pensacola, FL. There is something for everyone on this list, from seafood to steakhouses.
Race for Destin mayor: Rodney Braden
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin native and city councilman Rodney Braden is looking to trade his vote for the Mayor’s seat in 2022. “I’m already termed out as council, I’ve been on council for eight years,” said Braden. “So I’m ready to run for mayor and keep things rolling in the direction we’re going.” Braden […]
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Destin, FL (You Don’t Know What You’ll Find!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Destin, FL, is a popular vacation destination thanks to its various attractions, shops, restaurants, and beautiful beaches. Whether you’re going for a romantic couple’s getaway, a family vacay, or a weekend trip with friends, there’s something for everyone. Some of the best restaurants in Destin, FL, are on Highway 98, Harbor Blvd., and Gulf Shore Drive.
niceville.com
Traffic advisory includes Brooks Bridge area, John Sims Parkway, U.S. 98
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter intermittent east and...
niceville.com
Enjoy dinner under the stars at Niceville Senior Center event
NICEVILLE, Fla.— Enjoy dining under the stars at the Niceville Senior Center on November 4 at A Dinner in the Courtyard presented by the Niceville Senior Center Foundation. The dinner event, which benefits the Senior Center, is Friday, November 4, 2022, beginning at 5:30 p.m. In addition to dinner...
2 years later: Hurricane Sally’s impact on Pensacola
Friday marks two years since Hurricane Sally made landfall in Baldwin County causing extensive damage and flooding across Southern Alabama and Northwest Florida.
navarrenewspaper.com
ALDI GRAND OPENING IN PACE – PEA RIDGE AREA TODAY
Santa Rosa County Commissioners joined ALDI today, Thurs., Sept. 15, for the grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony of their first Pace/Pea Ridge store. The opening marks the second location for Santa Rosa County with ALDI Navarre opening earlier this year in March. “The opening of ALDI in the Pace/Pea Ridge...
WJHG-TV
One injured after multi-car crash in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was reported to have minor injuries after a multi-car crash caused delays on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. They say a car was leaving the Everything A...
Destin Log
Destin High Sharks put Freeport Bulldogs away 3-1 in volleyball
The Destin High Sharks put the Freeport Bulldogs away 3-1 in girls' varsity volleyball action Thursday night in Destin. “They wanted it. There’s been so much hard work, so much improvement and they wanted it,” Destin Coach Lani Kekahuna said. Destin won the first game 25-11, then lost...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County Friday afternoon. A motorcyclist was traveling along a clay road when he went down, landing “face down on the roadway,” according to a news release from the FHP. The motorcyclist died from […]
