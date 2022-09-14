ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic

By Heather Monahan, Amanda Holly, Katlyn Brieskorn
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Atlantic basin is now in peak hurricane season, and the sixth named storm of the year formed on Wednesday night.

Tropical Storm Fiona formed over the Atlantic Wednesday night, several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. According to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

As of 10 p.m. ET, Fiona has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Fiona is forecast to continue moving to the west and is expected to move through the Leeward Islands Friday before reaching near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. After that, however, the track is more uncertain.

“There is some uncertainty in where the storm will go after Monday,” WFLA’s Tracking the Tropics Meteorologist Amanda Holly said. “Either way, it will likely stay weak because of an unfavorable atmosphere. Dry air and stronger upper-level winds will limit the storm from strengthening much.”

Forecast models will come into better agreement in the coming days once the system gets a little better organized.

The system is expected to bring heavy rain and some potential strong winds to the Leeward Islands later this week. It could also bring heavy rain and some wind impacts to the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola over the weekend and early next week.

Fiona marks the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Alex, Bonnie and Colin formed earlier this year. After nearly two months of no activity, Hurricane Danielle and Hurricane Earl formed in early September.

Tracking the Tropics streams at 2 p.m. ET every Wednesday during hurricane season. For the latest updates, check out our Tracking the Tropics website .

