In a tough competitive battle, the Destin High Sharks lost on the road 28-22 in double overtime to the Rocky Bayou Christian Knights in Fort Walton Beach Friday night. “We’re always ready for a contest … that’s what we’re here for,” said Destin Coach E.G. Green as he walked off the field at Meigs Middle School stadium Friday night.

DESTIN, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO