ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: It’s time for change at Auburn. Will Bryan Harsin be part of it?

It’s the same bad offense as the bowl game. That’s the thing: It isn’t so much the fact that Auburn lost Saturday. It’s how Auburn lost. Either way, yeah, it’s embarrassing. The fans showed up. They wore their orange, they shouted their support, they came to Jordan-Hare excited and they believed. Everybody did their job except the team. But they could all forgive it all, easily, if they saw a sign of good things to come.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Three-star defensive tackle Jamarrion Harkless commits to Auburn

A day after its brutal loss to Penn State, Auburn football got a win on the recruiting trail, as three-star defensive tackle Jamarrion Harkless committed to the Tigers. Formerly an Illinois commit, Harkless backed off his commitment on Aug. 9. In the time since, Harkless attended the San Jose State game on an official visit before committing Sunday.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Opelika-Auburn News

Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. Penn State

The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Penn State, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. Will Auburn pull a uniform surprise against Penn State?. JUSTIN LEE: We don’t know anything, but if...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn-Penn State weekend: At least we know the fans will be wearing orange

There is one big question floating around the Auburn football world: Will the players wear orange jerseys for the first time since 1980?. The theme for the game against Penn State is "All Auburn, All Orange," and fans have been instructed to dress accordingly. But some fans are wondering if the iconic orange jerseys will make their comeback this Saturday.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

‘Touchdown Auburn!’: Jim Fyffe’s voice still echoes 20 seasons after his final football call against Penn State

Behind Jim Fyffe’s voice, you can hear the band playing the fight song. He had just called Auburn’s game-winning touchdown against Penn State. “Campbell hands off to Brown,” his golden voice delivered, escalating in excitement with every single yard. “Brown’s in the open — to the 15, to the 10 — He’s at the five — He dives! He’s in!!
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Eric Kiesau on Robby Ashford: 'We've got to expand his horizons' at QB position

Through Auburn’s first two games, quarterback Robby Ashford has established himself a dual-threat option quarterback that expands the Tigers’ abilities on the ground. But according to Auburn offensive Eric Kiesau, that role is set to grow. “We’re going to use him in more than just a running capacity,”...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Clint Richardson
Person
Doug Barfield
Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: Who needs night? 2:30 in Jordan-Hare is right where you want them

Take a cue from the marching band. AUMB has a new arrangement in the rotation this season: ‘Friends in Low Places.’. It’s fitting today, because we know they already think of us like that. Yes, I’m talking about our guests: The Penn State fans are here, and they’re...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn lands commitment of four-star receiver Adam Hopkins

Despite losing the commitment of a four-star receiver the day prior, Auburn has regained the commitment of another four-star pass-catcher, as Adam Hopkins announced Thursday morning he'd be continuing his football career on the Plains. According to 247Sports, Hopkins is the No. 17 recruit in the state of Georgia and...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Dothan's late pick-six ends shootout against Smiths Station

It seemed befitting that Friday’s game between Dothan and Smiths Station was coming down to the wire in such fashion. What had been an all-Dothan affair early turned into a second-half shootout that saw both squads putting up big numbers and trading the ball back and forth, and with 2:46 left, the Panthers got a chance at a game tying score.
SMITHS STATION, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan#American Football#College Football#Sec#The Orange Jerseys#Tigers
Opelika-Auburn News

Top-ranked Auburn High cruises past Lee-Montgomery on road

Da’vaioun Williams scored three touchdowns, the Auburn High defense came up with five turnovers, and No. 1 Tigers rolled over Lee-Montgomery 58-7 on Thursday night on the road at Cramton Bowl. Auburn High moves to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 2-7A. The Tigers responded just fine after being...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Reeltown breaks school record en route to blowout victory

Reeltown’s offense just gets more and more impressive as the season goes on. That was an obvious sight to see as the Rebels racked up school records for most points in a game and largest margin of victory in a 76-0 defeat of Barbour County on Friday night. Not...
NOTASULGA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Opelika-Auburn News

New development off Wire Road in Auburn providing single-family homes as city grows

Stone Martin Builders recently announced that homes planned for its new development on Wire Road in Auburn, The Silos at Conway, are now available for purchase. It will be a family-focused neighborhood near the Wire Road Soccer Complex and the roundabout connecting to Cox Road, and a turn lane has already been constructed from the development onto Wire Road.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy