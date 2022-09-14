Read full article on original website
LEE: It’s time for change at Auburn. Will Bryan Harsin be part of it?
It’s the same bad offense as the bowl game. That’s the thing: It isn’t so much the fact that Auburn lost Saturday. It’s how Auburn lost. Either way, yeah, it’s embarrassing. The fans showed up. They wore their orange, they shouted their support, they came to Jordan-Hare excited and they believed. Everybody did their job except the team. But they could all forgive it all, easily, if they saw a sign of good things to come.
PHOTOS: Auburn football falls to Penn State
Scenes from Auburn's game against Penn State in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers fell to the Nittany Lions 41-12.
Watch now: Auburn band stays and plays to keep Penn State from taking over stadium
More than 20 minutes after the end of the game against Penn State on Saturday, the Auburn University Marching Band stayed and played in a standoff with Penn State’s band to keep the visitors from taking over the stadium for themselves. Penn State’s fans and band had plenty to...
Three-star defensive tackle Jamarrion Harkless commits to Auburn
A day after its brutal loss to Penn State, Auburn football got a win on the recruiting trail, as three-star defensive tackle Jamarrion Harkless committed to the Tigers. Formerly an Illinois commit, Harkless backed off his commitment on Aug. 9. In the time since, Harkless attended the San Jose State game on an official visit before committing Sunday.
Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. Penn State
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Penn State, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. Will Auburn pull a uniform surprise against Penn State?. JUSTIN LEE: We don’t know anything, but if...
Auburn-Penn State weekend: At least we know the fans will be wearing orange
There is one big question floating around the Auburn football world: Will the players wear orange jerseys for the first time since 1980?. The theme for the game against Penn State is "All Auburn, All Orange," and fans have been instructed to dress accordingly. But some fans are wondering if the iconic orange jerseys will make their comeback this Saturday.
‘Touchdown Auburn!’: Jim Fyffe’s voice still echoes 20 seasons after his final football call against Penn State
Behind Jim Fyffe’s voice, you can hear the band playing the fight song. He had just called Auburn’s game-winning touchdown against Penn State. “Campbell hands off to Brown,” his golden voice delivered, escalating in excitement with every single yard. “Brown’s in the open — to the 15, to the 10 — He’s at the five — He dives! He’s in!!
Eric Kiesau on Robby Ashford: 'We've got to expand his horizons' at QB position
Through Auburn’s first two games, quarterback Robby Ashford has established himself a dual-threat option quarterback that expands the Tigers’ abilities on the ground. But according to Auburn offensive Eric Kiesau, that role is set to grow. “We’re going to use him in more than just a running capacity,”...
Listen now: O-A News Overtime Episode 80: Auburn football’s future after embarrassment against Penn State
Justin Lee and Adam Cole discuss the future of the Auburn football program after an unacceptable performance against Penn State. Listen above or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
LEE: Who needs night? 2:30 in Jordan-Hare is right where you want them
Take a cue from the marching band. AUMB has a new arrangement in the rotation this season: ‘Friends in Low Places.’. It’s fitting today, because we know they already think of us like that. Yes, I’m talking about our guests: The Penn State fans are here, and they’re...
Auburn lands commitment of four-star receiver Adam Hopkins
Despite losing the commitment of a four-star receiver the day prior, Auburn has regained the commitment of another four-star pass-catcher, as Adam Hopkins announced Thursday morning he'd be continuing his football career on the Plains. According to 247Sports, Hopkins is the No. 17 recruit in the state of Georgia and...
Dothan's late pick-six ends shootout against Smiths Station
It seemed befitting that Friday’s game between Dothan and Smiths Station was coming down to the wire in such fashion. What had been an all-Dothan affair early turned into a second-half shootout that saw both squads putting up big numbers and trading the ball back and forth, and with 2:46 left, the Panthers got a chance at a game tying score.
JC Hart, George Meyers and Da’vaioun Williams are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
Hart rolled up two receiving touchdowns with 94 receiving yards while also recording a 46-yard punt return and an interception on defense. Better yet, he helped Loachapoka end an eight-game losing skid in the ever-important Battle of Highway 14. George Meyers, running back. Lee-Scott. Meyers finished with 82 rushing yards...
Top-ranked Auburn High cruises past Lee-Montgomery on road
Da’vaioun Williams scored three touchdowns, the Auburn High defense came up with five turnovers, and No. 1 Tigers rolled over Lee-Montgomery 58-7 on Thursday night on the road at Cramton Bowl. Auburn High moves to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 2-7A. The Tigers responded just fine after being...
'Right off the mannequin': Auburn boutiques scramble to stock enough orange game-day outfits
Nobody may know what this year’s staple fall fashion color will be, but Auburn fans know what the color is for this weekend, and they are going all in. Auburn University has asked fans to wear orange and support the “All Auburn, All Orange” theme at Saturday’s football game against Penn State.
Reeltown breaks school record en route to blowout victory
Reeltown’s offense just gets more and more impressive as the season goes on. That was an obvious sight to see as the Rebels racked up school records for most points in a game and largest margin of victory in a 76-0 defeat of Barbour County on Friday night. Not...
Auburn football helped save Todd Bennett from combat trauma, and now he's inviting others to join him
Auburn football is good therapy, and Todd Bennett knows this firsthand. Bennett was wounded in 2009 while on a combat mission in Iraq, and afterward he struggled to be around groups of people. “It just really changed my life and kind of opened me up,” Bennett said. “I wouldn’t even...
Huge second quarter sparks Loachapoka to first Battle of Highway 14 win since 2013
LOACHAPOKA — As Loachapoka players walked off the field in celebration Friday night, a former player from the program’s storied 2004 team — still wearing his old jersey — leaned over the fence and said what a lot of home fans were thinking Friday night. “Thank...
These 4 churches and a school from Opelika-Auburn added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage
Four historical properties in Opelika and one in Auburn have been added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage this year through the Alabama Historical Commission. The include Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ferguson Chapel CME Church, G.W. Carver Hall and St. Luke AME Church, all in Opelika, plus Auburn AME Zion Church.
New development off Wire Road in Auburn providing single-family homes as city grows
Stone Martin Builders recently announced that homes planned for its new development on Wire Road in Auburn, The Silos at Conway, are now available for purchase. It will be a family-focused neighborhood near the Wire Road Soccer Complex and the roundabout connecting to Cox Road, and a turn lane has already been constructed from the development onto Wire Road.
