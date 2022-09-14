Read full article on original website
New York City Opens a Welcome Center for Migrants Who ArriveTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Leads to an Abandoned GraveyardTravel MavenRockaway, NJ
Since August 9, New York City’s homeless population grew from 5,000 to almost 56,000 which caused problems for the city’s infrastructure to help the homeless. At the beginning of August, that is when Texas Governor Greg Abbott started sending busses of migrants to New York.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
16 of the Best Museums for Kids in NYC
New York City is home to hundreds of museums – from renowned landmarks such as the Museum of Natural History to the most influential museums in the modern art world like the MoMA. Make your way through The Big Apple with your family and stop at these hot spots to give your little ones a fun, enriching experience that they’ll never forget.
NBC New York
These Are the 10 Wealthiest Cities in the World — and Five Are in the U.S.
New York City is home to more rich people than any other city in the world, according to a new report by investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners. Around 345,600 millionaires reside in the Big Apple, alongside 15,470 multi-millionaires who have assets worth over $10 million, 737 centi-millionaires (wealth of $100 million or more) and 59 billionaires, the report said. The financial center of the U.S. is recognized as the wealthiest city in the world by several measures.
getnews.info
Angelo Agovino Building Top-end Custom Houses in Westchester, New York
Angelo Agovino is a leading construction contractor and home builder in Westchester, NY, and the owner of Agovino Construction. To amateurs, building a house is a new experience, an opportunity to test their skill set, and more often than not, a challenge. Professionals build homes, not houses; buildings engineered to last multiple generations, and are the most valuable pieces of an enduring legacy.
U.S. Postal Service appoints 1st Latina postmaster of Manhattan
Wanda Diaz brings more than 25 years of NYC postal experience. She began her career as a letter carrier in the Bronx in 1996.
A good, old-fashioned steakhouse battle is brewing in NYC
Old Homestead Steakhouse, which first opened on 9th Avenue in 1868, has a lot going for it. It’s one of the best restaurants in its neighborhood and category. It’s address straddles touristy and residential areas. And it has another location in Las Vegas, where things that happen stay.
16 Best Greek Restaurants In NYC For Mediterranean Cuisine
It’s no secret that we have world-famous cuisine that can transport you to just about anywhere on the globe. Outside of Europe, NYC is one of the best cities for Greek food, and there are so many fantastic restaurants in the city you need to stop by. From fresh seafood to baklava and everything in between, there’s nothing better than enjoying an authentic meal at a quality Greek restaurant. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic Greek diner or a Michelin-star restaurant, there’s a bit of something for everyone! Ready for a tasty Mediterranean experience? Here are our picks...
Food Stamps: 5 Discounts New York EBT Cardholders Can Use To Save Money
The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program provides benefits to help families stretch their food budgets by offering prepaid electronic debit cards (electronic benefits transfer, or EBT) that can...
New York City man terrorizes McDonald's customers in axe-wielding rampage
A man was captured on video in a New York City McDonald’s terrorizing patrons and chasing them around with an ax after being pummeled by a group of men following a verbal altercation. The New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that a 31-year-old male, identified as...
Officials scrambling to shelter thousands of asylum seekers arriving by bus
NEW YORK -- While Mayor Eric Adams floats the idea of using cruise ships to house the thousands of migrants bused to New York City, officials are scrambling to find shelter for the asylum seekers after seven more buses arrived Friday. Over the last few months, the city has seen an unprecedented number of new arrivals - more than 11,000. More than 8,000 are currently in the shelter system, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Saturday. It started off with one bus arriving a few days per week. Now, as many as eight buses are dropping off migrants daily at the Port Authority Bus...
Partying while NYC burns! NYC Mayor Adams schmoozes with Serena Williams and Anna Wintour at NYFW hours after complaining city is 'at breaking point' after Texas bussed in 11,000 illegal immigrants
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was pictured partying at New York Fashion Week just hours after complaining the city was reaching a 'breaking point' after Texas bused nearly 11,000 migrants to the 'sanctuary city.'. Despite voicing his frustration over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's busing policy, which has left the...
Enjoy Oktoberfest With Radiant Rooftop Views Of NYC
Calling all beer lovers! This Oktoberfest event takes place at New York’s largest outdoor rooftop garden and a fully-enclosed penthouse lounge. So whether it’s sunny or rainy, you can enjoy a large selection of beers with extraordinary views of NYC. There will also be German hors d’oeuvres to accompany the beer. Along with food and drinks, there will be photo ops and an outstanding live DJ playing the latest and greatest hits! Taking place at 230 Fifth Rooftop in the heart of Manhattan, this fun festival offers breathtaking panoramic views of the city from its fabulous penthouse lounge. Wear your favorite Lederhosen when challenging your fellow festival-goers at the “Oktoberfest Olympics,” where you can compete in games and contests like Stein Holding, Sand Bags, Grain Toss, Pretzel Eating, and more for prizes including 230 Fifth gift certificates up to $150.
therealdeal.com
New York suburbs, Chicago most vulnerable to home price declines
An economic downturn would cool housing markets across the country, but few areas appear more exposed to price declines than New York City and Chicago. The two metropolitan areas are home to some of the bubbliest markets in the country, according to an analysis by real estate data firm Attom. Of the 50 counties most vulnerable to falling home prices, nine are in and around New York City, and six are in the Chicago area.
untappedcities.com
10 Remaining Wooden Houses in Manhattan
In a city built of glass, brick, and stone, wooden houses are hard to spot in Manhattan. That said, some wooden houses have survived since their creation in the 18th and 19th centuries — when the city was mainly farmland. After the city became industrialized, these wooden houses were deemed hazardous, and new wooden-based construction was outlawed in Manhattan with the “fire limit” law of 1866. Thus, the few wooden structures that remain in New York City are extremely rare. Here are the 10 remaining wooden buildings that you can still spot in Manhattan:
A giant new Target store is opening in the Bronx next month
Just a bit over a month since announcing the opening of a new location in Soho, Target made public its plans to debut a giant store in the Bronx at 215 East Fordham Road by Valentine Avenue. The 21,000-square-foot space is scheduled to officially open to the public on October...
FEMA to help NYC with migrant buses
HELLS KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — FEMA is now assisting in New York City‘s effort to handle thousands of migrants arriving by bus from Texas. It comes as the situation in the city’s shelter system has grown so dire — Mayor Eric Adams said his administration is reworking policies around New York City’s legal right to […]
To confront rising sea levels, an NYC artist invites you to stand in the East River for 12 hours
Performance artist Sarah Cameron Sunde (wearing red) and residents and supporters stand in the East River at Hallet’s Cove in Astoria. On Wednesday, Sunde completed a performance piece for which she stands in a body of water for a full tidal cycle, allowing the water to cover her completely. The performance is both a reaction to Hurricane Sandy’s devastation, and a surrender to the human vulnerability to rising oceans in decades to come. Artist Sarah Cameron Sunde concludes her nine-year project to stand in water on six continents and allow the high tides to slowly engulf her. [ more › ]
News 12
Yonkers' Riverfest draws in families for food, fun and free entertainment
Crowds of people flocked to Yonkers today to enjoy the annual Riverfest – Westchester County's largest free, one-day festival. The family-friendly event has always been a big draw for the city. The celebration, established in 1992, brought out families together under a sunny sky for music, arts and crafts...
ABC News
Telfar bags take over Brooklyn at Rainbow pop-up shop during New York Fashion Week
Telfar fans were sent into a frenzy recently after it was announced that the brand was taking over a Rainbow store location in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week. The unisex fashion label announced that it would be filling the Fulton Street store in Downtown Brooklyn with thousands of bags in every size and every color for one day only -- all available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Bronx family says loved one is stuck in coma in the Dominican Republic
A Bronx family’s concerns are growing as they say their loved one is stranded in the Dominican Republic in a coma.
