Texans, You're Invited To Sign A Book Of Condolences For Queen Elizabeth II

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Texans , you have been invited to sign a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II .

The British Consulate-General is making the book of condolences available for local residents to sign as they mourn the passing of the longest-running monarch in British history.

It'll be available in Austin in the Office of the Texas Secretary of State in the Texas State Capitol building (Room 1E.8) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 15.

In Houston, you can sign the book in the lobby of 1301 Fannin Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

In Dallas, the book will be available for signing starting Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Dallas City Hall lobby. The book was recently signed by former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush , the British Consulate-General shared on Instagram.

If you can't make it to sign the book in person, you can do it online .

