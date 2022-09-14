ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KY

KFVS12

Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution

The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
PADUCAH, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson girl with chronic illness celebrated at Walmart

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A western Kentucky girl had a day full of surprises thanks to a partnership between Walmart, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments. That is because today was ‘Charlee’s Day’ at the Henderson Walmart, in honor of Charlee Hight. Charlee is four years old and suffers from a serious […]
HENDERSON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Three Injured, One Severely Injured In Trigg County Crash

A wreck on South Road in Trigg County sent a man to a Nashville hospital Friday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was on Kentucky 525 attempting to cross South Road to turn into a driveway when it was hit by a northbound van. The driver of...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Man sought for warrant allegedly had gun at HHS-CCHS football game

A man was arrested at the Hopkinsville-Christian County football game Friday night on a warrant and a search of his person allegedly revealed a loaded handgun. Hopkinsville police recognized 18-year old Devonni Radford of Hopkinsville at the Stadium of Champions and a computer check showed him to be sought on a Logan County warrant for failing to appear in court.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
kbsi23.com

Missing McCracken County woman found

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman who was missing out of McCracken County has been found. Toni L. Wells, 31, of Paducah was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School at around 5 p.m. on August 20. However, she was found and is safe, according...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

USCO: Fraud suspect dead after crash

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a fraud suspect died after her vehicle jumped a levy. Deputies said it all started with a fraud investigation in Morganfield when the suspect drove off. Deputies said that Morganfield police tried to pursue her for several miles, but the woman got away. We’re […]
MORGANFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Calloway wanted fugitive

A wanted Calloway County fugitive was arrested Saturday afternoon, following a traffic stop. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department reports that a deputy conducted the traffic stop on Yarbro Lane around 4:15. The vehicle was a motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Allen S. Nesler. During the investigation, Nesler gave Deputies a...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Umpire assaulted on South Griffith Avenue

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on September 15, at 6:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Griffith Avenue for an assault against an umpire. Witnesses reportedly told police that the victim, who was an umpire during a baseball game, had been struck by an intoxicated person. Officers on scene were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
whopam.com

Martha Sumner Thomas

(90, Cadiz) Graveside services will be Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Little River Cemetery, Riley Hollow Road, Cadiz, KY . Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge.
CADIZ, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Trial set for suspect in Cadiz double murder

The suspect in last year's double murder of two Cadiz residents now has a trial date. Twenty-nine-year-old Landon Stinson is charged with shooting and killing 76-year-old Sue Faris and her 28-year-old nephew, Matthew Blakeley. Stinson's trial is set for September, 2023, after a pre-trial conference this November 10. Last July,...
CADIZ, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Community gathers to watch as Graves County Courthouse demolition begins

MAYFIELD, KY — Major changes are underway in Mayfield. Demolition of the Graves County Courthouse started Friday. Several people gathered to witness the tornado-damaged building's last moments and to watch the demolition process start. A star bearing the words "Let's rise, not fall," could be seen on the fence...
MAYFIELD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Sheriff: Inmate, jailer shared 949 phone calls before escape

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate who authorities say escaped with the help of a jail supervisor who later killed herself in Indiana shared nearly 1,000 phone calls with the woman before the breakout, news outlets reported. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White and Vicky White, who were not related, may have planned his […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WBKR

Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022

Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
INDIANA STATE
whopam.com

Local airport hosts Wings and Wheels car and plane show

The Hopkinsville-Christian County Airport was bustling with activity Saturday as it hosted the Wings and Wheels car and plane show. Mark Boyd organizes the annual event and says it’s a family-friendly activity that exposes more folks to the youth programs offered by the airport. He says the airport wants...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Muhlenberg County Humane Society to host The Dog Jog

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – If you want to jog with your dog one Autumn morning, the Muhlenberg County Humane Society has just the event. The Dog Jog is on October 22 at 10 a.m., and will be at the Rails to Trails Central City Trailhead. The funds will benefit the Muhlenberg County Humane Society. […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY

