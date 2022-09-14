Read full article on original website
harlanenterprise.net
Local church celebrates 102 years
Harlan County has many churches, but few have the lengthy history of Liggett Baptist Church, located on KY 72 in an area formerly Liggett Coal Camp. The church recently celebrated 102 years since its founding, with folks coming in from places such as Alabama, Tennessee, and other parts of the country to take part in the celebration of a place that has meant a lot to each of them.
harlanenterprise.net
Lady Dragons claims volleyball wins
The Harlan Lady Dragons claimed two victories in the 13th Region All A Classic and defeated homesteading Lynn Camp. Harlan won three matches over the Lady Cats, 25-11, 25-19, and 25-17. Junior Kamryn Blanton had 14 digs to lead the Lady Dragons. Emilee Shaw and Harlee Shaw, both eighth-grader, added...
