ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Great Britain up against it after Dan Evans loses Davis Cup opener

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjYNB_0hvMMxsy00

Great Britain were left with a lot of work to do to win their opening Davis Cup tie against the USA in Glasgow after Dan Evans lost the first rubber to Tommy Paul.

An attractive match full of cat-and-mouse rallies in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Emirates Arena went the way of American number two Paul 6-4 4-6 6-4 after two hours and 32 minutes.

The result left Cameron Norrie needing to beat Taylor Fritz, with Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury due to take on Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock in the final doubles rubber.

A sombre start to the tie reflected the period of national mourning following the Queen’s death, with the usual music replaced by a lone piper and a minute of silence before the national anthems.

Only four ranking places separate the pair, with Evans, who wore a black ribbon on his shirt, at 25 and Paul a career high of 29.

The 25-year-old American is not yet a star name but he is a player with considerable all-round quality and in form after a strong summer.

He reached the fourth round at Wimbledon before running into Norrie and the third round of the US Open, where he pushed eventual finalist Casper Ruud to five sets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TS3oh_0hvMMxsy00

He and Evans had a close tussle in Montreal last month so both knew the other’s game well, and there was little to choose between them throughout.

Evans was twice a break up in the opening set but was under pressure in every service game and Paul responded straight away on both occasions before clinching his fourth set point.

Evans received a warning for swearing but hit back well in the second, serving better and securing the only break in the fifth game.

Paul looked to have made the decisive move when he broke for 5-3 but Evans hit back, finishing off a terrific point with a brilliant lob.

The 32-year-old was again unable to hold his serve, though, saving two match points but netting on the third.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer

The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year. After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport. These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Quote Box: Reaction to Federer's retirement from tennis

LONDON (AP) — Reaction to Roger Federer’s announcement that he will retire from tennis after the Laver Cup in London next week. ___ “I wish this day would have never come… it’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.” — Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion and one of Federer’s biggest rivals on the court. ___
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray admits ‘maybe that’s the last time’ after Davis Cup exit in Glasgow

Andy Murray relished playing in front of the Glasgow Davis Cup crowd for what he admitted might be the final time.A dead rubber against lowly-ranked Kazakh Dmitry Popko following Great Britain’s disappointing elimination was far from the 35-year-old’s most important match in the competition but a near full house at the Emirates Arena cheered him on enthusiastically anyway to a 6-4 6-3 victory.Murray has won 32 of his 35 singles matches in Davis Cup, most famously all eight he played in leading Britain to the title in 2015, with the matches against the United States and Australia both in Glasgow...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Paul
Person
Andy Murray
Distractify

Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

"Sad" Bryson DeChambeau pleads with PGA Tour to let him play the Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau believes team events such as the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup are "only hurting themselves" by not allowing LIV Golf players such as himself a chance to play. DeChambeau, who is competing in LIV Golf Chicago this week, remains banned by the PGA Tour for his allegiance to...
GOLF
The Independent

Caitlin Beevers scores twice as Leeds win Women’s Super League Grand Final

Leeds ended a run of three years without silverware to win the Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final as two tries from Caitlin Beevers helped defeat league leaders’ title winners York 12-4 at the Totally Wicked Stadium.The only try of the first half came 10 minutes into the contest through Beevers and despite a barrage of York pressure, the Rhinos held firm to take their lead into the interval.They doubled their advantage early in the second period courtesy of Beevers’ second of the afternoon but York hit back through Sinead Peach to cut the deficit to just eight points, but...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Us Open#Uk#American#Lta
The Independent

Deontay Wilder’s coach says it is ‘crazy’ to believe Anthony Joshua cannot beat Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder’s coach Malik Scott has said it is ‘crazy’ to suggest that Anthony Joshua cannot beat Tyson Fury.An all-British heavyweight clash between Joshua and Fury is in the works for December, with the “Gypsy King” having offered “AJ” a shot at the WBC title despite his compatriot’s recent loss to Oleksandr Usyk.Usyk outpointed Joshua in August to retain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts that he won from the 32-year-old with a decision victory in September 2021. As a result, Joshua vs Fury looked to have slipped away for good until the WBC champion made his offer.“It’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Moeen Ali rejects suggestion England have second-string team in Pakistan

Moeen Ali expressed his pride at leading England in Pakistan but rejected the suggestion the tourists have brought a second-string squad for the seven Twenty20 internationals between the teams.Jos Buttler has made the trip but England’s white-ball captain is wary of rushing his return from a calf injury sustained in The Hundred, especially with the T20 World Cup in Australia just a month away.While there is optimism he could feature later on in the series, he will miss Tuesday’s opener in Karachi, so Moeen takes on the captaincy role for England’s first fixture in Pakistan since late 2005.As an English...
WORLD
The Independent

Sue Barker: I left Wimbledon on my own terms instead of being pushed out

Sue Barker has said she wanted to leave Wimbledon on her “own terms” rather than be “pushed out the door”, as she referenced her exit from A Question Of Sport after 24 years.The former professional tennis player, 66, bid a tearful farewell to Wimbledon this year after 30 years of presenting coverage of the tennis event for the BBC.It came two years after the broadcaster announced Paddy McGuinness would be taking over her role as host of A Question Of Sport, at the same time that the show’s team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell were replaced by Sam Quek...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

847K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy