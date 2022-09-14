ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham man is critical after being struck by car. His wife seeks help

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
 4 days ago

FRAMINGHAM — A local man remains in critical condition at a Boston hospital after he was struck by a car last Friday night as he attempted to cross Cochituate Road (Route 30).

His pregnant wife, Vineela Rani Pentapalli, has started a GoFundMe account to help cover the costs of both her husband's medical care and those associated with their baby who is due later this year.

Pentapalli wrote on the GoFundMe page that her husband, Lakshmi Shiva Ganesh, 39, is in "very critical condition" at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with a "severe brain injury."

"The doctors say that his condition is very critical," Pentapalli wrote. "He was bleeding in his brain, and now there is swelling, which is expected to get worse in the coming days before assessing the situation to take the appropriate medical treatment going ahead."

More: Two women hospitalized in separate pedestrian crashes in Framingham

Framingham police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens said Ganesh was crossing Cochituate Road near the McDonald's Restaurant at about 10:44 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a car. The driver remained at the scene and Ganesh was taken to the hospital by a medical rescue helicopter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j8B4r_0hvMMP4O00

Mickens said it is unknown whether Ganesh was in a crosswalk when he was struck.

"That's part of the investigation," she said.

The driver, whom police have not identified, has neither been charged nor cited. The crash remains under investigation.

Pentapalli said she is seven months pregnant and Ganesh is the sole provider for her and their unborn child. She was seeking $200,000, and as of 3 p.m. Thursday, the GoFundMe had eclipsed that mark ($201,132).

More: Pedestrian death on Route 9 prompts MassDOT to accelerate safety plans

"I am completely dependent on him, both financially and emotionally," wrote Pentapalli. "I am new to the city since we moved here just over a month ago. The medical expense for his treatment is going to cost us heftily. Then there is the cost of my pregnancy and baby care. The insurance will cover the hospital cost but only to an extent, due to the co-pay clause. This, along with his recovery costs and out-of-pocket expenses. Even when he recovers from the injuries, it will take five months or more to get back to normal after the brain physiotherapy. In case of his inability to recover faster and resume work will further worsen the situation. This fund page has been created for those interested in assisting me in clearing the mountain of medical expenses for his treatment and my pregnancy."

To donate, visit https://gofund.me/ce3e0681 .

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Framingham man is critical after being struck by car. His wife seeks help

