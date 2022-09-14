ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Concord University Receives a $10,000 grant from Truist West Virginia Foundation

By Concord University
 4 days ago

ATHENS, W.Va. (Hinton News) – Concord University has received a $10,000 grant from Truist West Virginia Foundation to support the Pathways Scholarship.

The Pathways Scholarship—supported by funds raised by the Concord University Foundation and matched by The Maier Foundation of Charleston, West Virginia—is awarded annually to rising or current sophomores, juniors, or seniors who are West Virginia residents and face financial need that could force them to withdraw.

“Because of the continuous support of the Truist West Virginia Foundation and other dedicated donors like them, the Concord University Foundation is able to make a difference in the lives of many students who depend on scholarships to finish their degree,” said Sarah Turner, Vice President of Advancement. “This grant will allow Concord’s Foundation to continue serving the needs of our students, and we are grateful.”

This year, $2,000 will be given to 50 students who apply and qualify for the Pathways Scholarship.

“The Truist West Virginia Foundation is grateful for our long-standing relationship with Concord University,” said Patrick O’Malley, Truist Senior Vice President and Regional President. “We know these funds are helping students fulfill their dreams of a high-quality education which will prepare them to succeed in their future endeavors. Truist’s opportunity to play a vital role in those students’ lives is at the heart of our purpose.”

The need for this scholarship is great. If you would like to support the Concord University Pathways Scholarship, please make a donation at concord.edu/pathways.

About Truist West Virginia Foundation: The Truist West Virginia Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Since 2000, the foundation and its predecessors have been making strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. The Truist West Virginia Foundation's grants and activities focus on economic development, education, arts, healthcare, social services and financial literacy. Learn more by contacting Jacqueline Keene at TWVF@truist.com.

