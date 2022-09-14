Read full article on original website
Overnight rail trail bridge repairs in Westfield begin Sunday night
Overnight repairs on the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail Bridge in Westfield will begin on Sunday, September 18 and is expected to last at least four weeks.
North Road neighbors opposed to Westfield Target warehouse (Letters)
Residents in neighborhoods in the north end of Westfield remain staunchly opposed to the Target warehouse proposal before the Planning Board. With the addition of so many trucking-related businesses in the last few years, the residential neighborhoods in the north end of town are at a tipping point. Way too much tractor-trailer traffic, which brings daily traffic jams, air and water pollution to our ponds.
Structure fire on Ware Street in Palmer on Friday
Palmer Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Ware Street in Palmer on Friday night.
No parking allowed on these streets during The Big E Fair in West Springfield
The West Springfield police will ticket and or tow any vehicle parked on the streets surrounding The Big E Fair.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to car accident on Lincoln Street
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Lincoln Street for reports of a motor vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. Holyoke Fire officials ask that drivers avoid the area while they work on scene. Western Mass News has reached out to the Holyoke Police and Fire Departments, however no other...
TRAFFIC: Southwick Street closed in Agawam after car crash
After a motor vehicle accident, Southwick Street is closed due to thru traffic from North West to the Southwick Line.
Driver cited after getting stuck under North Street bridge in Northampton
A driver was cited Wednesday after getting stuck under the North Street railroad bridge.
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow first responders save local boy, gift him special surprise
Amherst officials continue to investigate high school fires. Crews battle fire on Niagara Street in Springfield. Crews have been able to extinguish a fire on Niagara Street in Springfield. Investigation underway for fires at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School. Updated: 24 hours ago. Investigation underway for fires at Amherst-Pelham Regional High...
Granby Road in Chicopee reopens after serious accident
A car accident on Granby Road Friday afternoon has closed the road to traffic.
westernmassnews.com
Serious crash on Granby Rd. in Chicopee
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a serious injury crash on Granby Road in Chicopee. Chicopee Police Officer, Travis Odiorne, told Western Mass News their accident reconstruction team was on scene. The crash happened Friday late afternoon. Police have blocked off Granby Rd. from Fisher Road to Champagne Avenue....
Unauthorized improvements by Crowley stables to Agawam access road to be restored, Eversource says
AGAWAM — Unauthorized improvements made by Crowley’s Sales Barn & Stables to an access road on Shoemaker Lane within Eversource-owned property must be restored due to wetland protections, according to William Hinkle, a spokesman for the regional utility. Crowley owners have already been billed for some of the...
A Good Run: After 45 Years Enfield Denny’s Permanently Closes Its Doors
It was about 3 am in the morning on a Thursday just outside of Olathe, Kansas when we got kicked out of a Denny's. Apparently, they were not all that happy that seven loud-mouthed intoxicated 20-somethings came into their establishment, purchased the all-you-can-eat breakfast bar, and then proceeded to eat the equivalent of 7 horses worth of food. I guess, to them it was not cool at all.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Sept. 18, 2022
Budget Cabinet Sales Inc., to 350 Main LLC, 288-320 Main St., $900,000. Chester S. Wojcik to Wayne Mulligan and Sharon Mulligan, 15 Sycamore Terrace, $325,000.
WCVB
Springfield, Massachusetts, firefighters rescue cat perched on top of utility pole
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Springfield firefighters came to the rescue Thursday of a cat that got stuck on top of a utility pole. Rescue crews used a ladder truck to reach the cat that was perched on top of the pole. A firefighter climbed to the top of the extended...
Big E Parking & Shuttles: What you need to know
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 106 years and counting, that’s how long The Big E has had people from all over New England flocking to the West Springfield Fairgrounds. Gates opened at 8:00 Friday morning, with people steadily coming in to enjoy the fair. Of course at the Big E, you have plenty of food […]
Funny Or Mean? Pittsfield City Councilor Sherman Responds To East Street Misspelling Post
A contractor hired by the city made a mistake when they accidentally misspelled the word "school" on the newly paved asphalt on East St. in Pittsfield near PHS. "SCOHOL" is how it was displayed before passersby noticed, some even took pictures and posted them on social media. It's funny, no...
westernmassnews.com
Week 2: B.C. High at Springfield Central, South Hadley at East Longmeadow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News checked out the action as B.C. High battled Springfield Central and South Hadley and East Longmeadow faced off. Check out the highlights above. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
West Springfield residents say CSX train has been idle since Friday
22News has received multiple calls from residents about a CSX train idling in West Springfield. The train has allegedly been idling on the tracks near Front Street since Friday.
westernmassnews.com
Wilbraham Police seize loaded handgun during stop on Boston Road
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wilbraham Police have arrested a Springfield man wanted on outstanding warrants during a traffic stop on Boston Road Thursday. According to Wilbraham Police, officers conducting the stop recognized a passenger from a prior shooting call and performed a routine check of the vehicle. The driver, 18-year-old...
Low Hanging Traffic Signals Disrupt Pittsfield Morning Commute
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" were alerted of detoured traffic early on Thursday morning as low hanging traffic signals made vehicular traffic impossible at the intersection of Elm St. and Edward Ave. I had a chance to speak with Pittsfield Police Officer Aaron Garner around 6:05 a.m.,...
