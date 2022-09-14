ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Water Desk

Vague and voluntary proposals may do little to help Colorado River

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Water managers in recent weeks have put forth plans for conservation aimed at addressing the water-scarcity crisis on the Colorado River. But the proposals, which are vague and voluntary and lack goals with numbers, will probably do little to get additional water into the nation’s two largest reservoirs with the urgency officials say is needed.
The Water Desk

What is a flash flood? A civil engineer explains

Flash flooding is a specific type of flooding that occurs in a short time frame after a precipitation event – generally less than six hours. It often is caused by heavy or excessive rainfall and happens in areas near rivers or lakes, but it also can happen in places with no water bodies nearby.
The Water Desk

The Water Desk

The Water Desk is an independent news organization dedicated to increasing the volume, depth and power of journalism connected to Western water issues.

