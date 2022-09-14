Read full article on original website
Related
Gunnison River water agencies win $340,000 in federal drought grants, launch contingency planning
Two Gunnison River water districts in the headwaters of the Colorado River system are embarking on a $700,000 drought planning effort, aided by hundreds of thousands of dollars in new funding from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The Montrose-based Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association, one of the largest suppliers of...
Vague and voluntary proposals may do little to help Colorado River
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Water managers in recent weeks have put forth plans for conservation aimed at addressing the water-scarcity crisis on the Colorado River. But the proposals, which are vague and voluntary and lack goals with numbers, will probably do little to get additional water into the nation’s two largest reservoirs with the urgency officials say is needed.
Special Report: Colorado, New Mexico struggle to save the blistered Rio Grande, with lessons for other drought-strapped rivers
Albuquerque, New Mexico — In late June, the mornings start out at 80 degrees but temperatures quickly soar past 100. Everywhere fields are brown and the high desert bakes in glaring sunlight. But there is one long, narrow corridor of green here: the Rio Grande. Jason Casuga, CEO of...
A mud-caked “terra incognita” emerges in Glen Canyon as Lake Powell declines to historic low
On a scorching July afternoon, Mike DeHoff steered his small metal motorboat down what one could argue is the weirdest stretch of the Colorado River in all of its 1,450 miles: the delta of Lake Powell. DeHoff’s boat floated on roiling water supercharged with sediment, the same color as an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What is a flash flood? A civil engineer explains
Flash flooding is a specific type of flooding that occurs in a short time frame after a precipitation event – generally less than six hours. It often is caused by heavy or excessive rainfall and happens in areas near rivers or lakes, but it also can happen in places with no water bodies nearby.
Tourist haven Grand Lake asks state to intervene in federal water quality stalemate
Fourteen years after Colorado adopted standards to restore Grand Lake, the state’s largest natural water body once known for its astonishing clarity and high water quality continues to deteriorate. Frustrated and worried about the future, Grand Lake locals are asking the state to intervene to break through a log...
The Water Desk
Boulder, CO
422
Followers
372
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT
The Water Desk is an independent news organization dedicated to increasing the volume, depth and power of journalism connected to Western water issues.https://www.colorado.edu/cej/waterdesk
Comments / 0