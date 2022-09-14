Read full article on original website
Traffic stop leads to gun, drug charges
Berwick, Pa. — Police who stopped a suspended driver reportedly found a large amount of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded gun in the car. Berwick Officer Steven Torres was on patrol on Aug. 31 around 10 p.m. when he checked the registration of a Kia Forte at a red light near Front and Market streets. The owner of the vehicle, Willis Person, who also appeared to be the man...
Pa. man gets up to 18 years for attempted murder of police officer
A Pittston man accused of trying to kill a city police officer pleaded guilty Friday to attempted murder and was immediately sentenced to serve up to 18 years in state prison. David Folweiler, 35, entered his plea before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr., who imposed the sentence of nine to 18 years in prison.
Man sentenced for attempted homicide of Pittston officer
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — D.A. of Luzerne County announced a man has been sentenced to up to 18 years in prison for the attempted murder of a Pittston city police officer. According to District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce, on January 22, 2021, David Folweiler fired a shot at Pittston City Police Officer Drew Malvizzi when he […]
Man sentenced in nationwide drug trafficking scheme
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the sentencing of a man who they say supervised a drug trafficking organization that moved large amounts of various drugs across the nation including areas in northeastern Pennsylvania. According to US Gerard M. Karam, Miguel Renteria-Gomez, 38, of California, owned a ranch in Perris, CA, that was a primary […]
Blunt object used to strike man in Bradford County
Wysox, Pa. — A Bradford County woman allegedly struck a man in the back of the head with a blunt object during a fight. The assault took place near the 100 block of Tulip Lane when a fight broke out between three people, police said. Erica Christi Coolbaugh, 22, of Wysox hit one of the people with the object as they fought, according to the affidavit. Swelling and bruising could...
Mother charged after tot allegedly found wandering neighborhood
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick mother was charged after a neighbor reportedly found the woman's four-year-old daughter wandering the neighborhood. After police returned the little girl and saw the condition of her home, they also contacted Children and Youth and the Berwick codes enforcement office, court records show. Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler got a call on Aug. 23 around 8 a.m. from a woman who lives on LaSalle Street, saying...
Man who fired at police headed to prison
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man will spend time behind bars for shooting at police officers in Luzerne County. David Folweiler pleaded guilty on Thursday to attempted murder and was sentenced to nine to 18 years in prison. Investigators say Folweiler approached a marked Pittston police car last January...
Troopers ID remains found in 2012
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
Woman accused of using stolen checkbook to take over $20,000
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a woman was arrested for allegedly stealing over $20,000 from a 71-year-old victim in Schuylkill County. Officials say someone stole checks from a 71-year-old woman’s checkbook on August 27. Investigators state a 52-year-old woman used the stolen checks to write out about $20,801.13 to herself. Troopers […]
Drug raid turns up bundles of fentanyl
Berwick, Pa. — A tip during a drug raid led investigators to a black box containing nearly 500 packets of fentanyl, according to police. Berwick Officer Phil Mainiero got a search warrant for a house in the 700 block of Monroe Street on Sept. 2 and found several people inside the home. During an initial search, officers allegedly found $220 in cash, a baggie containing methamphetamine, and 15 packets of fentanyl stamped "Vigilante 13." ...
Thursday Accident in Sheffield Claims Life of Luzerne County Man
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – An early morning accident in Sheffield Township on Thursday claimed the life of a Luzerne County man. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police said Charles J. Honeywell, 52 of Hunlock Creek, PA, was driving north on State Route 948 when he failed to negotiate a turn just south of Henrys Mill Road. Honeywell’s 2019 Chevy Silverado went into the oncoming traffic lane and into the path of a 2004 International.
21-year-old charged by federal grand jury on drug trafficking, firearm offenses
OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Moises Vargas-Olivio, age 21, of Olyphant, Pennsylvania, was indicted yesterday by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearm offenses. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the...
Man convicted of drug-related charges involving heroin, fentanyl and cocaine
Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin announced on Sept. 13 that a jury found Ricky Land, Jr, age 40, guilty of two counts of Possessing a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver, one count of Criminal Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest and Tampering with Evidence. The conviction came after a three-day trial in front a jury of nine women and three men that ended on Friday. The deliberation for the jury lasted for approximately four hours. The charges were the result of two different cases involving Land. The first was an investigation through the Pike County District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigative Division that involved the sale of controlled substances. The second case involved a traffic stop by members of the Pennsylvania State Police.
One arrested, 2,210 bags of fentanyl seized in drug bust
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they have arrested a man and seized 2,210 bags of fentanyl in addition to other drugs in a bust that occurred in Luzerne County. On June 10, officials say members of the Pennsylvania State Police and Northeast Strike Force Unit began surveilling a room at the Microtel on […]
Bus driver charged with indecent assault in Pike County
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A bus driver in Monroe County faces assault charges after having unlawful contact with a minor. Investigators say Christopher Ludwig sent inappropriate messages and money to a student while working for the East Stroudsburg Area North High School. He is due in court later this...
Missing Susquehanna, Pennsylvania Man Sought
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing Susquehanna County man. A news release issued by the State Police at 6:24 a.m. September 15 requests assistance in locating a missing person. According to the release, Tyler Barber is a native of Susquehanna Depot Borough, commonly referred to as just "Susquehanna,...
Man pleads guilty for Scranton shooting
SCRANTON, Pa. — There is a guilty plea in a shooting in Lackawanna County. Zodi Oprisko pleaded guilty to attempted murder and aggravated assault. In 2019 Oprisko fired at a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County; no one was hurt in that incident. But, hours later, he shot...
Bradford County man charged with aggravated assault, fraud
Canton, Pa. — A Bradford County man faces a slew of charges that include aggravated assault on a minor and using a dead relative’s EBT card to make multiple purchases throughout the month of July in 2021. It all started when an employee with the Office of the State Inspector General investigated a tip regarding a man using the EBT card of a deceased woman. An investigation showed Shawn Michael Miller, 44, of Canton used the card seven times after a relative passed away on...
Crackdown On Those Pushing Fentanyl
HARRISBURG – Carbon County Rep. Doyle Heffley introduced legislation that creating stiffer criminal penalties for anyone who knowingly or intentionally manufactures or sells fentanyl or fentanyl-laced drugs. Under the bill, anyone convicted of manufacturing or selling fentanyl would be subject to a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000. Last year, there were over 5,400 overdose deaths in PA– a 6% increase from the prior year. Fentanyl is not only deadly to those who ingest it, but many first responders have suffered overdoses after inadvertently being exposed to the drug. House Bill 2820 is expected to be referred to the House Judiciary Committee for review.
Two suspects wanted for damaging private pool, reward offered for their arrest
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY - (WOLF) — The Pocono Mountain Regional Police are looking to identify two suspects they say damaged Association property at the E-Pool and Pavilion inside a private, gated community. Security camera footage shows one suspect throwing lawn chairs into the pool at A Pocono Country Place...
