Former NFL player charged with murder stabbed, strangled girlfriend and burned her body, court docs say
Authorities allege that former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr killed his girlfriend last year by stabbing and strangling her before burning her body, according to court records. Investigators claim that Ware dumped the body of Taylor Pomaski in a ditch in northern Harris County in Texas, which encompasses Houston. Ware was indicted in July on a murder charge as well as evidence tampering relating to his handling of Ms Pomaski’s remains, The Houston Chronicle reported. The indictment came after evidence was presented to a grand jury. The investigation concluded that Ware employed “a fourth, unknown way” to cause Ms...
Rapper Mystikal Indicted on First-Degree Rape Charges, Could Face Life Sentence
A Louisana jury has indicted New Orleans rapper Mystikal on charges of first-degree rape from an alleged sexual assault that is said to have occurred at his Lousiana home in late July. Should the grand jury find him guilty, the 51-year-old will face a life sentence under state law. Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was also handed counts of criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery and numerous drug possession accusations, according to the New Orleans Advocate. In a warrant, sheriff’s deputies have accused Tyler of attacking a female in a violent encounter...
Popculture
Rapper Charged After Allegedly Hiring Hitman
Flint, Michigan rapper Cliff Mac is facing time behind bars for his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot. The 31-year-old musician, real name Clifton E. Terry III, was formally indicted Wednesday, Aug. 24 on multiple charges after he allegedly paid a hitman $10,000 to kill a Sterling Heights, Michigan woman.
musictimes.com
EBG Ejizzle Arrested on Murder Charges – Fan Notices Accurate Pattern Involving Rappers Like PnB Rock
EBG Ejizzle is headed to jail after being charged with murder. Eric Anderson, a 22-year-old Memphis rapper, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault for an incident in January 2020. There was also a petition dated July 2022 to overturn his deferred sentence. According to Shelby County prison...
Atlanta Woman Released from Prison After Felony Murder Conviction Overturned with Fulton County DA’s Help
An Atlanta woman was released from prison this week after spending several years behind bars for a murder she did not commit. Michelle Morrison was convicted on a felony murder charge in 2009 along with aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, and conspiracy over the 2007 shooting death of Keith Alan Brown. But she did not fire the weapon that took the man’s life – and she never set foot in the house where the shooting occurred.
Group hunts, ambushes, and shoots officer in stomach: Police
At least three men were arrested after they tracked down, ambushed, and shot a police officer Wednesday in Tennessee, authorities said.
Popculture
Singer Accused of Shooting at Ex-Husband's Girlfriend
A singer in Memphis is accused of shooting her ex-husband's girlfriend over the weekend. According to WREG, Stefanie Bolton-Bernard confronted a woman and her friend outside of a Hotworxs Gym. Bolton-Bernard was "yelling obscenities" at the women and then beating on the woman's car, her windows and screaming. The woman...
Singer-Rapper ChriseanRock Is Back in Jail — What Happened?
In the land of the on-again, off-again relationships, the permanently broken-up couple is king. Hopefully social media star/singer-rapper ChriseanRock and her boyfriend (we think), rapper Blueface, will reach this conclusion at some point. For now, the world might continue to be greeted by leaked videos of the couple's mostly cantankerous relationship. Once again, their issues have taken to the streets (literally) and ChriseanRock found herself behind bars.
Black Man Who Claimed Self-Defense in Killing of White Teen Convicted of Manslaughter
A Black man who shot and killed a white teen and claimed self-defense under Georgia’s “stand your ground” law was just found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by a grand jury, but not guilty on the more serious murder and aggravated assault charges. William Marcus (Marc) Wilson, 23,...
Michigan Teen Arrested and Charged for Fatally Shooting His Mother and Her Boyfriend
This past Labor Day weekend, a 19-year-old teenager shot and killed his mother and her boyfriend in Michigan. The teen has been arrested and placed on a $1 million bond. According to M Live, the suspected killer, Demond Thomas Burgen Jr., has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated homicide and two counts of felony firearm. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office revealed the names and ages of the victims; Burgen’s mother, Khalilah Elam, 45, of Harper Woods, and her boyfriend, Reginald Farmer Jr., 52, of Ypsilanti.
mmanews.com
Man Receives Multiple Life Sentences For Murder Of MMA Fighter
A final verdict has been issued in a case concerning the murder of an MMA fighter in Florida several years ago. 25-year-old Aaron Rajman, a Boca Raton-based MMA fighter, was killed on July 3rd, 2017. According to West Palm Beach News, Rajman’s house was broken into by four individuals and the MMA fighter was shot and killed during the ensuing struggle.
Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Killing TikTok Star Mama Tot's Son
A man named Reuben Gulley has been arrested for the June murder of Randon Lee in Alabama. Lee is the son of Ophelia Nichols, a well known TikToker who goes by "Mama Tot." TikTok star Ophelia “Mama Tot” Nichols is opening up about the recent arrest of her son’s suspected killer in a new video, saying that she was “grateful, but not happy” about the development.
Ohio man accused of killing 4 people says it was 'an easy decision'
An Ohio man accused of killing four people earlier this month told police it was "an easy decision" to end the victims' lives, according to court documents. An amended complaint filed Tuesday shows Stephen Marlow, 39, has been charged with twelve counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of aggravated burglary, one count of weapons possession under disability and one count of tampering with evidence in connection to the Aug. 5 murders of four people in a quiet Dayton neighborhood.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mystikal Indicted By A Grand Jury On Rape & Drug Charges
Years of sexual abuse and rape allegations has cost Mystikal his entire career. This time around, the Louisiana rapper could stay behind bars for the remainder of his life. On Wednesday (September 7), Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler, was officially indicted on a charge of first-degree rape and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial. According to reports, the Ascension Parrish grand jury also charged the "Shake It Fast" rapper with simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, and false imprisonment stemming from his July arrest.
YNW Melly Requests to Leave Jail to Treat Infection Caused by His Diamond Grill
YNW Melly is requesting to be allowed to leave jail to receive medical help for issues he's having with his teeth. On Tuesday (Aug. 23), YNW Melly's attorney filed a motion in Broward County, Fla. court, requesting the "Murder on My Mind" rapper be granted leave from jail in order to get dental care because of oral issues he's having. Melly is not able to properly clean his teeth due to wearing a permanent diamond grill, which is leading to an abscess, XXL has confirmed via court records. He apparently does not have access to a regular toothbrush either.
Girlfriend of rapper 6ix9ine arrested, accused of punching him at a chic Miami restaurant
The girlfriend of the rapper best known as Tekashi69 has been arrested on suspicion of punching him during an argument at a swank Miami restaurant. Rachel Wattley, 25, was arrested early Monday and charged with misdemeanor battery. She remained jailed as of Monday morning. The tattooed Brooklyn rapper, whose real...
Facing murder charge, Instagram model Courtney Clenney held without bail pending extradition
MIAMI - Miami State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the filing of criminal charges against Instagram model Courtney Clenney during a Thursday afternoon press conference in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend at an apartment they both shared in Miami. Clenney, aka Courtney Tailor, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. On Thursday afternoon, Clenney appeared in a courtroom on Hawaii's Big Island, where she waived her right to an extradition hearing and agreed to return to South Florida. The judge there, Henry Nakamoto ordered her held without...
Memphis shooting victims identified as medical nurse and ‘acquaintance’ of teenage suspect
A beloved mother and medical nurse has been identified as one of the victims of the Memphis shooting spree that left four people dead and three more injured this week.Allison Parker, who NBC News reported on Thursday worked for Family Practice Center in West Memphis, Arkansas, was one of those allegedly killed by 19-year-old suspect shooter Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday.She was thought to have been killed in a carjacking in the Evergreen area of Memphis on Wednesday evening, when the suspect attempted changing vehicles, although police have not yet confirmed this.Her employer wrote on Facebook: “Our office is grieving...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Responds To Allegations He Was Behind Murder Of Chicago Jeweler
Boosie Badazz is clearing his name after being accused of orchestrating the murder of Chicago jeweler Duke The Jeweler in Houston, Texas during Labor Day Weekend. The Baton Rouge rapper posted an angry video on Instagram on Wednesday (September 7) denying his involvement while sharing his account of what transpired the night of Duke’s death.
