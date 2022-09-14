Read full article on original website
Crossgates Mall, Albany Turns 38! Which of These Stores Do You Remember?
Crossgates Mall in Albany opened on Sunday March 4, 1984. 38 years have passed since their Grand Opening and in that time some stores have opened and closed while others are still going strong. Do you remember which stores were part of opening day?. 38 years is a long time....
Hannaford opening new store in Brunswick on Saturday
Hannaford Supermarket at 9 Lord Avenue in Brunswick is officially set to open on Saturday, September 17. The new store will employ about 150 people.
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this month
On Thursday, shoppers in New York state will have a new option for discount grocery shopping when Aldi opens its newest store location. Aldi, the popular discount grocery store, will be opening its newest store location in Rotterdam, New York, this week.
wnynewsnow.com
New York SNAP Recipients to Receive Maximum September Benefits
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million in federal funding into the state’s economy. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level, which...
World Famous Celebrity Spotted In Albany! What Was He Doing In Walmart?
Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
This Sweet Nashville Treat is Only Available at 3 Capital Region Places
When I was in Nashville, we decided to go to the Goo Goo Cluster store. I also had the opportunity to make my own delicious concoction. What is a Goo Goo Cluster? It's arguably the first candy bar ever made. However, they manufacture them only in Nashville and you can't just get them anywhere. In fact, there are only three businesses in the Capital Region where you can get these sweet treats. These aren't exactly the stores you would think you could find them in. Cracker Barrel, Hobby Lobby, and the Tractor Supply Company!
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
Neighborhood Pizzeria in Upstate Judged as One of World’s Best!
This is my kind of pie - light, crisp, wood-fired, baked fast, and piping hot!. A pizzeria in Upstate New York was recently judged as having not just some of the best in the state, but some of the best anywhere, named as one of the Top 50 Best Tasting Pizzas in the WORLD!
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: New York to send checks worth up to $270 by next month
Roughly 1.75 million New Yorkers can expect to receive a $270 stimulus check sometime over the next month as part of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s efforts to combat inflation in the state. The stimulus payments are part of a $475 million tax relief program that was unveiled by New...
Free Fall Farmers Festival at SiCM
Schenectady Community Ministries (SiCM) is hosting its third annual Free Farmers Festival at its campus on September 18. This event is free and open to the public.
WKTV
Unused hand sanitizer on the move
More than 700,000 gallons of unused hand sanitizer that's been in Oriskany since 2021 is being sent to Rochester to be repurposed. More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting...
New York Disposing of Over 700,000 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer
According to a report by Greg Floyd of WRGB, New York has contracted a company to dispose of over 700,000 gallons of unused and expired hand sanitizer being kept on an old airport runway. In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, hand sanitizer seemed to be worth its weight...
New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles
Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
10 Reasons To Make A Daytrip To The Mohawk Valley
As you start a drive west out of Schenectady along the Mohawk River Valley, you begin to feel a little something different in the air. I don't know what it is exactly, but I feel it. The land flattens out to a valley floor with the Mohawk River and the...
Owners of closed Notty Pine opening new restaurant
The owners of the closed Notty Pine Tavern are opening up a new restaurant in Troy. The Pine is set to open at 814 Hoosick Road this fall.
Pick ‘The Apple of Your Eye’ At These 15 Upstate New York Orchards
Apple picking season in Upstate New York is a fun time for family adventures. With the picking season starting mostly in September, there are dozens of farms and orchards throughout the Upstate New York region that welcome families to their fields to pick their own apples. Everybody gets in on the action!
Fall Spooktacular in Downtown Schenectady
Downtown Schenectady is once again hosting its Downtown Spooktacular. The free event is open to the public and hosted by the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation.
Look Back at 2022 in Capital Region Concerts! How Many Did You See?
Artists were forced to take a 2 year break from touring due to the pandemic. In 2021 we saw a slight return to the road but this year we got back to business as usual. Here in the Capital Region and surrounding areas fans returned to indoor and outdoor venues in big numbers!
Waterspouts Could Pop Up In New York State
The weather across New York State has not been all that great over the last few days. Since Sunday, it's been cooler than normal for this time of year with cloudy skies and rain showers -- even scattered thunderstorms. The good news is that the weather should turn dry for most during the second half of Wednesday and into the weekend.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days
USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
