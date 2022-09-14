ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

wnynewsnow.com

New York SNAP Recipients to Receive Maximum September Benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million in federal funding into the state’s economy. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level, which...
ALBANY, NY
City
Guilderland, NY
Q 105.7

World Famous Celebrity Spotted In Albany! What Was He Doing In Walmart?

Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
Q 105.7

This Sweet Nashville Treat is Only Available at 3 Capital Region Places

When I was in Nashville, we decided to go to the Goo Goo Cluster store. I also had the opportunity to make my own delicious concoction. What is a Goo Goo Cluster? It's arguably the first candy bar ever made. However, they manufacture them only in Nashville and you can't just get them anywhere. In fact, there are only three businesses in the Capital Region where you can get these sweet treats. These aren't exactly the stores you would think you could find them in. Cracker Barrel, Hobby Lobby, and the Tractor Supply Company!
NASHVILLE, TN
Lite 98.7

New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports

Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: New York to send checks worth up to $270 by next month

Roughly 1.75 million New Yorkers can expect to receive a $270 stimulus check sometime over the next month as part of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s efforts to combat inflation in the state. The stimulus payments are part of a $475 million tax relief program that was unveiled by New...
INCOME TAX
WKTV

Unused hand sanitizer on the move

More than 700,000 gallons of unused hand sanitizer that's been in Oriskany since 2021 is being sent to Rochester to be repurposed. More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting...
ORISKANY, NY
Lite 98.7

New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles

Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
ENVIRONMENT
Q 105.7

10 Reasons To Make A Daytrip To The Mohawk Valley

As you start a drive west out of Schenectady along the Mohawk River Valley, you begin to feel a little something different in the air. I don't know what it is exactly, but I feel it. The land flattens out to a valley floor with the Mohawk River and the...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Lite 98.7

Waterspouts Could Pop Up In New York State

The weather across New York State has not been all that great over the last few days. Since Sunday, it's been cooler than normal for this time of year with cloudy skies and rain showers -- even scattered thunderstorms. The good news is that the weather should turn dry for most during the second half of Wednesday and into the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days

USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
