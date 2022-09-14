ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Guardian view on Kwasi Kwarteng: better at making enemies than forging policy | Editorial

By Editorial
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErxDT_0hvML23x00
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Ever since he was a boy, Kwasi Kwarteng has shown rare skill in wrongfooting opponents. At an interview for a place at Cambridge University , the Etonian heard the tutor confess that this was his first time interviewing entrance candidates. “Don’t worry, sir,” beamed Master Kwarteng. “You did fine.” The cheek paid off. He got in.

After only one week as chancellor, he is now trying a similar strategy against the Labour opposition. In his sights is what he dubs “ the same old economic managerialism ”, as practised by the Treasury and the Bank of England. While praising his new department as an excellent finance ministry, good at keeping a lid on the deficit, he has instructed staff that their entire focus must “ be on growth ”.

Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves can be forgiven some confusion. Isn’t this their language? Ever since John Maynard Keynes criticised “the Treasury view” and its focus on penny-pinching over growing the economy, those on the left have had in their sights those institutions that set economic policy. It was why Harold Wilson put George Brown in charge of a giant new Department for Economic Affairs to circumvent No 11’s influence. And why, in 1995, the then economics editor of the Guardian, Will Hutton, declared in The State We’re In that “reform of the Treasury is one pivot on which national renewal hangs”. It was also the focus of Jeremy Corbyn’s “ institutional turn ”.

Mr Kwarteng is no Corbynite, nor indeed has he previously evinced much worry about the mindset of the mandarins at Horse Guards Parade. In his maiden speech of 2010 , the new MP for Spelthorne blasted Labour for some imagined profligacy while in government. His economic thinking, so far as he ever expressed any, has been rather a rum mixture of hard-right thinktank and Surrey golf club, moaning about red tape, taxes and the supposed idleness of the British worker.

But moving into No 11 when your party is trailing badly in the polls , the next election is looming and the economy is heading into recession does tend to concentrate the mind. Mr Kwarteng and Liz Truss need some alibi for spending money to shore up their vote, and a dash for growth is a plausible cover story. Yet, as previous chancellors can attest, wishing for growth is not the same as achieving it. Nothing Ms Truss said in this summer’s long Tory leadership campaign gives any reason to believe she can help the economy break its dismal record. None of the leaks ahead of next week’s mini-budget indicate it will propose anything apart from a lot of spending to cap energy bills, a few showy tax cuts and a whole heap of debt.

Classic Tory economics, in other words, although unlikely to fuel a burst of growth in the face of a global slowdown. And since the UK is going through a terms-of-trade crisis – in which the stuff we sell abroad is falling in value while the commodities and manufactured goods we import are soaring in price – markets are likely to fret about the sustainability of our financial position. These worries can be allayed, especially with a sovereign central bank, but it helps to have politicians who look and sound serious.

Sadly, Mr Kwarteng’s sacking of Treasury permanent secretary Tom Scholar suggests anything but seriousness. Just as with Mark Sedwill , this has the hallmarks of a Brexit hit job against a very able civil servant. And the anti-Treasury rhetoric also sounds familiar. While not very good in government, today’s Conservatives are extremely adept at passing the blame, whether it is on to judges, would-be asylum seekers or the “woke” left. The latest entrants on the list would appear to be Treasury mandarins.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Channel 4 privatisation: a moment to step back

The teetering in tray that faces the government after its long, hot summer offers opportunities as well as challenges, not least for the new culture secretary, Michelle Donelan. The proposed privatisation of Channel 4 is one of them: here is the perfect opportunity to quietly drop plans that, even according to the government’s own consultation paper, hardly anyone wants. Nadine Dorries led the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) up to the top of the ideological hill, like the grand old Duke of York, without checking that her muskets were primed. So the government’s tactics, such as meddling with the wording of the channel’s annual report to bring it to heel, looked petty and ridiculous because its field commander appeared not to understand what exactly it would be privatising.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Rachel Reeves
Person
Mark Sedwill
Person
Tom Scholar
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
John Maynard Keynes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Anadolu Agency#Cambridge University#Etonian#Labour#The Bank Of England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
The Guardian

The Guardian

446K+
Followers
101K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy