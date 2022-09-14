ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lago Vista, TX

You Can Go 'Eco-Glaming' At This Texas Getaway

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One local company is taking " glamping " to a whole new level with new luxury domes, reported KXAN . The Udoscape Eco-Glamping Resort in Lago Vista is renting out eight rounded, canvas pods for the ultimate glamorous camping experience.

Each of the pods have a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, loft space, sitting area, and individual hot tubs.

The pods are for adults only. According to the resort manager Karen Ruedas , that makes the accommodations a place where adults can go for a scenic getaway .

Reudas said, "I would say it’s a really great spot for people who like the camping vibe, but maybe the person they’re bringing doesn’t. It’s the best of both. You’re very close to a lot of restaurants and things to do, but you also feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere."
Since bookings have been steady at the resort, Ruedas says the property owner is now in the middle of building three more pods along with new amenities, such as a mini golf course and a pool.

The pods cost anywhere from $320 to $400 per night. Reservations can be made online .

