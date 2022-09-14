Delray Beach City Truck Collides With Bicyclist

Photo: CBS 12

A stretch of roadway in Delray Beach has been shut down after a bicyclist was struck by a city work truck.

The accident happened on Linton Boulevard at Federal Highway around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

TV camera crews blocked the site of a person underneath the dump truck and you could you spot a mangled bicycle under the vehicle.

The westbound lanes of Linton are closed between Federal and Old Dixie Highway while police investigate and the shutdown was expected to continue for three hours.