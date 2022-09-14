ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach City Truck Collides With Bicyclist

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
Photo: CBS 12

A stretch of roadway in Delray Beach has been shut down after a bicyclist was struck by a city work truck.

The accident happened on Linton Boulevard at Federal Highway around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

TV camera crews blocked the site of a person underneath the dump truck and you could you spot a mangled bicycle under the vehicle.

The westbound lanes of Linton are closed between Federal and Old Dixie Highway while police investigate and the shutdown was expected to continue for three hours.

Comments / 0

WSVN-TV

2 in custody after possible disturbance aboard plane at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken two men into custody following a possible disturbance on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. 7News cameras captured law enforcement and fire rescue vehicles surrounding the aircraft on the tarmac, at around 8:30 p.m, Friday night. When a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
