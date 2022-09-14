ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Barrymore Freaks Out Over Being Selma Blair’s “Childhood Favorite” After Learning She Was Sent Phony “Poison Pen Letters”

By Samantha Nungesser
 4 days ago
Selma Blair made some shocking revelations on today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. While promoting her book, Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up, the actress admitted that someone close to her was sending “poison pen letters” to Barrymore, leaving her both shocked and thrilled.

Blair said they all started when she got a gig on a small film, something she told her father about. But it all soon came to an end after her bosses began receiving letters accusing the Cruel Intentions actress of being a heroin addict.

“They got, like, 11 in one day, 16 in another they told me, and eventually they fired me before even shooting,” she said before adding, “It wasn’t signed by me, it was accusing me. I didn’t know where it was coming from.”

Thinking it may have been someone who disliked her in high school, Blair said she grew “more and more afraid” until almost a year later when she heard from a detective, who told her someone had been sending “poison pen letters” to Barrymore signed by her name. She found out it was a woman involved with her father which ultimately strained their relationship as he chose the woman over his daughter.

“Well, good news, it really didn’t get to me,” Barrymore assured Blair, who detailed the “heartbreak” she felt after finding out about the letters.

However, the 50 First Dates actress admitted that she wanted to talk to Blair to “heal this moment because it wasn’t real for me on my side nor would I ever doubt you,” admitting that she’s been a “total fan” and “admirer” for many years.

The love fest continued when Blair told the host, “You were my childhood favorite. That’s why the letters went to you I assume because he knew what you meant to me.”

An exuberant Barrymore couldn’t hold back, shouting out “Really?!” and telling Blair she “totally thought it was random” as she clapped her hands together.

She continued, “This makes more sense, okay. Thank you!”

The Drew Barrymore Show airs on weekdays at 9:30 a.m. on CBS.

