Read full article on original website
Related
Overnight rail trail bridge repairs in Westfield begin Sunday night
Overnight repairs on the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail Bridge in Westfield will begin on Sunday, September 18 and is expected to last at least four weeks.
Amherst block party draws thousands to downtown
AMHERST – Thousands flocked to downtown for return of community’s late summer block party Thursday evening, with the waves of people kind of resembling Kenmore Square during a Boston Red Sox game. Trying to find parking anywhere near North Pleasant Street, closed to vehicular at 5 p.m., was...
No parking allowed on these streets during The Big E Fair in West Springfield
The West Springfield police will ticket and or tow any vehicle parked on the streets surrounding The Big E Fair.
Structure fire on Ware Street in Palmer on Friday
Palmer Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Ware Street in Palmer on Friday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Good Run: After 45 Years Enfield Denny’s Permanently Closes Its Doors
It was about 3 am in the morning on a Thursday just outside of Olathe, Kansas when we got kicked out of a Denny's. Apparently, they were not all that happy that seven loud-mouthed intoxicated 20-somethings came into their establishment, purchased the all-you-can-eat breakfast bar, and then proceeded to eat the equivalent of 7 horses worth of food. I guess, to them it was not cool at all.
Polish foods, live music highlight Westfield parish’s fall festival on Sunday
HOLYOKE — The Holy Trinity Fall Festival is a harvest tradition that has become more than a church outing, it’s an annual community event. The Fall Festival is slated for noon to 5 p.m. tomorrow at Pilsudski Park in Holyoke, just over the Westfield line at 200 Old County Road, preceded by a Mass at 10:30 a.m.
North Road neighbors opposed to Westfield Target warehouse (Letters)
Residents in neighborhoods in the north end of Westfield remain staunchly opposed to the Target warehouse proposal before the Planning Board. With the addition of so many trucking-related businesses in the last few years, the residential neighborhoods in the north end of town are at a tipping point. Way too much tractor-trailer traffic, which brings daily traffic jams, air and water pollution to our ponds.
Multi-car crash on Wilbraham Road in Springfield
A multi-car accident occurred on Wilbraham Road earlier Saturday evening. When 22News crews arrived at 603 Wilbraham Road there were already multiple emergency service vehicles on the scene.
3 Mass. Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close after company announced 150 store closures
Three Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts are among the 150 store closures the company announced earlier this month. The stores include locations in Seekonk, Dorchester and Milford. The list of closures was released Sept. 15, however exact closing dates have not yet been stated. The company said the...
West Springfield traffic plans for The Big E
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to head to the Eastern States Exposition over the next few weeks. Mayor Reichelt said traffic patterns will be the same compared to last year and he is asking fairgoers to be patient on the roads.
Big E Parking & Shuttles: What you need to know
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 106 years and counting, that’s how long The Big E has had people from all over New England flocking to the West Springfield Fairgrounds. Gates opened at 8:00 Friday morning, with people steadily coming in to enjoy the fair. Of course at the Big E, you have plenty of food […]
TRAFFIC: Southwick Street closed in Agawam after car crash
After a motor vehicle accident, Southwick Street is closed due to thru traffic from North West to the Southwick Line.
Cisco’s Cafe breakfast restaurant to open in Amherst Mill District
AMHERST — The owners of Amherst House of Pizza plan to open Cisco’s Cafe, a breakfast restaurant, in the Mill District this coming fall, hopefully sometime in November. Cisco’s Cafe will be located at 68 Cowls Road. Francisco Perez and his wife Reyna Palacios told The Republic...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to car accident on Lincoln Street
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Lincoln Street for reports of a motor vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. Holyoke Fire officials ask that drivers avoid the area while they work on scene. Western Mass News has reached out to the Holyoke Police and Fire Departments, however no other...
Driver cited after getting stuck under North Street bridge in Northampton
A driver was cited Wednesday after getting stuck under the North Street railroad bridge.
Fire started in closet on Niagara St in Springfield
Springfield fire crews are working to put out a fire on Niagara Street Friday morning.
Granby Road in Chicopee reopens after serious accident
A car accident on Granby Road Friday afternoon has closed the road to traffic.
South Hadley church welcomes ‘Voices of Resilience: Intersection of Women on the Move’ exhibit
SOUTH HADLEY — A museum exhibit that debuted two years ago at the Springfield Museums is back, this time updated with often little-known stories about the women who changed the course of history. Curators of the “Voices of Resilience: The Intersection of Women on the Move,” say they hope...
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow first responders save local boy, gift him special surprise
Amherst officials continue to investigate high school fires. Crews battle fire on Niagara Street in Springfield. Crews have been able to extinguish a fire on Niagara Street in Springfield. Investigation underway for fires at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School. Updated: 24 hours ago. Investigation underway for fires at Amherst-Pelham Regional High...
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Worcester; residents encouraged to be on alert
An invasive insect that has been seen throughout the northeast U.S. has now been detected in Worcester, officials say. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources detected the spotted lanternfly in the area, according to a Facebook post from the city of Worcester. Residents are encouraged to be on alert for the insects and report if they see one.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
63K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0