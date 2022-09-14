ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Ron Jaworski: Jalen Hurts 'significantly improved' throwing mechanics

By Andrew Porter, Joe De Camara Jon Ritchie
 4 days ago

Eagles legendary quarterback Ron Jaworski had rave reviews for current starter Jalen Hurts following Philadelphia's Week 1 win over the Lions.

"The big picture, I thought he was outstanding," Jaworski said.

"I thought he had an excellent game. First thing I watched was the mechanics, and there was a significant improvement in the mechanics, and the one I'll point to is the deep ball to A.J. Brown.

"His mechanics on that deep throw were outstanding...I went through the mechanics, I was very, very happy to see the improvement in the offseason."

Hurts, who started the game 0-5, finished 18 of 32 for 243 passing yards, plus 17 carries for 90 yards and a rushing score, with zero turnovers in a 38-35 win. Pro Football Focus ranked Hurts as the most accurate passer on throws "past the sticks" in Week 1.

Jaworski will join DeCamara and Ritchie every Wednesday at 12:45pm and Jon Marks & Ike Reese every Friday at 4:00pm.

